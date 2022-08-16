Will circular commerce drive traffic to stores?
Through a special arrangement, what follows is a summary of an article from WayfinD, a quarterly e-magazine filled with insights, trends and predictions from the retail and foodservice experts at WD Partners.
Resale is enormously popular. In fact, secondhand apparel, according to thredUp, is expected to grow 16x faster than the market for new apparel by 2026.
But these upward trends in resale are occurring across all retail categories. They aren’t exclusive to Goodwill, specialty thrift stores and online marketplaces either.
Some big name brands like Home Depot, Dick’s, REI and IKEA are hopping on board, offering customers buyback, secondhand and rental programs. Big picture, there is a lot going on in the resale market, but it goes without saying that a big enabler is sustainability.
Resale supports a circular ecological system where rather than being sent to the landfill, items (sometimes refurbished) enter into the hands of a new owner. At our current rate of consumption, we would need 1.8 Earths to keep up, according to the Global Footprint Network. If everyone lived as we do in the U.S., that number jumps to 5.1 Earths!
And it isn’t only consumers and the environment that will benefit, but brands too.
A survey we recently conducted of 2,500 consumers found that over 71 percent participate in shopping for used merchandise at least once a month — 11 percent participate daily, 26 percent weekly and 33 percent monthly.
Turns out, the motivation to shop secondhand is connected to many factors, like fun, “treasure hunting,” price and, of course, ecological benefits.
As consumer demand continues to veer more towards sustainable shopping, brands should be inclined to jump on board and introduce greener options. But could the opportunity for brands to introduce resale be even bigger?
Due to the rise in e-commerce, retailers have been struggling for over 25 years to garner foot traffic to their stores. In many cases, this decline has required them to close the doors to one of their biggest sources of profit. We’re finding that resale is potentially a lot more profitable in-store than online — think photo shoot, double ship and repackaging of items. All of this begs the question: if done right at the store level, can resale drive foot traffic back to stores?
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that resale has the potential to be significantly more profitable in stores than online? Could resale be a major catalyst in driving in-person traffic to stores?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Yes, I believe that for certain retailers, resale goods could help drive store traffic and be helpful to margins. That said, traffic is only really valuable if it’s converted into a sale. Resale is more than a fad and heading toward being a mega trend, as rightly pointed out in the article. However the key to resale success is in how the used goods will be presented and offered. Retailers who apply focus to creating efficient processes for managing, merchandising and promoting these goods will find customers ready to buy.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
The greatest challenge with resale as a profit driver is the overall cost associated with the entire process. While consumers like the idea of contributing to a more environmentally responsible practice, retailers need to first figure out how to seamlessly absorb resale items into their systems so that they can manage inventory, plan merchandising assortments and flow in goods appropriate to season and local. That said, with rising inflation, resale seems to offer consumers a viable option for cost savings, which will ultimately determine the success of the program. I do believe that the industry will figure this out, much like the car industry leveraged certified pre-owned cars as a revenue and consumer acquisition stream. Will this type of retail drive in-store traffic? Uncertain, I don’t really see overall consumer behaviors changing for one segment of the market; I do think online resale will drive the growth, at least initially.
Principal and Founder, Retail Strategy Group
Circular commerce will drive traffic to stores undoubtedly. There is nothing like the thrill of finding treasures or one-of-a-kind pieces. In many cases, resale may be the only way for customers to get into aspirational brands.
Aligning values with consumers on sustainability will capture the other end of the market – the ones that care about fashion’s environmental impact.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One may ask the question: Is resale in stores akin to “outlet” stores? Outlet stores do well, therefore one would expect that resale in outlet or full-line stores should drive store traffic. It’s like rummaging through the garage and finding “neat” stuff for sale.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
There’s a lot of complexity with resale that should be considered. Both brands and consumers, frankly, aren’t engaging with resale only for sustainability reasons. As the article mentions – it’s the treasure hunt. Which doesn’t appeal to every consumer (myself included – I’ve never been a good Marshall’s shopper).
Also, perhaps most importantly, the resold items need to be in good condition and priced right, which still takes time and money. Many consumers call out that resale sites can be nearly as expensive as buying something new – which could quickly erode the value.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Goodwill has over 4,000 locations for a reason. And there’s a reason they don’t do it online. The logistics are way more favorable doing circular retail in person. With “return culture” firmly embedded into online shopping, we should see retailers looking at pushing online returns back into the stores more than they do now. Especially with inflation so high and consumers loving bargains and sustainability, it’s a win-win.
As with all major shifts in retail today, circular retail will also force retailers to rethink store space and layout. Online return stations placed in the middle or even toward the back of the store pull traffic in, so at least some of my money is on setting up “revived” merchandise back there, too.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
Some of the margins can certainly get slashed when the sale occurs online due to those additional costs associated with fulfillment. However resale does really well both online and offline. Secondhand can be a great way to drive foot traffic to brick-and-mortar in that many brands are now allowing drop offs of old clothes in exchange for discounts on their next buys. Overall, though, this is a booming space in general.
President, Spieckerman Retail
True scale isn’t achieved in a single channel. Store-based resale isn’t just potentially more profitable, it is arguably necessary for success for resale players like ThredUP. Circular economy enablers that have mastered the complexities of single-item resale (if not profitability) can forge partnerships with enumerable competing retailers and brands with impunity. Retail’s big question is “buy, build, or bridge?” and third-party resale companies have made a compelling case that retailers should bridge their way to resale rather attempting to DIY.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
Circular retail and resale should not be viewed a gimmick to drive traffic because it is not. The circular economy was initially novel, however it is now baked into retailers’ (online and offline) strategies because the customer demands it and the world needs it.
Content Marketing Strategist
Compared to online, stores boost resale profitability by ensuring fit and certainty, and reducing returns. Resale could lure shoppers to stores by offering affordability, sustainability and immediate access to items.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Resale and circularity will succeed based on trust. Trust in the brand and trust that the secondhand garment has an appropriate level of quality and value. That’s going to be best determined by some treasure hunt shopping in the stores. It’s going to be interesting to see the balance that is struck between new and used. Imagine the apparel business taking lessons from the auto business.
President of FutureProof Retail
While resale goods can increase brand loyalty with additional cost savings, it is a lot more fun going shopping with empty bags and coming home with a handful. If it is easy to re-sell online then, at least in the short run, it will likely increase traffic to the retailer’s e-commerce platform first. After the resale, the increase in brand loyalty and the additional cash in the pocket will likely drive more in-store traffic too.
Retail Transformation Thought Leader, Advisor, & Strategist
Consumers like resale options because it helps them contribute to sustainability efforts and it delivers a perceived price value during times of inflation. For these reasons we would expect resale to be more than just a fad and become a mainstream sales option. Resale may be more profitable in-store and as a traffic driver because it lends itself to the treasure hunt mentality that has driven traffic at stores like T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods for so many years. The nature of resale means it’s not as straightforward to maintain inventory across stores and can deliver unique merchandising opportunities at each store. It’s that treasure hunt feeling that will cause consumers to buy in-store resale vs. online!
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Resale is a great initiative for the environment, for retailers and consumers hit by high inflation. But lets not get carried away, this is likely to reduce once inflation falls and people have money back in their pockets. Undoubtedly, Gen Z are more concerned about the environment and will likely use resale more, they are also less likely to spend on unnecessary “stuff” as they are more interested in experiences than belongings, but they will still buy new when times are better. Will it be a major traffic builder for stores? I doubt it will change the retail landscape.