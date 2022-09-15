Will upgraded virtual try-on tech get more Walmart shoppers to say yes to the dress?

Source: Walmart

Walmart says it is leveling up its virtual try-on technology in an effort to put its customers in clothing that fits their bodies right off the rack.

The retailer earlier this year launched “Choose My Model,” which enabled shoppers to see how particular pieces of clothing looked on models that resembled them from body size, shape and skin and hair color perspectives. It represented a significant technological step forward for Walmart but was acknowledged to be only the first step in the retailer’s plan to serve its fashion customers.

The upgraded technology, “Be Your Own Model,” according to Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands, Walmart U.S., “allows customers to use their own photo to better visualize how clothing will look on them, and creates a gamification of shopping that we believe will be very compelling to the customer. Walmart is the first to offer a virtual try-on experience for apparel brands at scale, and it’s the most realistic application I have seen.”

The retailer said that shoppers will be able to use the try-on tech on more than 270,000 pieces of clothing it sells, including its private labels: Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans and Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara, Love & Sports, ELOQUII Elements, Time & Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman. National brands such as Champion and Levi’s will also be part of the experience.

Ms. Incandela on a company blog said that shoppers will now have the option of using their own photos or sticking with a model that is similar. The technology uses a scan of the shopper’s body to provide a better sense of how a piece of clothing will look in the real world without ever having to go to one of the chain’s stores.

The app is designed to be easy to use. A “Try It On” button will be positioned by items enabled for virtual try-on. Those shoppers choosing “Be Your Own Model” will be prompted to take a photo of themselves within the Walmart iOS app, which will be saved for later use.