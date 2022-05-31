Why are retailers struggling so hard to balance inventory?

May 31, 2022
by Tom Ryan

Many retailers in the first quarter found themselves with inventory levels that exceeded sales gains. This after dealing with two years of shortages tied to supply chain disruptions.

Walmart’s inventories at the close of the quarter were up 32 percent relative to a two percent quarterly revenue gain. Target’s inventories were up 43 percent against a four percent revenue gain.

Among other retailers, inventories were up 26 percent year over year at Costco, 17 percent at Macy’s, 40 percent at Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, 37 percent at both TJX Cos. and Foot Locker, 34 percent at Gap, 45 percent at Abercrombie & Fitch and 32 percent at Urban Outfitters.

The unfavorable retail inventory/sales ratios reflect inflationary pressures, depleted stocks in the year-ago period and aggressive inventory buying in recent quarters in anticipation of supply chain delays. Macy’s said it received items sooner than expected due to an improving supply chain, although many retailers indicated a larger-than-normal portion of receipts remain “in-transit” due to ongoing supply chain issues.

A number of retailers admitted to carrying more of the wrong merchandise as people further returned to pre-pandemic behaviors, including purchasing more on services, like eating out.

The cost of store inventory can eat into a retailer’s cash flow and take up space that could be used to stock higher-demand products. Discounts may be necessary to wean down inventories.

In downgrading several stocks, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez found that of 18 retailers’ first-quarter results as of May 22, inventories rose by 10 percentage points more than sales for 11 versus the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019.

Mr. Lejuez said retailers will likely be challenged passing through higher fuel/supply chain costs amid the inventory imbalances and the inflation squeeze already felt by lower-income consumers. He wrote in a note, “This is especially true in apparel where promos are already increasing.”

“Excess inventory is now a risk the market cares about,” wrote Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley in a note last week, according to Barron’s.  “The excess inventory element and the associated risk to pricing is less understood and is just now beginning to be reflected in stock prices.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the inventory imbalances faced by many retailers likely a temporary or longer-term issue? What’s your advice on rebalancing inventories amid the inflationary costs pressures?

Braintrust
"The solution is not to find a crystal ball and anticipate consumer preferences, it is to be more agile and transparent."

Lucille DeHartPrincipal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting

Lucille DeHartPrincipal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting

Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
1 hour 11 minutes ago
Unfortunately for retailers’ second quarter earnings, they are going to need to clear excess inventory of seasonal goods and apparel. Even stores like Walmart and Target — both adept at supply chain management — are carrying shockingly high levels of inventory although at least some of these may be in basic or commodity goods. I can think of several reasons why this has happened, and it has nothing to do with what seems to be healthy consumer spending: Stores like Old Navy simply ordered the wrong sizes, and other retailers ordered the wrong goods because they underestimated the demand for wear-to-work and “occasion” apparel. Late deliveries of seasonal goods last fall (because of supply chain issues) have left several stores with too much backward clearance inventory. Unfortunately, delays in spring and summer deliveries have compounded the problem. Even in stores selling non-seasonal goods, there is escalating resistance to inflation-based price increases, whatever the cause. Some tough decisions lay ahead for retailers: They will need to impose some price cuts now to clear out inventory, or… Read more »
Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Main Street Markets
1 hour 9 minutes ago

The other issue is that there still is no consistency in the supply chain, so retailers were having to order more and more often because the waiting times differed from three months to three weeks and even then there was no guarantee the product they ordered was the product they were going to get or how much of it they were going to get. I think this will be an ongoing issue for a while longer until there is a more concrete supply chain solution than we have at the present time.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
1 hour 8 minutes ago

These are long term endemic issues in retail that are exacerbated by technology point solutions that are not in-sync and are not real time. POS inventory is disconnected from e-commerce inventory and only updates nightly. “Just in time” has become “just don’t run out” as pandemic hoarding disrupted the supply chain. Retailers need to create a real-time environment to survive against Amazon. A glass pipeline that gives them and their customers insight into where, when and how.

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
1 hour 8 minutes ago

As they say, abnormal is the new normal. The inventory issues are definitely a condition of everything you list above – but it is more than likely that just as one disruption wanes, another will follow. I heard a term last week at the Blue Yonder ICON event – “Disruption fatigue.” So true. However now is the time for retailers to be looking at systems that are more predictive and can give better insights into inventory requirements – from demand at the consumer level all the way back to sourcing. No system is perfect but as things like AI/ML mature, retailers can be better at inventory planning.

Ron Margulis
BrainTrust
Ron Margulis
Managing Director, RAM Communications
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Several retailers have strategically decided to hold more safety stock in fast consumables and apply a lot more analytics to anything seasonal or with a short shelf life. On the consumables, this is a good strategy until it isn’t, especially when interest rates and variable costs rise. Using AI and the like will make the forecasts for seasonal product better but still far from optimal due to a continued adjustment by consumers to the new economy. What’s the old saying – demand forecasting would be a breeze if you took shopper behavior out of the equation.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
1 hour 3 minutes ago

The high retail inventory balance is a temporary issue that is a result of two dynamics – overbuying and decreased demand. When retailers began facing supply chain issues in mid- to late-2021, many retailers bulked up their inventories to help avoid out-of-stocks. The overcompensating for supply chain concerns has continued and now that the pandemic has subsided, consumers are spending more on experiences than products. Retailers will be adjusting replenishment quantities as they sell off excess inventories, but they may also need to mark down some of the products, especially seasonal items.

