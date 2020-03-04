Will a new pot and pizza delivery concept become all the buzz in legal weed retailing?

Photos: Marie Janes Cannabis Connection
Apr 03, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Marie Janes Cannabis Connection, located in Corvallis, OR, announced yesterday that it plans to give “new meaning to the term pizza joint” after it became the first marijuana dispensary in the U.S. to add in-house pizza to its cannabis delivery and pickup menu.

“My number-one priority is to supply all the ingredients customers need to make memorable moments, even if the memories of those moments are a little fuzzy,” said Marie Janes owner, Christina Jancila. “Good pizza is nice, but not memorable. Our goal was to come out of the gate offering the best pizza in town.”

Marie Janes brought in executive chef, Ed Barbeau, owner of Pisano’s Wood Fired Pizza, rated the best pizza in Oregon by USA Today in 2019, to develop the recipes. Chef Barbeau, who began making pizza in Naples, Italy, is a four-time West Coast champion at the International Pizza Challenge.

The menu for the 14-inch pizzas includes a wide variety of topping ingredients, ranging from the basic Acapulco Gold cheese pie to Marie Janes Effing Favorite made with white alfredo sauce, mushroom, chicken, pesto and mozzarella for $20.49. None of the pies contain cannabis as an ingredient. Delivery is $7 for orders under $30 and free on those at or over $30.

Sales of adult-use cannabis have recently fallen in California, Colorado and Washington after initially spiking with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, according to point-of-sale data from Headset. The drop has been most pronounced in Colorado, Marijuana Business Daily reports, as a result of fewer people visiting the state for spring break activities this year.

Anna Shreeve, managing partner of The Bakeréé, told Marijuana Business Daily that traffic to the company’s two retail stores in Seattle is down.

“People are attempting to stock up for two weeks at a time, but it’s difficult because of the limits on cannabis,” she said.

Most states around the country that permit marijuana consumption for medical purposes have designated dispensaries as “essential” retail businesses, allowing them to remain open during the coronavirus outbreak. This remains true even in New York and New Jersey, the two states with the most coronavirus cases in the nation at present.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect cannabis/food combo stores to become commonplace in states where recreational marijuana is legal? Will the coronavirus outbreak lead to more states passing laws to allow delivery of cannabis, particularly medical marijuana products?

"Where was this when I was in college?"

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel

Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
1 hour 19 minutes ago

One of the big pushes here in my state during this stay-at-home mandate is the increased advertising of CBD products, so if that is the case those states with legalized pot are also advertising and being creative to keep sales coming in and the addition of food creates additional attachment purchases. Not a big stretch really.

Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
1 hour 17 minutes ago

Where was this when I was in college?

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
1 hour 14 minutes ago

Find a need and fill it, right? This is actually kind of brilliant. I love that Marie Janes brought in a top pizza chef to create quality pies, this shows the retailer’s level of commitment. I see this concept taking off wherever it is legal.

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
1 hour 12 minutes ago

Duuuude….this idea is off the chain! Marijuana and the munchies? I mean, seriously, why hasn’t anyone thought of this before now? As long as they can offer safe pickup/delivery options in the more tightly restricted cannabis retail market, I see this idea being fully baked.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
40 minutes 4 seconds ago

Fabulous response.

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
17 minutes 22 seconds ago

To be clear, I have only heard about the munchies thing… ;^)

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
1 hour 9 minutes ago

I thought for a moment that cannabis was one of the toppings :). Then got disappointed that it was merely a cross-sell play.

I am not sure it would be meaningfully relevant. Pizza need to be known for its quality by itself. No one is buying pizza because of good cannabis quality or vice-versa. In this case, given the famed chef, the pizza will probably sell.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
59 minutes 52 seconds ago

This is a smart idea and one, in a number of variations, that will likely catch on. Like it or not, cannabis consumption is becoming more normalized and more consumers are engaging with the product. What’s most interesting is that local and independent firms have a real advantage as the patchwork of state laws makes it challenging for big national firms to create cohesive propositions. The illegality at the federal level also deters many large corporations from getting involved in the cannabis space.

David Weinand
BrainTrust
David Weinand
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
42 minutes 44 seconds ago

Love it. Great example of innovation in the midst of a crisis…

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
40 minutes 44 seconds ago

Tricky question. Word on the street, both medicinally and recreationally, is that no one wants to put stress on their lungs — so the focus is much more on edibles.

We have delivery in Florida and I think most states with medical (which comes before recreational anyway) have the same.

The better play at this time would be marijuana-infused pizza. Two for the price of one.

Chuck Palmer
BrainTrust
Chuck Palmer
Senior Advisor, ConsumerX Retail
20 minutes 16 seconds ago

Sounds like a great joint venture. (Sometimes I just can’t help myself.)

Pizza and pot delivery makes a lot of sense. We have seen hybrid retail trending in recent years. Mashing together two categories creates unique value and POV that consumers can connect to. One of my favorites is Baby’s On Fire in Baltimore. It’s a combo of a vinyl record store and coffee shop. It’s run by a husband and wife team who each have solid music backgrounds.

Successful hybrid retail comes from the founder’s passion for one or both of the categories.

Peter Charness
BrainTrust
Peter Charness
Retail Strategy - UST Global
7 minutes 6 seconds ago

I believe this meets the definition of a “virtuous circle.” just saying.

