Will consumer anger drive down inflation?
Consumers are fed up with escalating inflation, prompting some companies to restrain their price hikes to offset cost pressures.
Conagra Brands saw volume decline 8.4 percent in its latest quarter ended Nov. 27 due to consumers’ resistance to higher prices. On Conagra’s analyst call last week, Dave Marberger, CFO, said previously communicated pricing actions will become effective in the current quarter but the “magnitude of these pricing actions will be smaller and more targeted than previous pricing actions.”
Constellation Brands, the parent of Corona and Modelo, similarly said its pricing actions will be “more muted” in its current fiscal year after recent hikes slowed demand. Constellation CEO Bill Newlands said on a quarterly call last week consumers are “overly sensitive to pricing actions” and that the company needs “to be careful in balancing our growth profile and our pricing profile.”
Reports began arriving last summer that stores were pushing back on supplier price increases as sales began slowing amid four decade-high inflation rates.
Pricing negotiations appear to have become combative. Tesco’s chairman John Allan told the BBC last week, “We have a team who can look at the composition of food, costs of commodities, and work out whether or not these cost increases are legitimate.”
Any hesitancy to raise prices comes as the inflation rate fell to 6.5 percent in December from a peak of 9.1 percent in June but remains well above the Fed’s two percent target rate. Fuel and many input costs have come down but remain above pre-pandemic levels.
A Wall Street Journal article last week, “Shopper Rebellion Against Higher Prices Helps Slow Inflation,” also noted that persistent wage growth and China’s reopening could threaten inflation’s descent.
Among the apparent holdouts is Procter & Gamble, which last week vowed to continue to raise prices to offset higher commodity and transportation cost inflation despite reporting its first quarterly sales decline since mid-2017 as lower volumes offset price hikes.
P&G’s CFO Andre Schulten told analysts that conversations with retailers have not changed. He said, “I think everybody understands that we are still recovering costs.”
- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Constellation Brands (STZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool
- Shopper Rebellion Against Higher Prices Helps Slow Inflation – The Wall Street Journal
- Food firms raising prices unnecessarily, Tesco’s John Allan says – BBC
- How Much Have Record Corporate Profits Contributed to Recent Inflation? – Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City
- P&G Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results – Procter & Gamble
- The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript – AlphaStreet
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will consumer resistance to higher prices likely be the primary factor driving down inflation? What advice would you have for retailers about pricing discussions with vendors and managing any consumer pushback over price hikes?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Will consumer anger drive down inflation?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Consumer resistance is a factor and it will contribute to driving down inflation — but not as a primary factor. As brands and retailers see their sales decline, they will simply lose market share. Ultimately consumers set the price if there are suitable substitute goods to buy. I would caution all retailers to be extremely mindful of consumer pushback to their pricing actions. Once a customer is lost it will be hard to win back their trust, especially if they feel like they were price gouged.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Lots of brands are about to find out just how much brand loyalty they actually have in the market. The dance between their own price increases, the increases their competition put forward, and the new choices that consumers make will create a wickedly complicated dance. Consumer anger + marketplace competition = retail evolution.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This isn’t shopper anger. It’s simply the law of supply and demand. Consumers have been battered by a whole raft of price increases and are taking action to rein in their costs. In a market where there is a lot of choice — of retailers, of different brands, of retailer own labels, etc. — then those that put prices up by too much will suffer as shoppers switch to alternatives or cut the amount they buy; market share loss will ensue. This won’t remove inflation, but it will help moderate it somewhat.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
It won’t be consumer anger as much as it will be reduction of spending that will eventually force price reductions. Consumers are already rethinking purchases, buying less, switching to cheaper or store branded products. Protracted worries about inflation, recession and employment will only increase pressure on pricing as this year unfolds.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I’m not an economist, but there is a pattern that comes with economies that are strong and weak. The resistance to higher prices is a result of inflation, not the cause of inflation, just as freer spending is not the cause of deflation. Spending patterns may impact the Fed’s decision to raise and lower interest rates, but there is much more to consider in balancing out the economy.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Despite brands’ hand-wringing about inflation, consumers know that profits are at record highs and CEOs continue to get huge raises. Consumers will have limited patience for this.