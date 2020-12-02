Will Pop Up Grocer bring discovery to grocery retailing?

3 expert comments
Discussion
Photos: Pop Up Grocer/Instagram
Feb 12, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Pop Up Grocer, self-described as a “traveling pop-up grocery store,” opened its first West Coast location in Venice Beach.

The New York-based company started last year with two pop-ups in Manhattan.

In Venice Beach, the 1,000-square-foot space, which will be open from Feb. 7 through Mar. 1, features more than 150 emerging, better-for-you brands in food, beverage, home, pet and body care categories.

“We’re not here for the purpose of your weekly haul of milk, eggs and toilet paper,” founder Emily Schildt told the Los Angeles Daily News. “We want to introduce people to the newest and most interesting products.”

The ambiance is more like a boutique than a grocery store, with sleek white walls, colorful shopping baskets, fresh pastries and coffees from a local vendor and a lounge to encourage browsing. Curated assortments support storytelling and Instagrammable moments.

 

The start-up said in a statement, “Pop Up Grocer creates an environment that still feels like a grocery store — product, shelves, fridges — but is fresh enough to take you out of your normal, passive shopping behavior. They create a backdrop for exploration with a space that is friendly and inviting, with the use of colors and smileys — even a living room for lounging and gathering.”

Pop Up Grocer will also hold after-hours events, including tastings and discussions on food and culture. The hope is that the concept helps retailers discover new brands as well.

“There are big, mass retail stores with an overwhelming amount of product and then there are small, boutique retail stores that are sparse and often pretentious,” Ms. Schildt said in an interview with puff. “What I wanted was a space that felt friendly, fun and inviting, and offered me only the best of what’s available.”

The retailer is also planning an Austin pop-up for spring. 

Food vendors have opened pop-ups to introduce new items and raise awareness. Kellogg’s just opened a pop-up in Notting Hill to support its first fruit and vegetable-based cereal created by and for children. Later this month, King’s Hawaiian will be open a Breakfast Bungalow in New York City for a limited time.

Grocery retailers, however, aren’t rushing into the pop-up space.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of pop-up grocery stores as a way for emerging food brands to be discovered? Are grocers failing to take advantage of the pop-up movement?

Braintrust
3 Comments on "Will Pop Up Grocer bring discovery to grocery retailing?"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Mark Ryski
BrainTrust
Mark Ryski
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
10 minutes 38 seconds ago

I don’t think this concept will be successful. There is already so many grocery options, I doubt the world needs more in an already over-built landscape. I understand that the company is attempting to do a convenience/experience/pop-up, but I just don’t think this will be compelling enough to inspire shoppers. As for pop-ups in the grocery category in general, I just don’t see why they would want/need to. I understand why CPG companies would want to do pop-ups, but grocery retailers, no.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
6 minutes 18 seconds ago

I can see this working, especially in more affluent neighborhoods. Most consumers like discovering new things and so long as the range is well curated and regularly changed there is plenty to keep people coming back. Of course, the concept isn’t necessarily suited to fulfilling everyday grocery needs but that’s not its purpose and is actually a point of differentiation. This is food shopping for interest and fun.

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
2 minutes 58 seconds ago

The pop-up concept makes sense when a store caters to seasonal events like Halloween. But a grocery pop-up has limited benefits for both shoppers and manufacturers. The retail community may be able to learn something, but this is not a compelling concept.

