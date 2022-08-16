Will circular commerce drive traffic to stores?

Photo: Getty Images/yoshiurara

Resale is enormously popular. In fact, secondhand apparel, according to thredUp, is expected to grow 16x faster than the market for new apparel by 2026.

But these upward trends in resale are occurring across all retail categories. They aren’t exclusive to Goodwill, specialty thrift stores and online marketplaces either.

Some big name brands like Home Depot, Dick’s, REI and IKEA are hopping on board, offering customers buyback, secondhand and rental programs. Big picture, there is a lot going on in the resale market, but it goes without saying that a big enabler is sustainability.

Resale supports a circular ecological system where rather than being sent to the landfill, items (sometimes refurbished) enter into the hands of a new owner. At our current rate of consumption, we would need 1.8 Earths to keep up, according to the Global Footprint Network. If everyone lived as we do in the U.S., that number jumps to 5.1 Earths!

And it isn’t only consumers and the environment that will benefit, but brands too.

A survey we recently conducted of 2,500 consumers found that over 71 percent participate in shopping for used merchandise at least once a month — 11 percent participate daily, 26 percent weekly and 33 percent monthly.

Turns out, the motivation to shop secondhand is connected to many factors, like fun, “treasure hunting,” price and, of course, ecological benefits.

As consumer demand continues to veer more towards sustainable shopping, brands should be inclined to jump on board and introduce greener options. But could the opportunity for brands to introduce resale be even bigger?

Due to the rise in e-commerce, retailers have been struggling for over 25 years to garner foot traffic to their stores. In many cases, this decline has required them to close the doors to one of their biggest sources of profit. We’re finding that resale is potentially a lot more profitable in-store than online — think photo shoot, double ship and repackaging of items. All of this begs the question: if done right at the store level, can resale drive foot traffic back to stores?