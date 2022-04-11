Will dynamic pricing work for restaurants?
The restaurant industry is debating the merits of dynamic pricing as the expansion of digital menus over the pandemic has made instant price changes easier. The big unknown is how patrons will react.
Better optimizing pricing could help offset the significant inflationary labor and food pressures restaurants are facing.
With dynamic pricing, operators could lower prices during off-peak times to better maximize seating capacity and labor. Encouraging price sensitive customers to order earlier or later outside of busy periods would also help staff better manage pickup or delivery orders.
At the same time, raising prices marginally during peak times would maximize profit. New apps offering dynamic pricing solutions, including Juicer and Sauce, claim online ordering and third-party delivery are providing the data to fine-tune price adjustments without jarring the customer.
“The low-hanging fruit here is to use all of that data to figure out, when things are busy, how can I make more money from that?” Ashwin Kamlani, co-founder of Juicer, told Food On Demand. “If I own a pizzeria and I’m on a college campus and have a line out the door at 1 AM because all the kids have been out partying, are they really going to care that the pizza’s now $11 instead of 10? Probably not, but that’s 10 percent more I can make on every pizza and that’s a big deal.”
Proponents also believe consumers have become accustomed to dynamic pricing through airlines, hotels and Uber.
Writing for QSR Magazine, Sherri Kimes, a professor at Hotel School at Cornell who specializes in pricing, said her research shows restaurant customers are fine with price changes based on factors such as time-of-day or day of week as long as it’s framed as a discount. She said, “What customers do not like is prices that vary all over the place without any particular reason.”
Still, some have reservations. According to Restaurant Business, Tim Voss, CTO of Focus Brands, parent of Moe’s Southwest Grill, Schlotzsky’s and other foodservice brands, said during the FSTEC conference in September, “I don’t want to go to a stage where I walk somewhere and I’m paying a different price than someone at the table next to me.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more potential benefits or drawbacks to dynamic pricing at restaurants and other foodservice establishments? How likely are a large number of eateries to begin using dynamic pricing in the next few years?
Managing Director, GlobalData
It’s a good idea in theory. The problem arises when someone tries to check prices online beforehand only to find the price differs when they dine. The same applies to people who dine multiple times and see prices fluctuate and change. Many may not notice, but some will. That’s why it’s important to have a standard price but apply discounts – like a happy hour or X percent off before 5pm, etc. – during troughs rather than simply change the actual menu prices.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Let the gaslighting begin? If prices are constantly changing, it can be difficult for customers to know what’s a fair price and what’s not. While it’s true that people are used to dynamic pricing in other industries, restaurants are a bit different. People tend to be more sensitive to price changes when it comes to food, and they may not appreciate feeling like they’re being taken advantage of. By the way, most college kids know EXACTLY what the cost of pizza is.
That being said, dynamic pricing is the inevitable maturation of the pricing model. In the beginning, we had chain price. Then we switched to a division model, then a zone model to price in an advertising zone — and ended up with store pricing to compete with the local market. Each iteration increased home office complexity as it took people to implement, but today we have technology that runs on rules and we have an opportunity to leverage it to optimize profitability. Digital changes everything.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Well said Ken! I agree that some customers might not care, but if you are a regular customer at a restaurant and order the same thing frequently, you probably know exactly how much you pay. And if it is a QSR, you may have the exact change ready when you arrive. Changing prices will be surprising and may be upsetting for customers. However times are changing and maybe in a few years restaurants will be the next industry to adopt dynamic pricing and we will all get accustomed to it.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Isn’t this the idea behind early bird specials? (Sorry – been spending time with Mom down in Florida). I’m with Neil – the first time you show me an online price then charge me more because I’m dining at 7:30pm is the last time I show up at your restaurant.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The concept is not entirely new for those who are familiar with “early bird specials” in retirement communities. “Happy hour” is another similar proposition. The customer comes in for a cheaper cocktail and decides to stay for dinner at regular prices. The concept is a win/win proposition for customer and restaurateur. The rule should be to publicize the regular price and discount from there based on slow, non-profitable times of the day or days of the week, or special events. But nowhere in here does the word “dynamic” intimate hourly or arbitrary price changing. I think customers would not like that.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Bars have been using dynamic pricing for as long as I have been drinking. It is called happy hour. Many restaurants have early bird or late-nite specials. However as I understand dynamic pricing as airlines, hotels, and Uber use it, customers who walk in when the restaurant is empty will get a lower price than when the restaurant is full.
I agree with the comments from Ms. Kimes and Mr. Voss. The last thing that I would want is to plan to dine out and find that the pricing is not what I expected. I would stay and dine there for the last time. It strikes me as bait and switch.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Restaurants have practiced kinds of dynamic pricing for years — think early bird and weeknight specials — but they have not always used available data to vary “regular” pricing during different opening hours. Once you post your pricing online, or once your prices are visible at a delivery partner like DoorDash, it would be tough to raise your prices during peak hours. So — the capacity may exist but the wisdom of such a tactic is debatable.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Just because technology enables dynamic pricing doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do for restaurants. Menu pricing should be transparent and predictable. You can introduce early bird meals or happy hour discounts; guests understand that. However adding a surcharge at peak demand times is ill-advised, especially when consumers are more sensitive to perceived price gouging due to inflation.
President, Graff Retail
Let’s start with this line from the article: “Proponents also believe consumers have become accustomed to dynamic pricing through airlines, hotels and Uber.” Being accustomed to, and liking something, aren’t the same thing. In fact, consider the friction caused by ever-changing prices with airlines, hotels and Uber. Just because you can do something doesn’t mean you should.
As noted by the other brilliant minds here, the restaurant industry has always benefited from early bird and happy hour specials, as have customers. The idea is to show a discount — not to raise your prices just because you’re busy.
Someone has to keep a closer eye on these IT folks 🙂
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
If executed properly, why wouldn’t this work? It works with air travel, etc. It works at my local theater (pay less on Tuesday!) and it works at our local beer and wine store ($2 off on Tuesday!). So-the benefits are many and the risks lie in the execution. And once this starts happening in chains, other chains will follow suit if they see the impact on their business.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Changes in pricing based on hours/day of week has been around a long time. Think “early bird special,” “thirsty Thursday,” etc. Consumers typically don’t mind this because we’ve all been conditioned to these tactics for years. What consumers don’t like is surge pricing. Think Uber in heavy traffic times. It sucks, but sometimes you just have to bite the bullet because there are few taxi alternatives. Can restaurants take a page from Uber and seamlessly implement real-time surge pricing due to heavy traffic and maintain patron frequency and loyalty? Maybe for a period of time, but I’m betting traffic and loyalty will begin to wane.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
I don’t think dynamic pricing makes sense. Offering specials always works, but not higher prices at peak. No one wants to do a menu check to decide where to eat and then find prices are actually higher when they get there. Well defined price/time bands are sensible. People are used to the same item costing less for lunch than dinner, and happy hour having “specials.” I think “late specials” also make sense, if a restaurant can actually staff one more post-peak seating. Geo-fenced personalized offers also would work. So offering discounts anytime makes sense — raising prices at peak would not.