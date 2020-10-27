Source: Hive Brands

With a mantra, “Buy What You Believe In,” a new e-grocer, Hive, aims to help grocery shoppers not only support sustainable foods but make a positive impact on the world.

Run by former managers at Jet.com, Casper and Freshpet, Hive offers “a curated assortment of brands — big and small — united by an unwavering commitment to sustainability and social good.”

Management has developed its own criteria, The Hive Five, to guide assortment decisions:

Ingredient integrity: Brands with traceable sourcing and forward-thinking environmental practices are favored. Recyclable packaging: With recycled-content and recyclable materials at the forefront, a focus is on getting as close to a zero-waste model as possible. Low carbon footprint: Brands are sought that are calculating their carbon footprint and practicing offsets or using other third-party certifications. Committed to social good: Focusing on brands making better products, committing to diversity and inclusion practices and supporting quality social causes. Rave-worthy: Only carrying items that have been found by Hive’s team to taste great.

Hive writes in a press release, “The Hive Five standard eliminates the common pain points of researching and vetting brands that are truly better.”

The site includes in-depth information on each brand’s standards. Hive currently works with over 100 brand partners, including Tony’s Chocolonely, Maine’s Grains, 88 Acres and Bjorn Qorn.

Shoppers are also able to browse the site based on causes, such as poverty, the environment and education, spotlighting products and companies that specialize in each category. A “Discover” tab offers advice “on your conscious shopping journey.” After checking out, shoppers are offered a rundown of the social and sustainability impacts of purchases along with the pounds of carbon the company plans to offset for each shipment.

Hive cites Nieslen’s findings that 75 percent of Millennials are actively changing their consumption habits to reduce their impact on the environment and 80 percent are willing to pay more for products with social responsibility claims.

Said Thomas Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Hive, “Our mission is to guide consumers towards a more sustainable shopping experience, without compromise.”