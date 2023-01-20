Will Lowe’s become birthday party central for kids?
Lowe’s may be giving new meaning to the term lifetime customer value. The home improvement retailer is looking to appeal to consumers as young as five-years-old with a new pilot offering in-store birthday parties for kids.
The chain is testing its “Build a Birthday” parties at 10 locations in Arizona, California, Indiana, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah. The decision to test birthday parties grew out of the success that Lowe’s said it has had with monthly workshops tailored for kids in its stores.
Families can book private parties at the participating locations for Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The stores offering the parties will give the birthday kids the options of projects such as building race cars, wooden castles, custom wall shelves and others.
The birthday party packages are designed to accommodate 12 kids with the option of having up to 20 join in the fun. Led by a Lowe’s Red Vest Party Captain, the retailer provides safety goggles, aprons and party construction hats. The instruction is designed to give the kids “practical and hands-on knowledge.”
Parents will have the option of having Lowe’s provide pizza, drinks and desserts from Domino’s along with party favors such as t-shirts, water bottles and backpacks. The home improvement retailer is offering $100 Lowe’s gift cards to the first 50 parties booked between Jan. 19 and April 17.
“Home improvement is about the whole family and that’s why we have Weekending at Lowe’s events every Saturday at our stores, including our kids’ workshops that help us feel connected to our littlest DIYers,” said Jen Wilson, senior vice president, enterprise brand and marketing. “And this launch is a natural extension of that relationship. Not only do we want to inspire future builders, but we want DIY — and Lowe’s — to be an integral part of family milestones and memories.”
Lowe’s has plenty of room to scale its “Build a Birthday” service if the pilot project proves successful. The retailer operates nearly 2,200 stores across the U.S.
The chain reported a better-than-expected three percent increase in U.S. same-store sales during the third quarter, which ended Oct. 28, as Lowe’s saw sales among its professional construction customers increase 19 percent year-over-year.
- Lowe’s Pilots In-Store Birthday Parties to Inspire the Next Generation of Builders – Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
- Lowe’s Reports Third Quarter 2022 Sales and Earnings Results – Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you expect Lowe’s “Build a Birthday” party pilot to be a success and widely scaled across the chain’s stores? What benefits do you think Lowe’s will derive from this program?
Join the Discussion!
7 Comments on "Will Lowe’s become birthday party central for kids?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This won’t drive much revenue itself but it’s a very interesting idea to increase traffic and store activity, and build loyalty. Parents are looking for unique birthday experiences, and this will resonate with some parents — it’s not for everyone. Overall, I don’t see any harm in the concept as long as these purported benefits are actually realized.
General Manager, Promo Intel & Insights, Numerator
Physical retail locations are less about assortment and convenience these days, and more about brand and experience. Interestingly, this is the polar opposite of what created these “big box” retailers to begin with. Whether the “Build a Birthday” program is successful or not (and I suspect it will be moderately successful), it’s encouraging that Lowe’s is experimenting in this area, while also investing in a future of DIY Lowe’s brand loyalists.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Craft stores aren’t the only retailers cashing in on the maker craze, Lowe’s and Home Depot have had project classes for kids for years. Lowe’s Build a Birthday is a natural extension of those classes.
These parties will grow future customers. I am all for giving kids safe, hands-on experience with tools. It’s a life skill many of us never learned. Plus, party construction hats. I love it!
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Wow. This is one of the most clever ideas I have heard of in a long time. It’s experiential, it creates fun memories, and it involves the whole family. Almost sounds like Disneyland. (OK, that’s a stretch.) Maybe it’s a platform to help form new activities and hobbies for kids that don’t involve a screen. It remains to be seen how sticky the brand is for a six year old who has their birthday party there, but it sounds very sticky for the parents who now have a whole new reason for Lowe’s to become a go-to retailer in their lives.
Managing Director, GlobalData
In the general scheme of things, this is a small initiative that won’t make an enormous difference to Lowe’s business. However it’s a good idea that introduces the idea of DIY, making, and crafting to kids who will, one day, be fully fledged consumers. It also helps Lowe’s visibility with parents to some degree, which is an area it needs to address as it so often plays second fiddle to Home Depot.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I feel like I’m back in junior high taking shop. Do kids honestly think this is cool? There’s got to be better places to have a party.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
When I read the initial headline I said to myself, this is dumb. Then I read the plan and concluded, this is brilliant.
The Lowe’s experience will stick in the young one’s heads forever, just like all of us have memories of something special we experienced as a child. Will it turn them into a future customer? The Lowe’s brand will trump Home Depot in their minds when it comes to DIY. That doesn’t even speak to a young one reminding their parents to go to Lowe’s for whatever DIY products they need.