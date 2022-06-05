Source: Unilever/icecreamshopus.com

Los Angelenos won’t have to wait on the ice cream truck rolling into their neighborhoods this summer on irregular schedules. They can simply go on an app and hail the truck to come to them.

Robomart, the store-hailing service, and Unilever, the world’s largest ice cream producer, are teaming up to bring the consumer packaged goods giant’s brands (Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Good Humor, Magnum and Talenti) into city neighborhoods.

Customers using the Robomart app will be able to order from Unilever’s virtual storefront — The Ice Cream Shop — and have their choices delivered via a fleet of mobile mini-marts. Individuals placing orders swipe across the app to open the vehicle’s doors upon its arrival. Customers can choose the items they ordered and walk away without having to physically check out or use a card.

“Putting a spin on the classic ice cream truck by bringing it to consumers on-demand, we have pioneered a new way for everyone to get their favorite ice cream treats in as little as two minutes.” Ali Ahmed, Robomart CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “This rollout brings to life the original vision my co-founder and I had over a decade ago while working at Unilever to create ‘The Everywhere Store’ — the fastest and most accessible way to get all your essentials.”

“Our pilot program with Robomart is revolutionizing ice cream delivery for consumers and making it even faster to get our beloved brands to our ice cream fans,” said Russel Lilly, general manager, Unilever North American Ice Cream. “What better way to shop for your favorite ice cream than just a few steps from your front door?”

Robomart, which launched in June 2021, claims a loyal following among its customers based in Los Angeles. Active users are said to hail the store on wheels to their locations an average of 2.3 times a week. The startup claims that users are growing nine percent on a weekly basis, with orders up 10 percent.

