Source: “Lowe’s Goes ‘Home’ For The Holidays” spot

Lowe’s doesn’t plan to stay in its home improvement products lane this holiday season. The retailer will offer free delivery of fresh-cut Christmas trees and promote the sales of air hockey tables, bedding, exercise equipment, small appliances and other products not typically associated with its big box stores.

Lowe’s pitch is that homes have been a place of refuge for Americans under the cloud of the novel coronavirus and now is a perfect time to purchase items that will make staying at home more comfortable and enjoyable since no clear end to the pandemic is in sight.

“Our homes have never been more meaningful to our lives than they have been in 2020,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s chief brand and marketing officer, in a statement. “Over the past few months, we’ve seen our homes rise, if imperfectly, to meet all that we’ve needed from them. As we approach the holidays, the idea of gifting the home feels especially right. It’s a giving back in a way, but most importantly when you gift your home as a family, it’s a gift you can both give, and enjoy, together.”

Lowe’s like other retailers is looking to get an early start on Christmas, kicking off its “Season of Savings” campaign tomorrow. Beginning on Oct. 30, customers who buy a fresh cut tree from the retailer will get free home delivery with any $45 or higher purchase.

The retailer is looking for the Christmas season to provide a strong close to a year that has seen the chain’s revenues and profits grow significantly as a result of an increased focus on home improvement during the pandemic. Lowe’s posted a 35.1 percent gain in U.S. same-store sales during the second quarter with its digital business jumping 135 percent. Comp sales for the chain were up 12.3 percent during the first quarter.