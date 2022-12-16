Will Super Saturday be the most super ever?
Tomorrow is going to be a big day for retail, perhaps the biggest.
A record number of consumers, 158.5 million, are expected to go shopping tomorrow (AKA Super Saturday), according to a forecast by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
The number of people shopping in-person and online is expected to be about 10 percent higher than last year and will represent the highest figure since NRF began tracking the statistic back in 2016.
“Consumers have been shopping in record numbers this year, purchasing holiday items for friends and loved ones,” Matthew Shay, president and CEO of NRF, said in a statement. “With Super Saturday falling eight days before Christmas, retailers are prepared to help shoppers fulfill their last-minute purchases that will make this holiday season memorable.”
Retailers will need to have their unified commerce boots on tomorrow to meet the demands of shoppers. Twenty-eight percent of those shopping plan to do so entirely in stores, according to the survey. Twenty-seven percent expect to shop from their phones or homes and 46 percent plan to shop in stores and online.
Yesterday’s U.S. Census Bureau report showing that monthly retail sales fell 0.6 percent in November compared to October (up 1.3 percent) points to Americans’ search for deals in the current inflationary environment.
Amazon.com, Target and Walmart were among a group of retailers that went big with large sales events in October. A record number of consumers went shopping for more deals between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday. November and October posted year-over-year sales gains of 6.5 and 8.3 percent respectively.
Super Saturday will have its share of deals, as well. Insider Intelligence cites Amazon’s “Very Merry Deals” promotion, which will run through Dec. 21.
Target is cutting prices on kitchen appliances, toys and video games and promoting free same-day pickup on all orders placed before six in the evening on Christmas Eve.
Walmart is holding its “Save Big” sales on items across the store, including clothing, food, seasonal decor and foods.
Best Buy’s “20 Days of Deals” ends Dec. 18.
- Record 158 Million Shoppers Expected During Super Saturday – The National Retail Federation
- Advance Monthly Retail Sales – U.S. Census Bureau
- Super Saturday expected to draw record number of shoppers – Insider Intelligence/eMarketer
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important will Super Saturday be to retail’s final results for the 2022 holiday selling season? What is your evaluation of how retailers, in general, have responded to the challenges that they’ve faced in 2022?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Super Saturday is important, but it is only one day. All retailers are sprinting to the end of the holiday season and, all things considered, it looks like a pretty good holiday season for most. 2022 has certainty seen ups and downs as inflation roared and supply-chain issues lingered for many retailers. But when you add it all up, I believe retailers managed the challenges of 2022 reasonably well, and some did very well.
Co-founder, RSR Research
There has to be some level of markdown fatigue setting in with consumers. Every week, every day is “the biggest day.” I think we have to start looking at seasons again. From October through January. Sometimes you can have too much of a good thing.
President, Spieckerman Retail
The holiday shopping season has turned into a promotional marathon that is punctuated by events. Super Saturday will be the exclamation point as the last weekend shopping day before Christmas (unless you count the daredevils that shop on Christmas Eve). Retailers are pulling out all the stops, inflation is deflating, gas prices are moderating. It should be a big weekend.
Merchant Director
I do not know if this will move the needle in regards to shoppers being in stores. Sales started in late September and have been advertised everyday since. I see a lot fewer cars in malls and power centers. Either people are waiting or have completed their shopping due to economic changes this season.