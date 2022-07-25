When will supply chains return to normal?
While congestion has lessened at West Coast ports, global supply chain disruption may linger for years due to economic conditions, rising inflation and global tensions, according to a survey of U.S. supply chain executives from Carl Marks Advisors.
The survey taken over May and June found that more than half of executives do not expect a return to a “normal” supply chain until the first half of 2024 or beyond, while 22 percent expect disruptions to continue until the second half of 2023.
When asked what “magic levers” could bring supply chain costs under control in 2022 and help mitigate uncertainty, the leading responses were: an end to the war in Ukraine, cited by 32 percent; lowering fuel costs by 20 percent, 31 percent; outlawing supply chain profiteering/corruption, 21 percent; and raising interest rates quickly and significantly to halt inflation, 10 percent.
“With no apparent end to the Ukraine conflict in sight, we would expect fuel costs to continue to put pressure on supply chains for the remainder of the year and possibly beyond,” said Peter Keogh, managing director, Carl Marks Advisors. “Moreover, with the U.S. economy potentially entering a recession, we could see an extended period of uncertainty.”
More encouragingly, Citi economists in a report earlier this month said logistics pressures from excessive consumer demand for goods — a central driver of inflation and the supply imbalance — are lessening, although that signals “recession risks” and may drive an inventory pileup.
Citi cautioned against declaring an “all clear” on the supply front, citing labor strikes, COVID-related factory disruptions, the Ukraine war and year-end holiday shipping pressures as potential risks.
More bleakly, some believe massive investments in automation, nearshoring/onshoring, ships, warehouses and truck drivers will be necessary to manage an uncertain trade environment. Beyond heightened geopolitical risks, dealing with climate change, including an increased number of natural disasters, pose newer risks.
Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves, wrote in a column in May, “Historical models no longer work — as the world becomes far less predictable, peaceful and safe — and supply chains are far more exposed to supply and demand shocks.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: When do you see global supply chains becoming at least more predictable? What are the biggest unknowns?
17 Comments on "When will supply chains return to normal?"
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
The title of your post, Tom, is likely a fairy tale. The “normal” that we became accustomed to will never return … and, honestly, that’s a good thing.
Many companies had placed far too much reliance on international sources thus creating a choke point that was unsustainable. Combine that with “just-in-time” inventory practices and the results of a pandemic, and the traditional supply chain couldn’t handle the situation.
Predicting the future is difficult, but here are three things I see emerging:
As for the unknowns, I would include the following:
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Here’s another terrific article on the topic from my friend, Jason Reiser.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
I hate to say it out loud, but supply chains will never be normal again. We now live in a world full of unknowns that are outside of our control. Future pandemics, political unrest, wars, climate disasters, or increased difficulties in obtaining raw materials are now constant possibilities. It’s time to reinvent the supply chain system to be less reliant on one or two dedicated sources. The only consistency we will see going forward is the need for capacity to flex quickly and often.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
You nailed it, DeAnn!
VP of Strategy, Aptos
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Supply chains continue to become more complex and unpredictable. The global nature of supply chains creates more dynamics that impact the flow of goods — political, economic, climate, labor, and very unpredictable elements like the recent pandemic. With the unpredictable nature of supply chains, retailers need to develop agile supply chain processes with contingency plans to adapt to disruptions.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Everyone’s supply chains will return to normal on Friday, September 23, at 3:21 a.m. Eastern time. That’s also “Save the Koala Day,” by the way.
In the off chance that my prediction is off, then here’s what I really think about this:
We have already been burned by the offshore supply chains, and many retailers and their suppliers are moving to real-time, nearshore or onshore alternatives. It will take years to pull this off, but leaving yourself open to never-ending pandemics and unpredictable political conflicts leaves us no choice.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
We’ll see global supply chains become somewhat predictable again near end of 2023/early 2024. Of course, this assumes the Fed continues to raise rates to tamp down inflation and there are no more gigantic spending bills. The big unknowns include increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, nukes being introduced in the Ukraine/Russia fiasco, and multiple hurricanes that disrupt oil production in the Gulf.
