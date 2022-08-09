Will robots nail in-store manicures at Target?
Shoppers at some Target locations can now get a 10-minute manicure from a robot. The service has been getting a boost in popularity, thanks to videos posted on TikTok.
Manicure robots created by a vendor called Clockwork are being piloted by Target in six of its stores nationwide, according to Yahoo Finance. Clockwork says that the robots are capable of cutting the time it takes to get a manicure at least in half, and further states that, beyond the Target pilot, it has tens of thousands of pending partnership requests both in the U.S. and worldwide.
TikTok users have been documenting their experiences at the test locations using the hashtag #robotmanicure, according to Allure. While the article points to drawbacks, such as a lack of a sense of being “pampered” that come with a normal manicure, as well as missing elements of the nail salon experience, such as filing, cuticle trimming, shaping and the possibility to get nail art, it touts the robot as a cheap, convenient solution for getting a manicure in a pinch. Customers can book appointments with the robot online. While the robot is fully automated, at present each one requires a live attendant to assure quality and address clogs.
A video of the process shared on YouTube shows a customer selecting options from a digital menu and then having her nails painted by a system resembling a 3-D printer.
While Target may be the highest profile partner of this robotic solution so far, Hy-Vee and DSW have both piloted old-fashioned non-robot manicure services in-store.
Hy-Vee last year announced a partnership with The W Nail Bar to open nail salons in a number of its locations by the end of 2021. In addition to manicures, the salons were to provide pedicures, nail art, waxing and tinting. At the time this article was written, the Yelp pages of all three of the Hy-Vee nail bars reported the locations as closed.
The W Nail Bar lists three of its locations operating inside DSW stores in Ohio.
- Clockwork partners with Target to install automated manicure machines in stores – Yahoo Finance
- You Can Get a $10 Robot Manicure at Target Now – Allure
- Robot Manicure at Target! – YouTube
- Will shoppers get their nails done at Hy-Vee? – RetailWire
- September Surprise: We Opened Three New Stores in Two Weeks – The W Nail Bar
- The W Nail Bar, Eau Claire, Wisconsin – Yelp
- The W Nail Bar, Grimes, Iowa – Yelp
- The W Nail Bar, Davenport, Iowa – Yelp
- W Nail Bar/Earn DSW Rewards – DSW
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see robotic manicures as being helpful in drawing customers to retail stores? What other types of robotic health and beauty technology might work in a retailer like Target?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Will robots nail in-store manicures at Target?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
I can’t talk about manicures. My closest experience would be a haircut. Wherever I have lived, I eventually found a favorite barber. In the last 30 years, I have had two. For me, the requirement is not only a good haircut but also good and sometimes personal dialogue.
Ladies, is a manicure the same for you?
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Robonails? I can’t think of this without thinking of the Robocop malfunction scene. “Show me your nails. You have five seconds to comply…” Also, am I the only one to see that Clockwork is the robot vendor and instantly think A Clockwork Orange? This does have an appeal as “retail as theater,” though. Anything that’s a natural for TikTok videos has a head start in the marketing game. One thing is for sure, an MFC this is not.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Robotic health and AI-powered services are most definitely part of our future. Labor challenges coupled with rising costs make such investments in technology requirements. The novelty of this approach will have initial appeal. The proof of course is to see if this robotic manicure delivery system actually “nails it!”
Principal, Retail Technology Group
This may help the manicure salons a lot more than it does anything for the customer. Wait and see…