Will consumers go for Robomart and Unilever’s ‘new spin on the ice cream truck’?

Source: Unilever/icecreamshopus.com
May 06, 2022
by George Anderson

Los Angelenos won’t have to wait on the ice cream truck rolling into their neighborhoods this summer on irregular schedules. They can simply go on an app and hail the truck to come to them.

Robomart, the store-hailing service, and Unilever, the world’s largest ice cream producer, are teaming up to bring the consumer packaged goods giant’s brands (Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, Good Humor, Magnum and Talenti) into city neighborhoods.

Customers using the Robomart app will be able to order from Unilever’s virtual storefront — The Ice Cream Shop — and have their choices delivered via a fleet of mobile mini-marts. Individuals placing orders swipe across the app to open the vehicle’s doors upon its arrival. Customers can choose the items they ordered and walk away without having to physically check out or use a card.

“Putting a spin on the classic ice cream truck by bringing it to consumers on-demand, we have pioneered a new way for everyone to get their favorite ice cream treats in as little as two minutes.” Ali Ahmed, Robomart CEO and co-founder, said in a statement. “This rollout brings to life the original vision my co-founder and I had over a decade ago while working at Unilever to create ‘The Everywhere Store’ — the fastest and most accessible way to get all your essentials.”

Kroger wants to accelerate its go fresh and go local push
Robomart mobile snack shop – Photo: Robomart

“Our pilot program with Robomart is revolutionizing ice cream delivery for consumers and making it even faster to get our beloved brands to our ice cream fans,” said Russel Lilly, general manager, Unilever North American Ice Cream.  “What better way to shop for your favorite ice cream than just a few steps from your front door?”

Robomart, which launched in June 2021, claims a loyal following among its customers based in Los Angeles. Active users are said to hail the store on wheels to their locations an average of 2.3 times a week. The startup claims that users are growing nine percent on a weekly basis, with orders up 10 percent.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect consumers in Los Angeles to go for The Ice Cream Shop Robomarts? Do you see potential in store hailing services?

"I love this idea of hailing the ice cream truck when ever I want it. If the economic model works out, I think this could be really popular."

Gary SankaryRetail Industry Strategy, Esri

Gary SankaryRetail Industry Strategy, Esri

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
1 hour 40 seconds ago

An interesting addition to the huge number of delivery services coming on stream. I think this has potential, especially as desire for ice cream is often impulsive. And all the better if it sells a wider range of essentials. I do wonder what the bottom like numbers look like, but I cannot see them being worse than the terrible and illogical economics of quick delivery companies which have much more complex picking and fulfillment processes.

Georganne Bender
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
50 minutes 22 seconds ago

Half the fun of the neighborhood ice cream truck is never knowing when it will appear. You hear that music and something lights up inside. You won’t feel that when the equivalent of an Instacart/DoorDash/Schwan’s truck arrives at your house to deliver a carton of ice cream. To a kid that’s just another delivery. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Zel Bianco
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
49 minutes 4 seconds ago

I can see this as an occasional treat but I doubt that this will replace a half gallon or pint in your freezer. Ice cream prices range widely depending on market and retailer – a half gallon of most brands costs less than $5 in many grocery stores so this novelty will co-exist with the regular weekly shopping trip where ice cream is generally included.

David Naumann
David Naumann
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
45 minutes 35 seconds ago

The Ice Cream Shop Robomarts are a clever way to combine the nostalgia of the ice cream truck with today’s mobile ordering and cashier-less checkout. It is a novel way to get novelties. The uniqueness of this novel concept will inspire consumers to try it and let their children experience the ice cream truck that we had as kids, but with a new twist. The one pitfall is that rather than sit in one location and have customers come to you, driving to customers seems less efficient and will burn more gas, which is quite expensive now.

Gary Sankary
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
44 minutes 14 seconds ago

I love this idea of hailing the ice cream truck when ever I want it. If the economic model works out, I think this could be really popular.

Rich Kizer
Rich Kizer
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
36 minutes 20 seconds ago

I am puzzled. So the calls come in and the truck immediately goes to the home, wherever they are. I hope the margin in ice cream is sufficient enough to support the trucks going every which way, all day, along with maintenance and payroll.

Steve Montgomery
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
22 minutes 59 seconds ago

I agree. My first thought was, so instead of running a route these trucks will be crisscrossing a neighborhood. It would seem this has the potential to add a lot of traffic, and use more fuel.

