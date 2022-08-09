Will robots nail in-store manicures at Target?

Sources: TikTok/@marinafinance; @izzrmz; @littlebitshuree

Shoppers at some Target locations can now get a 10-minute manicure from a robot. The service has been getting a boost in popularity, thanks to videos posted on TikTok.

Manicure robots created by a vendor called Clockwork are being piloted by Target in six of its stores nationwide, according to Yahoo Finance. Clockwork says that the robots are capable of cutting the time it takes to get a manicure at least in half, and further states that, beyond the Target pilot, it has tens of thousands of pending partnership requests both in the U.S. and worldwide.

TikTok users have been documenting their experiences at the test locations using the hashtag #robotmanicure, according to Allure. While the article points to drawbacks, such as a lack of a sense of being “pampered” that come with a normal manicure, as well as missing elements of the nail salon experience, such as filing, cuticle trimming, shaping and the possibility to get nail art, it touts the robot as a cheap, convenient solution for getting a manicure in a pinch. Customers can book appointments with the robot online. While the robot is fully automated, at present each one requires a live attendant to assure quality and address clogs.

A video of the process shared on YouTube shows a customer selecting options from a digital menu and then having her nails painted by a system resembling a 3-D printer.

While Target may be the highest profile partner of this robotic solution so far, Hy-Vee and DSW have both piloted old-fashioned non-robot manicure services in-store.

Hy-Vee last year announced a partnership with The W Nail Bar to open nail salons in a number of its locations by the end of 2021. In addition to manicures, the salons were to provide pedicures, nail art, waxing and tinting. At the time this article was written, the Yelp pages of all three of the Hy-Vee nail bars reported the locations as closed.

The W Nail Bar lists three of its locations operating inside DSW stores in Ohio.