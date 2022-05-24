Will Adidas help Foot Locker get over Nike?
Foot Locker is counting on Adidas, the second largest athletic footwear vendor, to help compensate for the loss of business as Nike, the largest, Nike, pulls back some of its business.
The retailer in February announced that Nike is expected to account for about 55 percent of fourth-quarter sales and continue at that level into 2023 — down from 65 percent in the 2021 fourth quarter. That includes reduced allocations of “high heat” products, such as Air Jordans.
The reduction reflects Nike’s moves to consolidate wholesale accounts in a direct-to-consumer (DTC) push. Foot Locker guided comps down eight to ten percent this year, with the biggest Nike impact expected in the fourth quarter.
Foot Locker earlier this month announced an enhanced Adidas relationship that establishes the retailer as the lead partner for Adidas in basketball, heightens collaboration on “energy and hype” launches, and prioritizes franchises across women’s, kids and apparel. The Adidas collaboration targets over $2 billion in retail sales by 2025, nearly tripling levels from 2021.
In the first quarter, non-Nike comps increased in the high teens as Foot locker made progress diversifying its assortments. Beyond Adidas, the retailer drove gains with Puma as well as 50 percent growth from New Balance, Crocs and Converse.
Foot Locker also sees growth in performance running with expansion plans set for two upstarts, On and Hoka One One, that are looking to reach younger consumers. Accelerated private label apparel growth is also expected to help offset Nike’s retrenchment.
Overall quarterly comps slid 1.9 percent due to difficult year-ago comparisons against stimulus payments.
Analysts appeared particularly concerned about Foot Locker’s ability to compete in the basketball category with fewer Nike products.
On the quarterly analyst call, Dick Johnson, Foot Locker’ CEO, said in addition to Adidas, Puma and New Balance, which both recently returned to the performance basketball category, as well as classic basketball products from Reebok, are expected to support the retailer’s basketball push.
Mr. Johnson said, “We just feel good about basketball in general and firmly believe that Adidas is going to be one of the key players along with our existing portfolio of Nike hot silhouettes and the others.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see Adidas as the lynchpin to resetting Foot Locker's merchandise mix amid reduced allocations from Nike? Does a broader mix of lifestyle product make sense, or should Foot Locker still aim for a strong point of view around basketball?
5 Comments on "Will Adidas help Foot Locker get over Nike?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I believe that Foot Locker needs Adidas to help fill the gap in their offering Nike created. While it’s impossible to completely displace Nike, the fact is Adidas is a formidable brand and Nike isn’t the only player in the market. I have no doubt that Nike well understand the potential market share risk of departing from Foot Locker, but now they’re seeing it. As important as basketball is to the sneaker market, I think Foot Locker should look to broaden their appeal to basketball and beyond.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Foot Locker has already reduced its dependence on Nike. Adidas has helped, but so too have other brands including those like Crocs. On top of this, own brand development in apparel has also produced some good results. It is still early days, but Foot Locker is delivering pretty solid results and seems to have a clear strategy for growth. Nike is important, but it is not the only game in town. Foot Locker knows this and is adapting accordingly.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
There’s a lot of potential movement in the retailer/manufacturer relationship in the coming years. In this particular case, Adidas can help Foot Locker offset some of its Nike losses, especially if they are considering exclusive collections or limited editions. But Foot Locker needs to be cautious of just shifting its reliance from Nike to Adidas.
Overall, the DTC landscape will change manufacturer/retailer relationships across industries. In grocery, manufacturers are increasingly frustrated by high trade dollars with strict shelf resets. While there’s still value to the consumer to have the curated yet diverse assortment a retailer offers, there’s opportunity to shift the dynamic.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I can’t speak to the specifics of the shoe industry, but this seems to be more of a general business problem. What’s happening at Foot Locker is the evolution of business. Today’s business model won’t last forever without flexibility and willingness to change. All companies must reinvent themselves as their landscape changes. Foot Locker is no exception. Nike’s decision to change their distribution model impacts Foot Locker and many other retailers. Foot Locker’s ability to change up their merchandise and not be dependent on one brand is a key to their future success.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Well this discussion is well-timed! In my latest podcast episode (Not Everyone is Nike. Maybe That’s a Good Thing), posted this morning, I take on the post-Nike world of retail and the ripples from its wholesale pull-out. The big question is whether broad assortments of non-Nike brands like Adidas can fill the void left by Nike. In the meantime, predictions that a flood of brands would follow Nike’s narrow direct-to-consumer game plan have largely been unfounded. In fact, a slew of brands is leaning into wholesale once again.