Why are retailers struggling so hard to balance inventory?
Many retailers in the first quarter found themselves with inventory levels that exceeded sales gains. This after dealing with two years of shortages tied to supply chain disruptions.
Walmart’s inventories at the close of the quarter were up 32 percent relative to a two percent quarterly revenue gain. Target’s inventories were up 43 percent against a four percent revenue gain.
Among other retailers, inventories were up 26 percent year over year at Costco, 17 percent at Macy’s, 40 percent at Kohl’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods, 37 percent at both TJX Cos. and Foot Locker, 34 percent at Gap, 45 percent at Abercrombie & Fitch and 32 percent at Urban Outfitters.
The unfavorable retail inventory/sales ratios reflect inflationary pressures, depleted stocks in the year-ago period and aggressive inventory buying in recent quarters in anticipation of supply chain delays. Macy’s said it received items sooner than expected due to an improving supply chain, although many retailers indicated a larger-than-normal portion of receipts remain “in-transit” due to ongoing supply chain issues.
A number of retailers admitted to carrying more of the wrong merchandise as people further returned to pre-pandemic behaviors, including purchasing more on services, like eating out.
The cost of store inventory can eat into a retailer’s cash flow and take up space that could be used to stock higher-demand products. Discounts may be necessary to wean down inventories.
In downgrading several stocks, Citi analyst Paul Lejuez found that of 18 retailers’ first-quarter results as of May 22, inventories rose by 10 percentage points more than sales for 11 versus the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2019.
Mr. Lejuez said retailers will likely be challenged passing through higher fuel/supply chain costs amid the inventory imbalances and the inflation squeeze already felt by lower-income consumers. He wrote in a note, “This is especially true in apparel where promos are already increasing.”
“Excess inventory is now a risk the market cares about,” wrote Mike Wilson, chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley in a note last week, according to Barron’s. “The excess inventory element and the associated risk to pricing is less understood and is just now beginning to be reflected in stock prices.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are the inventory imbalances faced by many retailers likely a temporary or longer-term issue? What’s your advice on rebalancing inventories amid the inflationary costs pressures?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Director, Main Street Markets
The other issue is that there still is no consistency in the supply chain, so retailers were having to order more and more often because the waiting times differed from three months to three weeks and even then there was no guarantee the product they ordered was the product they were going to get or how much of it they were going to get. I think this will be an ongoing issue for a while longer until there is a more concrete supply chain solution than we have at the present time.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
These are long term endemic issues in retail that are exacerbated by technology point solutions that are not in-sync and are not real time. POS inventory is disconnected from e-commerce inventory and only updates nightly. “Just in time” has become “just don’t run out” as pandemic hoarding disrupted the supply chain. Retailers need to create a real-time environment to survive against Amazon. A glass pipeline that gives them and their customers insight into where, when and how.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
As they say, abnormal is the new normal. The inventory issues are definitely a condition of everything you list above – but it is more than likely that just as one disruption wanes, another will follow. I heard a term last week at the Blue Yonder ICON event – “Disruption fatigue.” So true. However now is the time for retailers to be looking at systems that are more predictive and can give better insights into inventory requirements – from demand at the consumer level all the way back to sourcing. No system is perfect but as things like AI/ML mature, retailers can be better at inventory planning.
Managing Director, RAM Communications
Several retailers have strategically decided to hold more safety stock in fast consumables and apply a lot more analytics to anything seasonal or with a short shelf life. On the consumables, this is a good strategy until it isn’t, especially when interest rates and variable costs rise. Using AI and the like will make the forecasts for seasonal product better but still far from optimal due to a continued adjustment by consumers to the new economy. What’s the old saying – demand forecasting would be a breeze if you took shopper behavior out of the equation.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
The high retail inventory balance is a temporary issue that is a result of two dynamics – overbuying and decreased demand. When retailers began facing supply chain issues in mid- to late-2021, many retailers bulked up their inventories to help avoid out-of-stocks. The overcompensating for supply chain concerns has continued and now that the pandemic has subsided, consumers are spending more on experiences than products. Retailers will be adjusting replenishment quantities as they sell off excess inventories, but they may also need to mark down some of the products, especially seasonal items.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Assuming that it is true that many retailers “are finding it hard to balance inventories” was there a time when they got it right for two seasons in a row? I think not. Regardless of new technology like AI or demand forecasting there is this thing called reality — like war, frozen supply chain, inflation, pandemic — against which the best models won’t help. The ultimate accuracy in inventory management would be to publish the catalog, sell one, manufacture it and ship it, and wait for the next order. Who wants to go back to that future?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Not all excess inventory is equally hazardous. Basic inventory with long shelf life can be handled with minimal margin impact. It’s a cash flow problem, not a margin problem. Excess fashion/seasonal inventory is going to be an expensive problem to solve. Liquidating current excess is one thing. Unfortunately that liquidation may or may not provide any lessons on balancing future supply and demand. Lots of apparel brands are now working on Spring 2023. What lessons can they take from current rate of sale — or lack thereof? It’s very tough to read “real” level of demand if a lot of price promotion is in effect. Sounds like conservative buying for Spring 2023 is in order.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
Oh my — this is the age old dilemma of every retailer since the Main Street cobbler opened shop. Buy for demand and chase goods or stock inventory and find sales. Retailers have yet to master this balance, especially since the last 12-18 months of supply chain issues. The solution is not to find a crystal ball and anticipate consumer preferences, it is to be more agile and transparent. What does that mean? Retailers need full visibility to their supply chains from textiles to containers. The issue with this past year was mostly in the fact that it surprised retailers. They had no ability to pivot and alter merchandising strategies. Today there is no one solution. Retailers need to think along three lines: 1. digitizing the supply chain; 2. diversifying manufacturing across countries; 3. building an agile business model and organizational staff that can react and protect margins.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
The supply chain disruptions, lack of continuity, and uncertainty around inventory availability have led to retailers building up safety stock levels. While the Q1 results were mixed, retailers have been challenged to keep up with the surging demands, which has contributed to the inventory balancing challenges.
Disruption may become the new normal as we move forward. More predictive, pragmatic, and AI-powered solutions will help balance inventory levels and add much-needed intelligence to a system where retailers are apprehensive about running out of stock. Unfortunately, quite a few retailers are not quite there in terms of fully integrated and predictive supply chain, demand forecasting, merchandise planning, assortment planning, allocation, and replenishment systems.
A more predictive and prescriptive approach is critical moving forward to ride out the ongoing supply chain disruptions.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
My guess is that any store analyzing their GMROI will be in need of oxygen. Selective merchandising and deal buys on the biggest mistakes can add foot traffic and subsequently eyeballs on regular price items. If the inventory is housing undesirable items, it’s time to get it out. The old adage is true: inventory is not like wine, it doesn’t get better with time. Get the dollars now! Then start reinvestment in new products when available.
Chief Data Officer, CaringBridge
It is important to recognize that the increase in inventory is compared to last year when supply chain and pandemic issues dramatically reduced available inventory. As a result the change may not be as great as it appears. In addition, retailers purchased additional safety stock in order not to be caught shorthanded and to lock in prices in an environment where their costs may significantly increase due to gas prices and other factors.
President, Protonik
As I read this piece I’m struck by the vague fluidity of the meaning of numbers. We are looking at quarter over quarter yet fighting a multi-year pandemic. Investors should not demand of retailers neat and tidy results in a pandemic. Worse, by obsessing over these numbers were investors to get their way they would do long term harm to the retailers. I’d hope we could adopt the long view in this situation – that old metrics are inappropriate during the pandemic.