COO, Mondofora
The issues challenging the US economy are not like prior challenges. As mentioned, global instability is at a dangerously high level, and at a time when US supply chains have become more reliant on international trade. The resulting inflation is consequently different than previous inflationary periods, being driven by logistics rather than manufacturing capacity limits.
As a result, it is impaired supply-side issues impacting economic activity rather than the more usual consumer pull-back from spending. The latter is a leading cause of recessions, whereas the former is a driver of inflation. So we could anticipate that pandemic-driven pent-up demand may not decline for the foreseeable future, and a recession may not be as likely to occur until demand softens significantly from current levels.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
The real lesson from the last two years is that supply chain models have been structurally based on a low volatility world, which no longer exists. Geopolitics pressures, domestic polarization, demographic changes, and food and water insecurities all operate on top of the current economic cycle and tightening the money supply. The supply chain networks that thrived for the past four decades are out of sync with geopolitical realities today and moving forward. Manufacturing, sourcing, and demand patterns are changing, and any equilibrium they find will be short-lived. The most crucial action for companies in the retailing world is to increase their capabilities of proactively identifying, assessing, and mitigating risk. The days of operational stability and certainty are in the rearview mirror.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
A return to the global supply chain normalcy is a fallacy, and we should expect the continued global impacts to make the situation even more challenging and unpredictable. With the great digital acceleration and global supply chain disruptions, businesses are challenged to drive profitable and sustainable growth while mitigating operating costs in our uncertain and inflationary economy.
Agility is the name of the game as suppliers and procurement teams will need to take a more innovative approach to drive a flexible operating model that is a mix of nearshoring and a decreased dependency on offshoring. Contingency planning and a more prescriptive supply chain operating model are crucial, as the unprecedented events, such as the Ukrainian war and other global disruptions, are not ending any time soon.
Content Marketing Strategist
Global supply chains may be more predictable over the medium term at the earliest. The biggest unknown is how many companies will stay agile amid inflation, labor shortages and global trade tensions. Expect more investments in automation, local sourcing and the employee experience.
Director, Main Street Markets
Supply chain consistency is getting better, but this was through developing alternative options to find the necessary products for our shelves. To others’ point, I don’t there will a back-to-normal path with regards to supply chain. Retailers will continue to be flexible in finding other solutions to fill empty shelves.
President, Mr. Checkout Distributors
The way it was will not be again as the other experts explained. However, I do believe with electric self-driving semi trucks and automation coming into the warehouses we will see a significant drop in the cost of logistics in the long run. It may take another 10 years but it’ll move back to a point where it’s less of a factor in the end consumer price.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
As long as traditional supply chain models overreact to collapsing demand — followed by resurgent demand — it’s hard to see a return to normalcy anytime soon. And it’s not just about the post-pandemic world, either. Chip shortages have plagued one industry after another, with companies like Intel finally seeing the need to ramp up domestic production.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Two major changes will happen as the global supply chains transform coming out of the pandemic-induced disruptions — product storage will be pushed ever closer to the point of consumption and just-in-time inventory systems will be dismantled for nearly all production cycles. The push to move inventory closer to the consumer was already happening in 2020 and was, like so many other things in retail, accelerated by COVID. Just-in-time inventory is a clear victim of the pandemic. Risk management dictates that for all but the most consistent operations (are there any?), it no longer makes sense.
Global Industry Architect, Microsoft Retail
Supply chains are restructuring right now, so this is a tough one. Previously they were designed to be lean and to leverage a global footprint. Increased disruption due to geopolitical events, increased cost of transportation and other factors are forcing a re-think.
Supply chains need to become more agile — resilient to disruption and more responsive, but at the same time become more sustainable because consumers now expect this.
These changes are likely to take quite some time, however, key places where disruption forces are taking place are already having an impact. For example, with concern in Africa regarding food supplies from Ukraine, African corporations are investing in local food production, thus shortening the supply chain.