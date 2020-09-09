Which COVID-19 consumer habits will stick?
Some consumers don’t expect many of the new habits they’ve picked up while adjusting to COVID-19 to continue after the crisis has eased, according to new data from Hub Research.
For instance, while 44 percent said they are shopping more online since the pandemic arrived, only 21 percent expect to continue doing so once restrictions are lifted.
Among other activities comparing COVID-19 actions versus post-pandemic expectations:
- Ordering takeout from restaurants: 46 percent doing it more, 15 percent expect to continue;
- Getting outdoors: 37 percent doing it more, 24 percent expect to continue;
- Being part of group video chats: 32 percent doing it more, eight percent expect to continue;
- Watching streaming TV: 40 percent doing it more, 19 percent expect to continue.
Some of the findings of the online survey of just over 3,000 U.S. consumers taken in early July run counter to other research. A survey from Top Data taken in early August, for instance, found 73.5 percent of U.S. consumers shopping online more than prior to the spread of COVID-19 and that 88 percent planned to continue doing more even after a cure or vaccine is discovered.
Post-COVID-19 predictions also face the hypothetical bias that finds people don’t always do what they say they will do in surveys.
Other predictions around behavioral changes post-pandemic:
- A McKinsey survey from mid-June found 79 percent of U.S. consumers intend to continue or increase their usage of self-checkout in retail;
- An IBM survey taken in August found 67 percent of Americans wanting to continue to work remotely at least occasionally, with half wanting remote to be their primary way of working;
- A Groupon-sponsored survey from May found 75 percent of Americans plan to support small businesses as much as possible once restrictions on non-essential businesses are lifted in their areas;
- A CIT-sponsored survey conducted in mid-June found 76 percent of U.S. consumers somewhat or very likely to save more than they usually do each month in the future.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How should retailers parse the many predictions of post-COVID-19 behavior? Which behavioral changes taking place amid the pandemic do you think are most or least likely to continue post-COVID-19?
20 Comments on "Which COVID-19 consumer habits will stick?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
It is quite hard for consumers to predict future behavior when in the middle of a pandemic. I suspect that once a vaccine is found and once people feel safer, many things will start to normalize. However some disruptions will linger. If more of us work from home, the changes in where and when should remain. The use of services like collect from curbside and store have risen rather than shrunk as shops have reopened in-person trade, so there’s another trend that will likely stick.
Retail Industry Analyst
The most significant behavioral changes that will continue after the pandemic are those things that make shopping more convenient, such as online shopping and mobile ordering for almost anything. Curbside pickup and delivery for grocery is another service that will endure post-pandemic, especially for the elderly and busy parents.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
From personal experience: Curbside pickup is big win. Restaurant ordering from delivery apps has been great. I used to call individual restaurants before COVID-19.
Outdoor activities, grocery delivery and spending on specific categories because of increased staying at home will revert to mean once COVID-19 eases.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
This all reminds me so much of 9/11 in that now, we look back and say, “remember when you just walked through security and ran to the plane?” — you get the feeling post-COVID-19 will be the same. “Remember when we didn’t even wear masks in public spaces?” Anyway, re: the question at hand, I believe working from home will drop off the most. It’ll still be incredibly more pervasive than it was in 2019, but I think we’re all starting to realize the benefits of team work, live meetings and social interaction as a whole. Will we have masks on for the new WFO environment? Like post 9/11, I think we’ll be reminiscing about the good old maskless days at work for quite some time.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Consumer behavior has changed so radically in the past six months that it would be foolhardy to predict six months or a year ahead, especially without widespread vaccine usage. But a couple of trends were already on the upswing before COVID-19 and I feel like they’re here to stay.
BOPIS stands out — whether the pickup is curbside or in-store — as an essential part of stores’ omnichannel strategies. (And the retailers like Target and Walmart, with a big BOPIS head-start, have been big winners during the pandemic.) And restaurant delivery (via Doordash, Grubhub and others) is here to stay even if not at its recent peak.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The term “post-pandemic” is beside the point for now. The focus should be on the transition between active COVID-19 spread (where we are now), any tapering off of infection rates, the development and deployment of an effective vaccine and, finally, potential eradication of the virus. When you look at it that way, the timeframe stretches out considerably, and variables shift along the way. In the meantime, in the absence of a clear national (and global) strategy, polarized habits will become more ingrained. The studies track sensible shifts but may not account for active resistance to sensible actions/habits.
Managing Director, StoreStream Metrics, LLC
The two behaviors that will endure beyond the pandemic will be working remotely and curbside/drive-thru food service. While restaurant dining will certainly return, the adaptation and convenience of “grab-n-go” food service will remain. Burger King will be testing a new design that eliminates any in-store dining and is exclusively focused on drive-thru and delivery services.
