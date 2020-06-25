Will expanded fresh and frozen food selection drive Target’s pickup business?
Target has felt my pain and it wants me back!
Okay, the retailing giant hasn’t decided that it’s worth changing its business model for this lone “guest” (Target for customer), but its recently announced plan to expand its selection of fresh and frozen grocery items for its Drive Up curbside pickup program may be the solution I’ve been waiting for since well before becoming familiar with the term COVID-19.
One of the challenging aspects of being a Target customer during the pandemic has been figuring out how to get the products you need. It’s not that the chain doesn’t offer plenty of options. There’s same-day delivery with Shipt, standard shipping to your home, in-store pickup, Drive Up pickup and actual in-store shopping. When ordering online however, it’s not uncommon to find some items available for same-day delivery, some only for standard delivery, others for curbside pickup and yet others only available by going into the store. If you’re like me, you’ve found yourself since March prone to abandoning Target carts and placing online orders elsewhere where you can complete them with one click and receive them via a single mode, at your home or curbside pickup.
Target’s new plan adds 750 fresh, frozen and refrigerated grocery items, including bakery, dairy, meat and produce. The retailer plans to initially roll out the expanded selection at more than 400 stores across the Midwest before expanding to more than 1,500 locations “in time for the holidays.” It tested the program with expanded SKUS in the Twin Cities area and the Kansas City market before deciding to broaden its reach.
“By adding fresh grocery to the pickup services our guests already love, we’re giving them even more reasons to shop at Target,” said John Mulligan, Target’s chief operating officer, in a media statement. “During a time when even more people are looking for different ways to get the items they need, we’ll continue to invest in making Target the easiest and safest place to shop.”
Moody’s retail analyst Charlie O’Shea sees the move as a positive for Target on a number of fronts.
“Curbside pickup will increase sales and shopping frequency, the combination of which will likely minimize the negative impact on margin,” he said Moody’s in an email to the media outlets.
“This move, which has been in the works pre-COVID, will result in the attraction of new food shoppers, and also broaden Target’s customer base, which will potentially result in increased sales of its higher margin private and exclusive merchandise,” he added.
The retailer has experienced a dramatic jump in online sales since states began issuing state-at-home directives back in March. Target has also seen its customers cut back on purchases in categories such as apparel while increasing in grocery. The chain, which had faced in-stock and fresh food handling challenges prior to the pandemic, has been tested even more with the pandemic’s advent.
- Target rolls out fresh grocery pickup nationwide – Minneapolis Star Tribune
- Target to add fresh, frozen groceries to curbside pickup at stores across the nation – USA Today
- Target adds hundreds of fresh, frozen groceries to curbside pickup as Americans look for safer ways to shop – CNBC
- Are Target’s skyrocketing online sales retail’s new normal? – RetailWire
- Target wants to be known as the best place to work in retail – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will an expanded selection of fresh, refrigerated and frozen foods mean for Target’s Drive Up business and its grocery operations overall? What do you see as the challenges facing Target in rolling this program out on a nationwide basis?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Will expanded fresh and frozen food selection drive Target’s pickup business?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Adding fresh, refrigerated and frozen food will materially add to Target’s drive up business. As noted, the logistics to deliver fresh/frozen foods is extremely challenging to execute consistently, given all the options. Target’s primary challenge will be to execute fresh/frozen consistently, and at scale. Given Target’s successful track record, I expect that this initiative will be successful once they work out all the logistical issues.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Drive up, and indeed omnichannel in general, has been a real success story for Target. However the absence of a credible grocery collection service puts it at a disadvantage, especially during the current period when online food is seeing enormous growth. This move remedies the issue and will, no doubt, help Target to drive more sales. However there are a few notes of caution. Grocery fulfillment is more complex and time-consuming than for other categories and Target is going to have to manage this, including the pressure on margins. I also think Target has a lot more work to do on improving its grocery offer in general. The launch of the Good & Gather brand was a great start, but the proposition still needs some work.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It definitely has to be better than the original execution at the Super Target format where fresh was first implemented – lots of out-of-stocks, fresh product with expired dates on the shelf, etc.
Now that fresh is in more stores, execution and relevance are of the utmost importance to the success of adding more fresh to the food side. Do most people thing of fresh food (or food in general) when shopping at Target? Probably not as much as you think right now, so how do you turn that around? I think that question has been on the table for sometime now. How do you emphasize that offering?
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Adding fresh food will help grow Target’s online grocery business, but they are far behind what Walmart is doing in terms of assortment. If they are pushing this as an initiative, being in-stock on those fresh key items is critical.
Retail industry thought leader
This is a winning strategy for Target. I happened to be shopping there yesterday and was surprised at the quality, the selection (they actually had bleach) and the price. There is clearly a move to BOPAC which won’t be toggling back after this pandemic. In a recent survey by Cambridge Retail Advisors 56 percent of C-level executives feel that it is likely or very likely that consumers will move exclusively to BOPIS or BOPAC. The challenge will be to integrate pickup within the footprint as the walk-around fulfillment model of folks like Instacart is broken, causing too much congestion and extended shopping time due to picker/customer interaction. Micro-fulfillment is one answer to this problem in a dark or semi-dark (hybrid) store environment.