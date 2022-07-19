Photo: Macy’s

Every Macy’s will soon have a Toys“R”Us shop inside.

The two retailers yesterday said that the toy shops will begin opening later this month, locating one in every Macy’s department store by October 15.

The shops will range between 1,000 square feet and 10,000 square feet depending on the location. The largest shops will be featured in Macy’s flagship locations in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco. Macy’s may expand shops between 500 square feet and 3,000 square feet during the holidays to offer shoppers a wider selection of products to choose from.

The Toys”R”Us shops will use colorful fixtures to draw the eyes of shoppers in the store. They will include production demonstration tables where kids can interact with toys and a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” where customers can take photographs with the Toys”R”Us mascot.

Every Macy’s will host nine days of special in-store events beginning on October 15 and running through Oct. 23, featuring family-friendly activities and daily product giveaways from popular brands including Barbie and Lego.

Macy’s has been partnering with Toys“R”Us since last August when it began offering toys online at macys.com/toysrus and ToysRUs.com. The department store giant fulfills toy orders through its system. Macy’s reported toy sales were up 15 percent year-over-year for the first quarter of 2022.

“Macy’s cannot wait to bring the Toys’R’Us experience to life in our stores,” Nata Dvir, Macy’s chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “We hope Toys’R’Us kids of all ages discover the joy of exploration and play within our shops and families create special memories together. The customer response to our partnership with Toys’R’Us has been incredible and our toy business has seen tremendous growth.”

The department store retailer saw its business bounce back in the first quarter as Macy’s posted a 10.7 percent gain in same-store sales. The chain benefited as consumers returned to buying “occasion-based apparel” for work and social engagements. Macy’s shopper traffic rose 14 percent during the first quarter.