CEO/Founder, Crobox
Retailers should keep tracking trends in order to stay on top of these predictions. Everything is subject to change, be that dependent on geography or government response and, in order to survive, retailers should remain vigilant and flexible. People’s spending habits will also change in the coming decade. These are uncertain economic conditions, and consumers are very aware of this. Something that I think will stick post-COVID-19 are online shopping habits. Most brands are catering to the influx of digital shoppers and able to emulate that in-store experience. Which means people are getting used to purchasing products online without having to go in-store.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
My colleagues have covered and will cover the effect on retail. I agree. Those activities that shoppers have discovered that will make their lives easier and more convenient will stick. (No matter what they say in surveys).
On the list in the instant poll there is the question of if remote working habits will change. Netflix’s chairman, Reed Hastings, has said working from home has no positive effects and makes debating ideas harder — “it’s a pure negative.” While recent surveys of the 200 largest companies indicated that 85 percent of workers want to work from home, the same percent of companies want them back in the office.
Sr Director, Retail Transformation Specialist, Infovista
Loyalty & Marketing Strategist, Comarch
Consumer behaviors are constantly changing but as per consumer psychologists there is an emotional element in every purchase decision irrespective of the environment. Given that information, retailers should focus on building that emotional bond with their customers. That means ensuring seamless and personalized experiences. I predict that retailers who are able to successfully achieve this will be able to retain their customers post-COVID-19 as well.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
The genie is out of the bottle with e-commerce and what we refer to as digital engagement. Even if you don’t sell the product directly to a customer online and ship it to their home, the journey has been changed forever. I’m not sure who Hub Research polled or actually when they had consumers take the survey, we know they released it in early July so they must have started it in June. We aren’t even through the first wave yet! This pandemic will have a similar impact on all the generations experiencing it that the Great Depression had on our grandparents — hoarding food, lost jobs, etc. I see BOPIS and BOPAC increasing across all segments of retail. Ghost kitchens and robotic MFCs (Micro Fulfillment Centers) will be the norm in grocery and restaurants. It will soon be cold in the north and eating outside will be in an igloo (seriously) if we are lucky.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I am hoping that “shop local” is a behavior and thought process that stays with us. There is still something about shopping in physical stores that is not only fun, but a process of discovery and learning. That’s now a well established strength and advantage that brick-and-mortar holds over e-commerce. And when retailers figure out that cash draining “free” delivery and returns are just not sustainable, they will figure out how to draw customers back into the stores. Buying knowns — replenishment and replacement purchases — over the internet is here to stay. But buying unknowns is still make brick-and-mortar shopping worth it. I’d like to have my five senses engaged beyond the tip of my scrolling finger as I peer into six square inches of screen.
Content Marketing Strategist
Our lifestyles and retail habits have changed dramatically over the past six months.
Post-pandemic, we will continue to save time with tech for e-commerce, self-checkouts and remote work. More consumers may maintain value shopping and saving to feel secure and prepared for emergencies.
Most importantly, our retail decisions will no longer be fueled by fear.
Instead of hoarding essentials and limiting how many stores we enter, we’ll return to more social, active behaviors. Virtual schooling, board games, bingeing streaming TV and athleisure will make way for more in-person schooling and events, beauty products, classier clothing and visits to more physical stores.
Business Growth Coach, Founder & CEO of Ambrose Growth
Will COVID-19 alone change behaviors over the long run, or will it simply accelerate pre-existing trends? Trends for increased authenticity, genuine customer experience, and convenience are not new, but may very well keep increasing after COVID-19. However other changes linked to COVID-19-specific needs may disappear with the disease: customers’ fundamental needs will be the same post-COVID-19 as they were last year – just like most habits that people had developed during the Spanish flu disappeared when the disease ceased to be a threat.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
Offerings that save shoppers time and increase convenience will continue to grow in popularity. This will have been going on long enough to change behaviors. So increased online shopping, curbside, and delivery all come to mind. Cash feels like an endangered method of payment as well.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
With so many white collar workers successfully doing business from home, I expect a continued move away from business clothing. We’ve all worn a snappy blazer over old painting shorts and have looked great on camera; it’s hard to imagine fresh demand for dress pants or heels that won’t be seen.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Any time a significant aberration occurs, people will attempt to revert to the mean when it passes if they can. The obvious exceptions are when access to the previous behavior is physically eliminated (think airport security procedures) or when the new behavior has significant benefits over how things were done before. As we have discussed multiple times here on RetailWire, much of pandemic behavior change is an acceleration of preexisting trends. Online shopping, remote work and curbside pickup are all good examples of behaviors we can expect to continue under their own steam.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
I see three behaviors enduring: Online shopping, contactless payments and personal protection (masks, hand washing and social distancing).