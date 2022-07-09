Will making house calls redefine CVS and Walgreens’ relationships with their customers?

Photo: Getty Images/filadendron

CVS on Monday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Signify Health in an all-cash deal valued at around $8 billion.

The deal, which will need to go through the normal shareholder and regulatory approvals, will give CVS ownership of a company that uses proprietary technology and analytics to support doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants who make house calls to 2.5 million patients across all 50 states. Signify’s clinicians, according to the company, spend two-and-a-half times longer with patients on their visits than is spent on the average primary care visit to a doctor’s office.

“Signify Health’s mission is to build trusted relationships to make people healthier by using actionable intelligence to understand what’s really impacting outcomes and cost today,” said Kyle Armbrester, CEO of Signify Health, in a statement.

“Signify Health will play a critical role in advancing our health care services strategy and gives us a platform to accelerate our growth in value-based care,” said Karen Lynch, CVS Health president and CEO. “This acquisition will enhance our connection to consumers in the home and enables providers to better address patient needs as we execute our vision to redefine the health care experience.”

Ms. Lynch has been clear in her belief that CVS’s future lies in becoming a primary care giant. Her company is not alone in this strategy, as its chief rival Walgreens as well as Amazon.com and Walmart, to a lesser extent, all seem to have similar plans.

Walgreens has been rapidly scaling VillageMD clinics inside its stores to offer primary care services under the care of doctors. The chain expects to have 1,000 clinics in operation across the country by 2027.

The company is also moving into home healthcare, announcing last week that it now has a controlling interest in CareCentrix, a service that coordinates sending medical professionals to patients’ homes after they have been discharged from hospitals. The market for such services is currently estimated to be $75 billion annually, according to Walgreens.

“We created Walgreens Health to reimagine local healthcare and wellbeing for all,” said Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. “This partnership advances our ability to address the needs of people across care settings immediately following hospital discharge. Our collaboration with CareCentrix is one of the many ways we are expanding on our pharmacy and patient expertise to surround individuals with care when and how they need it.”