Bob Amster
BrainTrust
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Assuming that it is true that many retailers “are finding it hard to balance inventories” was there a time when they got it right for two seasons in a row? I think not. Regardless of new technology like AI or demand forecasting there is this thing called reality — like war, frozen supply chain, inflation, pandemic — against which the best models won’t help. The ultimate accuracy in inventory management would be to publish the catalog, sell one, manufacture it and ship it, and wait for the next order. Who wants to go back to that future?

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 2 minutes ago

Not all excess inventory is equally hazardous. Basic inventory with long shelf life can be handled with minimal margin impact. It’s a cash flow problem, not a margin problem. Excess fashion/seasonal inventory is going to be an expensive problem to solve. Liquidating current excess is one thing. Unfortunately that liquidation may or may not provide any lessons on balancing future supply and demand. Lots of apparel brands are now working on Spring 2023. What lessons can they take from current rate of sale — or lack thereof? It’s very tough to read “real” level of demand if a lot of price promotion is in effect. Sounds like conservative buying for Spring 2023 is in order.

Lucille DeHart
BrainTrust
Lucille DeHart
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
1 hour 1 minute ago

Oh my — this is the age old dilemma of every retailer since the Main Street cobbler opened shop. Buy for demand and chase goods or stock inventory and find sales. Retailers have yet to master this balance, especially since the last 12-18 months of supply chain issues. The solution is not to find a crystal ball and anticipate consumer preferences, it is to be more agile and transparent. What does that mean? Retailers need full visibility to their supply chains from textiles to containers. The issue with this past year was mostly in the fact that it surprised retailers. They had no ability to pivot and alter merchandising strategies. Today there is no one solution. Retailers need to think along three lines: 1. digitizing the supply chain; 2. diversifying manufacturing across countries; 3. building an agile business model and organizational staff that can react and protect margins.

Dave Wendland
BrainTrust
Dave Wendland
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
1 hour 7 seconds ago
Excess inventories come as no surprise. Three factors likely contributed to this situation and there will be at least two key outcomes. This is by no means exhaustive, but not until we regain balance will a solid foundation be restored. The only advice I can offer to retailers is buckle in, weather the stormy ride, and learn from these lessons so they are not repeated in the future. Contributing factors: Pandemic buying frenzy – precipitated by supply chain pressures, retailers amassed inventory basically accepting anything and everything that was available; Workforce and logistic issues – moving products from warehouses to shelves is a monumental task when faced with labor shortages and rising transportation costs; Consumer behavior shifts (although this gets “credited” or “blamed” far too often) – omnichannel retail (AKA omnichoice) has required retailers to carry inventory in different places, different channels, and be supported by different last-mile delivery. Key outcomes: Consumers will win; markdowns and deeply-discounted merchandise will soon cascade across the retail landscape — sales will go up/profits will go down; Retailers will… Read more »
Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
40 minutes 55 seconds ago

The supply chain disruptions, lack of continuity, and uncertainty around inventory availability have led to retailers building up safety stock levels. While the Q1 results were mixed, retailers have been challenged to keep up with the surging demands, which has contributed to the inventory balancing challenges.

Disruption may become the new normal as we move forward. More predictive, pragmatic, and AI-powered solutions will help balance inventory levels and add much-needed intelligence to a system where retailers are apprehensive about running out of stock. Unfortunately, quite a few retailers are not quite there in terms of fully integrated and predictive supply chain, demand forecasting, merchandise planning, assortment planning, allocation, and replenishment systems.

A more predictive and prescriptive approach is critical moving forward to ride out the ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Rich Kizer
BrainTrust
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
26 minutes ago

My guess is that any store analyzing their GMROI will be in need of oxygen. Selective merchandising and deal buys on the biggest mistakes can add foot traffic and subsequently eyeballs on regular price items. If the inventory is housing undesirable items, it’s time to get it out. The old adage is true: inventory is not like wine, it doesn’t get better with time. Get the dollars now! Then start reinvestment in new products when available.

Mark Price
BrainTrust
Mark Price
Chief Data Officer, CaringBridge
16 minutes 12 seconds ago

It is important to recognize that the increase in inventory is compared to last year when supply chain and pandemic issues dramatically reduced available inventory. As a result the change may not be as great as it appears. In addition, retailers purchased additional safety stock in order not to be caught shorthanded and to lock in prices in an environment where their costs may significantly increase due to gas prices and other factors.

Doug Garnett
BrainTrust
Doug Garnett
President, Protonik
3 minutes 1 second ago

As I read this piece I’m struck by the vague fluidity of the meaning of numbers. We are looking at quarter over quarter yet fighting a multi-year pandemic. Investors should not demand of retailers neat and tidy results in a pandemic. Worse, by obsessing over these numbers were investors to get their way they would do long term harm to the retailers. I’d hope we could adopt the long view in this situation – that old metrics are inappropriate during the pandemic.

Braintrust
