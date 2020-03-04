Photos: Marie Janes Cannabis Connection

Marie Janes Cannabis Connection, located in Corvallis, OR, announced yesterday that it plans to give “new meaning to the term pizza joint” after it became the first marijuana dispensary in the U.S. to add in-house pizza to its cannabis delivery and pickup menu.

“My number-one priority is to supply all the ingredients customers need to make memorable moments, even if the memories of those moments are a little fuzzy,” said Marie Janes owner, Christina Jancila. “Good pizza is nice, but not memorable. Our goal was to come out of the gate offering the best pizza in town.”

Marie Janes brought in executive chef, Ed Barbeau, owner of Pisano’s Wood Fired Pizza, rated the best pizza in Oregon by USA Today in 2019, to develop the recipes. Chef Barbeau, who began making pizza in Naples, Italy, is a four-time West Coast champion at the International Pizza Challenge.

The menu for the 14-inch pizzas includes a wide variety of topping ingredients, ranging from the basic Acapulco Gold cheese pie to Marie Janes Effing Favorite made with white alfredo sauce, mushroom, chicken, pesto and mozzarella for $20.49. None of the pies contain cannabis as an ingredient. Delivery is $7 for orders under $30 and free on those at or over $30.

Sales of adult-use cannabis have recently fallen in California, Colorado and Washington after initially spiking with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to point-of-sale data from Headset. The drop has been most pronounced in Colorado, Marijuana Business Daily reports, as a result of fewer people visiting the state for spring break activities this year.

Anna Shreeve, managing partner of The Bakeréé, told Marijuana Business Daily that traffic to the company’s two retail stores in Seattle is down.

“People are attempting to stock up for two weeks at a time, but it’s difficult because of the limits on cannabis,” she said.

Most states around the country that permit marijuana consumption for medical purposes have designated dispensaries as “essential” retail businesses, allowing them to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak. This remains true even in New York and New Jersey, the two states with the most coronavirus cases in the nation at present.