Will face masks be a lifeline for apparel retail?
Apparel continues to struggle amid the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but one brand has made the best out of the situation, pivoting to use materials already in its pipeline to create a pandemic-appropriate product.
Facing sales declines of 60 percent at the onset of the novel coronavirus outbreak, San Francisco menswear brand Blade + Blue began working with its manufacturing partner to use remnants from last season’s shirts as well as the upcoming summer season’s shirts to make masks, CNN Business reported. The brand’s founder, Peter Papas, said that the move not only saved the business, it also attracted new customers. Blade + Blue has donated some masks to healthcare workers and first responders in addition to selling them to the general public.
In addition to slowing sales and supply chain disruptions, backlogged inventory has been one of the biggest problems faced by apparel brands and retailers throughout the duration of the pandemic. Retailers with highly-seasonal stock are having to choose between holding over unreleased seasonal merchandise into the following year or selling at huge markdowns as stores slowly reopen.
In an attempt to weather the storm while helping out with the cause of protecting healthcare workers from COVID-19, Blade + Blue is not the only apparel brand to get in on the mask making game.
Both Banana Republic and Old Navy are among those that have been donating and selling non-medical cloth face masks and, according to USA Today, the ones from Old Navy are being made from the brand’s leftover fabric.
Earlier on in the pandemic, retailers like Joann Stores and Neiman Marcus started making masks for frontline medical personnel in light of a nationwide PPE shortage, even though at the time there was conflicting data as to the effectiveness of cloth masks in particular situations.
While some luxury brands had been making face masks preceding the pandemic, they have pared down their availability, according to Glossy, over fears that selling such products in the price range of hundreds of dollars would be considered gouging during the pandemic and promote a backlash.
- From menswear to mask-making: Blade + Blue’s Covid-19 pivot – CNN Business
- Looking for a face mask? Banana Republic masks are back in stock – USA Today
- Should fashion retailers mothball spring – RetailWire
- Joann Stores and Neiman Marcus sew hope for healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus – RetailWire
- Can a mask be an ‘it’ accessory? – Glossy
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should apparel brands and retailers consider repurposing their existing or leftover materials into masks? What do you think they can do to differentiate in this respect?
Join the Discussion!
6 Comments on "Will face masks be a lifeline for apparel retail?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
This is so cool. I have read about the potential impact of face masks on items like lipsticks so the potential for a face mask to become a contrasting/matching item of clothing could be really interesting – filling the gap. Shirt makers attempt to sell ties alongside shirts, so why not sell a matching or contrasting face mask?
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Re-purpose leftover material to sell or give away? Sure, absolutely. Lifeline? No. I applaud the nimbleness of the factories and retailers that pivoted to PPE during the heights of the crisis. It was both benevolent AND business saving. But we are now living on shifting sands of demand over time. Masks will seek their own level demand over time, and the nature of the product means that demand can be responded to very quickly. Masks are a new and welcome accessory, but not a lifeline.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I saw this early on and it was one of the smartest and most innovative ideas I had seen to help the apparel business. As noted, it will not be the entire salvation of a company but it has attracted customers to brands that they may not have necessarily known about.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
There is a reason why it is hard to invest in and make money out of masks. As a product category, non-medical masks have few months of life at best. Cashing in on the demand is a high risk strategy that can damage a brand. Making masks into a cool accessory requires marketing investments and can come across tone deaf. They are not even seasonal. Purely from a business point of view, masks are not going to save the day for apparel brands. The challenges run deeper than that.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a great idea but it’s no lifeline. The decline in apparel sales is precipitous and the whole market is shifting dramatically away from certain segments like workwear and occasionwear. Stores, which are the mainstay of many impulse purchases are only just reopening and traffic is very light. Masks may be creative and worthy, but they will do diddly squat to help clothing retailers.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Face masks are the new underwear, we all need them.
I don’t think masks will be a lifeline for apparel retailers but they are an important accessory in the “now normal.” Donating and repurposing materials to make them is an act of good will that consumers will reward.