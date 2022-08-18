Which data capabilities are still out of reach for marketers?
Fewer than four in 10 marketing leaders are extremely (12 percent) or very (26 percent) confident in their data, analytics and insights systems, according to a study from the CMO Council and GfK. The report outlines the data capabilities that remain “out of reach” for marketers.
Based on a survey of more than 300 marketing leaders across industries and geographies, the report reveals that the data capability most out of reach for marketers is real-time availability of insights, cited by 42 percent of respondents. Real-time marketing is dependent on rapidly accessible data and actionable insights, which many marketers are lacking. To wit, even among the top data marketing performers in the study (dubbed “top performers”), fewer than half described the amount of time it takes to move from data gathering to actionable insights as fast or immediate. Worse still, just seven percent of “bottom performers” could say the same.
Furthermore, only around one in four top performers had real-time access to all relevant points of customer insight and data from across the entire organization as well as external partners and third parties.
Perhaps not surprisingly, when top performers were asked which data capabilities they are improving over the next 12 months, a leading 67 percent said real-time availability of insights.
Other data capabilities top performers are seeking to improve include the extraction of data signals across channels (64 percent), data-driven CX (56 percent) and predictive analytics (50 percent). Predictive analytics was also singled out as “out of reach” by four in 10 respondents.
Meanwhile, with access to data being a key differentiator between top and bottom performers — and one of the hallmarks of being a data-driven organization — the report reveals the main barriers to data access. The leading response overall was insufficient tools/technology, as indicated by almost three-quarters (73 percent) of respondents. The second-biggest obstacle was the lack of data management processes, as noted by six in 10 respondents, with other significant challenges including data control lying elsewhere in the organization and data not being real-time (each at 41 percent of respondents).
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What’s causing the lag between data gathering and generating actionable insights? Which technologies or processes offer the most promise to elevate data-driven marketing?
5 Comments on "Which data capabilities are still out of reach for marketers?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
It’s curious how these challenges have persisted for many years, if not decades – despite the fact that there’s more data and tools available to marketers than ever before. Extracting insight from data that connects to business outcomes is just simply hard to do. This is exacerbated by a couple of years where the trends in the data appear utterly anomalous because of store closures and other pandemic-related tumult. Ultimately, marketers need to focus on the critical few metrics that inform decisions and reduce or eliminate the many other metrics that provide only nominal insight. Simplification is underrated.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
For retailers, “real-time availability of insights” translates to “tell me now what I’m doing right and wrong.” Unfortunately, garbage-in/garbage-out is par for the course. The real fix is to wire in-store activity to pick up and relay meaningful signals to retailers immediately, just like online does already.
Silos of data that end up getting batched and cobbled together at the end of the day? This is the problem for omni-channel retailers. POS is almost always an on-premise solution that doesn’t update until a day after the sale. A day late and sometimes a dollar short. Real-time like Amazon is where they must be.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
There is an assumption that data contains actionable insights. More often than not, that is not true. Data might be good for monitoring the “current” state of a business and the right data combined with the right analyst may be able to answer a marketing questions in a way that’s useful. The lag is caused by high expectations with no good reason to hold those expectations.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Data is different from insights in that insights require interpretation of data, so there will always be at least a slight lag between gathering data and deriving actionable insights from it. However building smart data visualization tools as part of the data strategy is key to allowing teams to quickly understand the story the data tell. With regards to accessing data, we see this often as a massive struggle for retailers, as a lot of data is collected without an entry point into seeing said data and using it. In most cases of this happening, additional technology will have to be added to the system in order to allow for data access. Until retailers get that access layer built out, some data will inevitably be trapped in a way where they can’t use it.
COO, Mondofora
There are at least two factors impacting how actionable marketers’ data is, both of which suffer from inertial resistance to change: good tools that are both powerful and user-friendly, and the learning curve inherent in building a sublimated understanding of what the data says. The lack of tools is particularly surprising. Despite the remarkable improvements in technology, all of the fundamental components – databases, analytic algorithms, bandwidth, user interfaces, etc. – have been around for ages.
But perhaps more glaring is marketers’ failure to intuitively understand the meaning and nuance of the data at the same unconscious and intuitive level that a jazz musician understands music. It is becoming an increasingly complex world, and if you can’t improvise you should think twice about climbing on the bandstand!