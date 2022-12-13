Will 2023 become the year that consumers get comfortable with dynamic pricing?
This is the second in a series of articles from members of RetailWire’s BrainTrust panel speculating on coming retail trends and developments for 2023.
This holiday season has ushered in a period of peak price-sensitivity. Consumers continue to wonder whether or not we’re in a recession, and while spending is continuing on, there’s certainly an understanding that times are tougher. This exceedingly cost-conscious mindset, paired with the deep discounts occurring to clear out record excess, unwanted inventory, is raising the expectations for daringly low prices. As retailers evolve to keep price-sensitive shoppers satisfied, a variety of dynamic pricing models will become far more common in the market in order to ensure price competition without bottom line erosion.
There is certainly sufficient technology to offer shoppers individualized prices, but consumers are fully aware that dynamic pricing doesn’t always, or often, work in their favor. (The recent Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco is a prime example of fluctuating pricing going wildly awry.) Considering how skeptical consumers are of individualized pricing, transparency is crucial when leveraging a dynamic pricing model. While surge pricing à la Uber clearly conveys the why behind a price hike, there’s still a level of indignation felt by many users simply because of how out of their control that hike feels. Enter: “haggler’s market” pricing and more sensitive, communicative dynamic pricing.
In a haggler pricing model, individual consumers negotiate one-to-one with brands via advanced technology. The technology behind the negotiation is responsible for marrying the best interests of both consumers and retailers so that shoppers are confident they’re getting the best deal and brands aren’t slashing margins across the board.
In addition to seeing more negotiation commerce, I expect to see more widespread use of traditional dynamic pricing, but in ways that make consumers more comfortable with the process.
Digital price stickers, for example, that change in real time next to visibly changing inventory numbers will likely become more commonplace. Retailers will have to be sure that this approach doesn’t simulate artificial “limited time only” messaging and is clearly in congruence with actual fluctuations in stock.
Alternatively, messaging that details why prices are set where they are and provides estimates as to when they’re anticipated to go up or down is also an honest and welcomed iteration. I expect to come across this more frequently. Ultimately, the successful use of dynamic pricing in 2023 will require that it is more communicative and empowering for customers at an individualized level. This era of disciplined and researched consumption demands better transparency and tailored price-setting.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think consumers trust that retailers are giving them good deals when they see fluctuating prices? What categories best lend themselves to the various dynamic pricing approaches?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Will 2023 become the year that consumers get comfortable with dynamic pricing?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Prices in retail have always fluctuated, especially online. This can frustrate shoppers, especially if they see prices fall to lower than they paid, but there is a general acceptance things don’t remain static. Individualized pricing – where one person pays a different price than another, may work online – provided consumers don’t find out about it. However such things don’t work in stores where people want to see prices on shelf-edges or on products. And therein lies another issue: ensuring store prices and online prices are aligned. A lot of retailers still struggle with this – including Target where prices online and at the shelf-edge often differ!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’m not sure shoppers even notice fluctuating prices. I think you have to work hard and have way too much free time on your hands to pay much attention to this. That said, yes, I trust I’m generally getting the best deal on Amazon, because I rarely find something cheaper elsewhere. I’m also sure that when I look at CVS.com I’m not getting the best price. You live, you learn, trust but verify, and get on with things.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
I also see a future where dynamic pricing becomes ubiquitous. The challenge is getting consumers comfortable with the concept. I really like the idea of the haggler pricing model as it fosters a give and take approach where the consumer is more in control. If the price ends up to be less than the normal retail price consumers will be happy to play but the challenge of higher pricing is a tough sell. Maybe a combination of dynamic and haggle is an acceptable compromise.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Short answer — no. Consumers will be skeptical of any scheme where prices fluctuate to meet demand. Consumers hated Ticketmaster way before Taylor Swift — they also complain about airlines and ride-sharing. When they start to see prices change during the day at their grocery store, they’re not going to like that. As this gets more pervasive, I would not be surprised to see state and local governments step in to try to regulate this in the same way many states regulate price integrity.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Will 2023 become the year that consumers get comfortable with dynamic pricing? No! While retail pricing has always gone up and down, shoppers don’t like knowing its ins and outs. Years ago, there was a huge outcry when Coca-Cola announced dynamic prices tied to temperature. People hate the dramatic price swings of airlines and hotels. Market forces will always drive pricing to change. Overtly naming price changing strategies as “dynamic pricing” connotes visions of an evil genius behind the scenes pulling the strings.