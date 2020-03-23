Which retail businesses are ‘essential’ during the coronavirus outbreak?
The National Retail Federation (NRF) urged President Donald Trump last Thursday to come up with national guidance for state and local governments on what constitutes an “essential” retail business amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The request followed a Reuters report on Wednesday that detailed the confusion retailers are facing determining who can stay open, with many different states having different rules.
“Unfortunately, there remains a need for clear national guidance to resolve questions caused by a number of conflicting state and local orders that are triggering consumer, worker and business confusion, leading to cascading negative impacts on communities across the country,” NRF president and CEO Matt Shay wrote in a letter to Mr. Trump.
The organization listed a number of retailers it believes should be excluded from mandated closures now in place in some locales, including pet stores, distribution centers, farm stores with livestock feed, hardware stores, gas stations and highway rest areas for truck drivers. The Reuters report said authorities weren’t certain whether electronic stores, bookstores and hotels should be considered essential.
In California, a wide range of food sellers (from grocery stores, convenience stores to take-out restaurants), gas stations, pharmacies, banks and laundromats were deemed “essential services.” Businesses mandated to close included dine-in restaurants, bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and fitness studios, public events and gatherings, and convention centers.
That leaves a lot of gray area, and the NRF said it’s a mistake that the final decision rests with the retailers themselves.
In San Francisco, cannabis dispensaries have been deemed essential after initially being ordered to close. Car dealerships have also successfully lobbied to stay open across California by arguing about the importance of cars for travel and delivery.
New York on Friday became the latest state to deem that liquor stores were an “essential” retailer. Yet last Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed all state-owned Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores as the virus began spreading across the state.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said in a statement, “In these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What factors should guide whether a retail business is “essential” during a coronavirus pandemic? Should retailers help guide such decisions? Should the decisions be made at a national level or local level?
9 Comments on "Which retail businesses are 'essential' during the coronavirus outbreak?"
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
If the Federal government is unwilling to exercise control over the production of needed medical supplies and equipment, it’s not likely to issue a mandate about what constitutes an “essential” retailer. Like it or not, this is going to be determined at the state and local levels.
As to what defines “essential,” that’s a tougher question. Clearly, pharmacies, discounters (dealing with everything from paper goods to pet supplies), hardware stores and grocers qualify. But cannabis dispensaries and car dealerships? (Repairs yes, sales no.) It’s clear that industry lobbyists are flexing their muscles on a state-by-state basis.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The only caveat in terms of cannabis dispensaries being essential is that they are the only source for patients who use it for medical use.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Encouraging folks to attend in-person classes right now is irresponsible. On the crafting front, I’m impressed by Michaels’ agility in going to a curbside model and setting up online learning – coupled with some killer discounts for customers. JoAnn’s message is a good one, but the execution is completely inappropriate for current times and concerns.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
JoAnn’s also has online learning and curbside. Michaels stores are also open. Hours are limited and customers are encouraged to practice social distancing.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Hi Georganne,
I am glad to see that GameStop finally closed their stores. That was something they were not going to win. So far what I have seen is that the states are making the decisions of what is essential and what is not and where it makes sense, the businesses have moved to a curb service model. Additionally, city and counties and are adding their executive orders on what should be open and what is not essential. My state (Texas) has not yet ordered a shelter in place directive, but cities and counties have started with Dallas having a shelter in place directive in place tonight at midnight. There are so many counties here that still have no positive cases – I think it would be difficult (at least right now) to make that call at a state level.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Let’s infuse a bit of humor into this timely discussion: Liquor and candy stores. OK, throw in gas stations, take-out restaurants, and grocery stores.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
It’s a confusing time for everyone. Trying to stay open misses the point, demand is essentially gone for the next several weeks. Pushing the point you are essential and in the same category as food and medical care seem quite off the mark.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
The key is to look at connected businesses to determine the essential nature of them. For instance, should car parts stores and mechanics’ shops stay open? Well, driving has not yet been outlawed, so people will still need to fix their cars.
Even more important is the need for a crisis plan. I see no evidence of a step-by-step U.S. Government plan to handle this crisis. After more than 12,000 deaths and more than 60 million cases of H1N1 Swine Flu in 2009-2010 in the U.S., alone, we didn’t think there was a need for a detailed plan of action for the next outbreak?! And we didn’t do ANY of the mitigation during that crisis that we’re doing now. After we’re past this mess, every aspect of our lives (economic, educational, healthcare, etc.) needs to be planned so we never have questions of how to deal with this again.