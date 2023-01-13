Will advertisers benefit as Lowe’s brings its retail media sales and ops under one roof?

Jan 13, 2023
by George Anderson

Lowe’s is bringing all of its One Roof Media Network ad sales and operations in-house.

The home improvement retailer yesterday said that the move, effective Jan. 31, will allow it to control all elements of its relationship with advertisers and partner with them in ways to achieve more meaningful interactions with the shoppers on lowes.com and in the chain’s stores.

“This is the next step in becoming a best-in-class media network and delivering white-glove customer service for our brand partners,” said Jen Wilson, Lowe’s senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing, in a statement. “Managing these functions internally under one roof will enable us to build stronger, more compelling campaigns better aligned with our brands and customers’ interests and needs, which in turn will drive increased shopper engagement and greater ROI for our advertisers.”

Lowe’s launched its One Roof Media Network in 2021 and has made continued investments that it says improves the ability of advertisers to mine its first-party data for deeper insights into the chain’s customers. The company also said advertisers have access to “faster and more efficient” launches and management of campaigns on lowes.com. The retailer’s in-house experts are able to work with brands to help them scale, personalize and optimize search campaigns through in-house partnerships with Lowe’s merchandising, marketing and operations departments.

Lowe’s One Roof Media Network has more than 200 clients, including Moen, Stanley Black & Decker and Whirlpool, whose products are sold in the chain’s stores, through its app and online. The home improvement chain claims that many of its advertisers are achieving results that outpace their efforts on competing retail media networks.

“Retail media is among the fastest-growing segments of digital advertising globally,” said Abi Subramanian, vice president and general manager of Lowe’s One Roof Media Network. “As we continue to grow this business, we’ll remain laser-focused on evolving our advertising capabilities and technology to deliver the best marketing solutions for our brands in 2023 and beyond.”

Lowe’s reported a better-than-expected three percent same-store sales gain in the third quarter, ending Oct. 28. The chain’s performance was buoyed by sales to the professional market, which grew 16 percent year-over year, the tenth straight quarter of gains.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will advertisers benefit from Lowe’s decision to bring its retail media operations under one roof? Where do you see the biggest opportunities and challenges facing retailers looking to develop and scale their own digital ad networks?

"Will advertisers benefit from Lowe’s decision to bring its retail media operations under one roof?"

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

George AndersonEditor-in-Chief, RetailWire

Rick Watson
BrainTrust
Rick Watson
CEO, RMW Commerce Consulting
22 minutes 22 seconds ago

An outside firm like Criteo or CitrusAd:

  • Has the advantage of having done this a million times before;
  • Is motivated to drive more ad sales for you. Sometimes even internal teams are not motivated by driving more sales if they are not incented properly;
  • Likely has more and more experienced people than the Lowe’s internal team;
  • Is easy to fire if they are not doing well! (maybe this happened?);

An internal team:

  • May be able to identify or unblock issues faster than someone on the outside;
  • Could be aligned with larger internal Lowe’s goals than simply “more sales”;

This is pure margin business. The fact that Lowe’s needs to have that margin internally instead means that it may not be about margin at all. It’s possible the program is failing in some way and needs to be fixed before scaling again.

A lot of speculation without data!

Christine Russo
BrainTrust
Christine Russo
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
18 minutes 56 seconds ago

RMNs can add income for the retailer, capitalizing on their traffic. The revenue can be very substantial. It also can be considered a distraction and cost center from a retailer’s core business which could be an issue.

DeAnn Campbell
BrainTrust
DeAnn Campbell
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
16 minutes 53 seconds ago

Eliminating silos to converge decision making and manage results across all stakeholders is not just the best way, it’s the only way to run a successful retail media network. Because the industry is so new, many retailers aren’t clear where to place ownership. Some companies assign digital media to marketing, others to IT, with little cross departmental collaboration. Lowe’s, Target (Roundel) and Walmart are among the first to recognize the importance of a cross-functional dedicated team to manage the resulting outputs like data, customer experience or ad revenue.

