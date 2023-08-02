Will Bed Bath & Beyond’s meme stock move transform its fortunes?
Bed Bath & Beyond is saved, at least for the time being. The retailer, which has been on Chapter 11 bankruptcy watch for months, yesterday issued a press release announcing a deal with Hudson Bay Capital Management (HBCM) that will provide funds for a public offering of its stock.
The New York Times on Monday reported that Bed Bath & Beyond was pursuing a plan to raise up to $1 billion through the sale of convertible preferred stock and by tapping into the company’s $100 million credit line.
Bed Bath & Beyond’s hail Mary was answered by HBCM, a $19 billion hedge fund with no relationship to Saks’ owner Hudson’s Bay Co. A Wall Street Journal article posits that HBCM is betting that the recent rise in the volume of Bed Bath & Beyond’s shares will continue as it remains a favorite of meme stock investors. The retailer’s shares were up 2.66 percent in premarket trading after a 2.85 percent decline yesterday.
“This transformative transaction will provide runway to execute our turnaround plan,” said Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Sue Gove in a statement. “We continue to put our customers at the center of every decision, positioning Bed Bath & Beyond to meet and exceed their expectations, while resetting our foundation for near- and long-term success. We are optimizing our store fleet and supply chain and continuing to invest in our omni-always capabilities. This will enable us to better serve our customers, and grow profitably, by directing merchandise where and how they want to shop with us. We are also prioritizing availability of leading national and emerging direct-to-consumer brands our customers know and love. As we make important strategic and operational changes, we will continue to take disciplined steps to enhance our cost base and improve our financial position.”
Bed Bath & Beyond, which has already closed hundreds of stores, plans to reduce the overall count of its namesake brand to 360 locations. It will also continue to operate 120 buybuy BABY stores. The retailer expects online sales to make up a bigger percentage of its total sales. A potential sale of buybuy BABY also remains a possibility.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Did Bed Bath & Beyond have any choice but to lean into its meme stock status to obtain funds from Hudson Bay Capital Management after banks took a pass? Is there a way back to black for the retailer now that it has made the deal?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The share placement is all about raising enough money to avoid going into bankruptcy. That’s vital because without funding or a buyer, there is a very real risk of Bed Bath & Beyond being forced into Chapter 7 liquidation — which would be the end of the company. For now, the proceeds will help pay down debt and remove the default status from some of the company’s loans. What it does not do is remedy the underlying problems which leave Bed Bath & Beyond a very broken business. Yesterday, management updated their plans but, being blunt, there is nothing in there that suggests they will be able to turn things around. Essentially, they are operating from a position of severe weakness and trying to patch up the many holes that exist.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This a bad sign of a desperate company. Bed, Bath & Beyond is in full-scale survival mode. The fact that no bank will touch this deal says a lot about it, and so does the fact that Hudson Bay Capital is interested. At this stage, I’m not sure what choices Bed, Bath & Beyond management has – none of them are good. Closing stores and cutting expenses is all they can do, but the downward spiral is in full flight and pulling out of it will take a miracle.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Hudson Bay Capital’s investment is a total head-scratcher. It’s hard to believe they are investing on Bed Bath & Beyond’s business and brand fundamentals. And it’s hard to believe they are investing a billion dollars on anything having to do with a meme stock. The only reason the stock is not crashing is the investment itself. And Bed Bath & Beyond was the best use of a billion dollars in this market? Why not wait and let it crash and pick up the pieces for pennies on the dollar if they think there is a future for the brand? Total head-scratcher.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Meme stocks? This is pump-and-dump territory for raising funds in the hands of retail investors to be shorted by professionals. Without this, Bed Bath & Beyond is looking at Chapter 7 before any turnaround happens. You know how bad the situation is when the investment bankers and private equity pass on the opportunity.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
“Danger, Will Robinson!” Investors would do well to avoid any meme stock, based on recent history. As my mother would say, “don’t throw good money after bad.”