Some consumers don’t expect many of the new habits they’ve picked up while adjusting to COVID-19 to continue after the crisis has eased, according to new data from Hub Research.

For instance, while 44 percent said they are shopping more online since the pandemic arrived, only 21 percent expect to continue doing so once restrictions are lifted.

Among other activities comparing COVID-19 actions versus post-pandemic expectations:

Ordering takeout from restaurants: 46 percent doing it more, 15 percent expect to continue;

Getting outdoors: 37 percent doing it more, 24 percent expect to continue;

Being part of group video chats: 32 percent doing it more, eight percent expect to continue;

Watching streaming TV: 40 percent doing it more, 19 percent expect to continue.

Some of the findings of the online survey of just over 3,000 U.S. consumers taken in early July run counter to other research. A survey from Top Data taken in early August, for instance, found 73.5 percent of U.S. consumers shopping online more than prior to the spread of COVID-19 and that 88 percent planned to continue doing more even after a cure or vaccine is discovered.

Post-COVID-19 predictions also face the hypothetical bias that finds people don’t always do what they say they will do in surveys.

Other predictions around behavioral changes post-pandemic:

A McKinsey survey from mid-June found 79 percent of U.S. consumers intend to continue or increase their usage of self-checkout in retail;

An IBM survey taken in August found 67 percent of Americans wanting to continue to work remotely at least occasionally, with half wanting remote to be their primary way of working;

A Groupon-sponsored survey from May found 75 percent of Americans plan to support small businesses as much as possible once restrictions on non-essential businesses are lifted in their areas;

A CIT-sponsored survey conducted in mid-June found 76 percent of U.S. consumers somewhat or very likely to save more than they usually do each month in the future.