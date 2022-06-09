What should Starbucks’s new CEO’s priorities be?
Starbucks announced plans to hire retail and restaurant industry outsider Laxman Narasimhan as its next CEO, replacing three-time CEO, Howard Schultz, as the chain embarks on a “Reinvention.”
Mr. Narasimhan, CEO of British CPG giant Reckitt Benckiser Group for the past three years, will join Starbucks in October and take over as CEO next April.
At Lysol and Durex owner Reckitt, Mr. Narasimhan earned praise for orchestrating a successful restructuring, quickly cutting costs, selling underwhelming brands and realigning the business for growth. Previously, he was global chief commercial officer at PepsiCo and had overseen its Latin America and Europe regions. He began his career as a McKinsey partner. Mr. Schultz told The New York Times’ DealBook, “He’s a true operator and has the DNA of an entrepreneur.”
Mr. Schultz, who returned as interim CEO earlier this year, will continue in that role and then remain “closely involved with the company’s Reinvention” as an advisor.
The Reinvention will be expanded upon at Starbucks’ Investor Day on Sept. 13, but it incorporates five key pillars:
- Revamping the execution of Starbucks’ brand mission;
- Improving employee welfare;
- Ensuring the store experience is “planet positive”;
- Creating personalized customer experiences;
- Redesigning “partnership”.
A priority will be revamping Starbucks’ culture as more than 200 U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year and turnover has significantly increased. With drive-thru and mobile orders accounting for 70 percent of Starbucks’ sales nationwide, the company is investing in equipment and procedures to improve speed, not only to reduce wait times — a primary customer complaint — but stress on staff. Beyond labor, commodity inflation remains a challenge.
Mr. Schultz also envisions Starbucks extending as a “digital third place” into the metaverse to help drive loyalty.
Wall Street was generally positive on the hire. While lacking restaurant expertise, Mr. Narasimhan’s experience at global consumer product companies is expected to translate well to Starbucks, along with his work improving Reckitt’s operations and business. Goldman Sachs’ Jarded Garber said in a note, “His experience at several consumer companies, broad geographical knowledge base and, importantly, a cultural fit with SBUX’s purpose-driven mission, per management, should set him up well to succeed.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the outside hire of Laxman Narasimhan as Starbucks’s CEO? What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities ahead for Starbucks?
8 Comments on "What should Starbucks’s new CEO’s priorities be?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I have no doubt that Mr. Schultz and team did their due diligence, but it’s impossible to tell if the new CEO will meet the expectations and deliver the desired outcomes. The corporate landscape is littered with ex-CEOs who make a lot of promises, present grand strategies, but then fail to deliver. Then they jump ship or get tossed, with golden parachutes. Pardon the cynicism but there’s a lot of evidence that this is so. Any new CEO should get the same starting point – let’s see what he/she can do. Starbucks is facing many challenges, and labor relations must be at the top of the list. Labor and culture go hand-in-hand, so this will be one area that will be especially interesting to watch as Mr. Narasimhan starts to display his leadership.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Mr. Narasimhan is a quality hire for Starbucks and it couldn’t have come at a better time. The stores are tired and the whole juxtaposition of mobile, drive-thru and in-store operations are in need of an entire reinvention. Furthermore smaller, more aggressive competitors have done an amazing job of creating unique consumer experiences that are on par with or better than Starbucks. It’s good Mr. Narasimhan has consumer product experience because he’s going to have to leverage it big-time to revive the brand. I’m betting he will.
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
I like the hire. The biggest opportunity by far is in food and non-coffee based drinks. They are lackluster, and still despite that Starbucks isn’t doing bad. Imagine if they improve that product significantly.
Pepsi owns a lot of food-based businesses, people forget. It’s not all soda.
There is opportunity here.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Clearly, focus is needed. Number one on their reinvention list is “revamping execution of their brand mission,” and I think that need to be the clear focus. The Starbucks experience has not kept pace as the world has changed around them (70 percent of sales now via mobile/drive-thru!), and it’s time to get back to the things that made Starbucks so popular: a comfortable, inviting space with efficient and personalized service. How they adapt those ideals to mobile/drive-thru orders is not clear to me, but I wish Mr. Narasimhan well.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
The first challenge Starbucks will face is to give Mr. Narasimhan time to make changes and see if they work as planned. Howard Schultz has a track record of stepping back in and the specter of that will be hanging over the new CEO.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
The employees’ care and training must be job one. Their innovation store in Seattle must be a priority as they go from “passionate coffee roasters” to a cold drink factory. Now it isn’t about artisanal anything but cutting processes down so employees can do their jobs and not get burnt out in three months. Anything less is worthless.
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
Associates. Turnover there is daunting for a lot of reasons, but the main reason is that they’re so successful it has become an overwhelming proposition to work there. Big question: are their stores designed to handle the hordes of traffic they draw from an associate POV? Doesn’t seem like it as no matter how many people they have behind the counter, they’re all scrambling all the time. Maybe it’s self-serve, maybe it’s more room and more equipment and maybe even automation, but whatever the solution, taking the associate’s view as a priority right now should be goal #1.