Amazon.com has introduced a new Store Analytics offering that taps its cashier-free checkout technologies to provide insights into the in-store performance of vendors’ products and ad campaigns.

The insights come from Just Walk Out technology and Amazon Dash Cart-enabled Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores in the U.S. Both technologies utilize artificial intelligence, computer vision and data pulled from multiple sensors to enable shoppers to skip the checkout line.

Amazon, in a blog entry, said that brands will have access to details on how their products are discovered, considered and purchased in applicable stores to inform their decisions related to selection, promotions and ad campaigns.

“Through the secure Store Analytics dashboard, brands can access aggregated and anonymized data about how their products rank and perform,” according to Amazon. ”Additionally, advertisers running in-store campaigns such as digital signage will see associated performance metrics in their ad campaign reports. These data-driven Store Analytics insights allow brands to better understand the path to purchase for their products, helping them to evolve and refine their assortment, merchandising and advertising over time.”

Amazon’s blog entry includes extensive details on how personal data will be protected. “We do not share anything that can be linked back to any individual shopper; rather only offer totals, averages, and percentages about product, promotion, and ad campaign performance — for example, the percentage of how often their product was taken off the shelf and then purchased either during that store visit or later on Amazon.com.”

Brands will not be able to target ads based on Store Analytics data “at this time.”

Consumers will see information via in-store signage and online on how to opt out of sharing their data.

Amazon said shoppers will benefit as the technology is used to improve store layouts, elevate selections and deliver more relevant promotions and advertising.

Amazon has expanded its Just Walk Out tech, first launched at Amazon Go in 2017, to larger Amazon Fresh locations and some Whole Foods locations. Amazon is also licensing the technology, and it has been put to use at some Starbucks and Sainsbury’s locations as well as baseball stadiums and airport concessions.