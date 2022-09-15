Will upgraded virtual try-on tech get more Walmart shoppers to say yes to the dress?
Walmart says it is leveling up its virtual try-on technology in an effort to put its customers in clothing that fits their bodies right off the rack.
The retailer earlier this year launched “Choose My Model,” which enabled shoppers to see how particular pieces of clothing looked on models that resembled them from body size, shape and skin and hair color perspectives. It represented a significant technological step forward for Walmart but was acknowledged to be only the first step in the retailer’s plan to serve its fashion customers.
The upgraded technology, “Be Your Own Model,” according to Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands, Walmart U.S., “allows customers to use their own photo to better visualize how clothing will look on them, and creates a gamification of shopping that we believe will be very compelling to the customer. Walmart is the first to offer a virtual try-on experience for apparel brands at scale, and it’s the most realistic application I have seen.”
The retailer said that shoppers will be able to use the try-on tech on more than 270,000 pieces of clothing it sells, including its private labels: Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans and Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara, Love & Sports, ELOQUII Elements, Time & Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman. National brands such as Champion and Levi’s will also be part of the experience.
Ms. Incandela on a company blog said that shoppers will now have the option of using their own photos or sticking with a model that is similar. The technology uses a scan of the shopper’s body to provide a better sense of how a piece of clothing will look in the real world without ever having to go to one of the chain’s stores.
The app is designed to be easy to use. A “Try It On” button will be positioned by items enabled for virtual try-on. Those shoppers choosing “Be Your Own Model” will be prompted to take a photo of themselves within the Walmart iOS app, which will be saved for later use.
- Walmart Levels Up Virtual Try-On for Apparel With Be Your Own Model Experience – Walmart
- Will try-on tech be the right fit for Walmart’s fashion business? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Walmart’s upgraded try-on technology inspire shoppers to purchase more clothing? How big an impact do you expect it to have on product returns?
Join the Discussion!
11 Comments on "Will upgraded virtual try-on tech get more Walmart shoppers to say yes to the dress?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is useful technology that makes visualizing clothing easier. It will likely stimulate some purchases. However it does not replace the necessity of having great product which is an area where Walmart has quite a lot more work to do in apparel. Nor does it solve all problems of garments that do not fit or which have inconsistent sizing – which is a big driver of returns. So, this is a great addition but only part of the jigsaw puzzle for Walmart as it looks to increase its share of the apparel market.
Director, Main Street Markets
They are late to the game in regards to this technology when retailers like Warby Parker, etc., have been using for years. I believe Amazon now has a full length mirror in their test clothing store to do the same thing. If it is too cumbersome, I don’t see the acceptance coming quickly.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Why is Walmart different in this case from any other retailer that sells apparel? The technology has to help, even if with a small but naturally growing number of consumers.
COO, Mondofora
Walmart has the luxury of trying new technologies and new applications of technologies to create competitive advantage and value for the customer. This is an exciting idea, which will undoubtedly give people more comfort with online shopping. It is also likely to encourage people to go to the Walmart online environment to “play” with the app. It certainly appears to have more utility and value than Snapchat puppy-face filters.
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
Returns are the profitability killer in e-commerce sales. With clothing returns hovering at 30 percent or more we need to do something and Walmart has a great idea. This virtual try-on goes beyond suggesting the correct size to match your height and weight. Utilizing AI, virtual try-on helps customers come as close as possible to choosing the correct size. Unparalleled in online shopping. If Walmart can apply this tech to all of their apparel SKUs, expect an increase in sales and reduction in returns.
Principal, MKT Marketing Services/Columbus Consulting
3-D and virtual customer engagement is the future of retail, but is still in a low engagement phase. I don’t believe it will encourage more purchasing, however if the technology accurately reflects fit, it could minimize return rates and help with profit.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
This will help to drive more attention and engagement to shopping apparel products on Walmart. That’s a strong first step into more sales, which would then attract better brands.
Director, Growth Marketing for Wizard
It does seem that this is an improvement on pre-existing similar tech. That said, unknowns will determine what impact this has on purchases and returns. How many products have the “try it on” button? How well does the tech work – is it accurate? How likely are customers to be their own model and what influence does that have on results? How do shoppers buy Walmart clothes? Are they an impulse purchase? Or is there a long consideration phase? What impact does fabrication have on their decision to return or not? What’s their general basket size and how does that impact how much they use the tech? Certainly Walmart has considered all of the above and it will be interesting to watch what happens here.
CEO and Disruptive Retail Specialist, Gustie Creative LLC
Yes, Walmart’s upgraded try-on tech that personalizes digital shopping for fashion customers should bump up sales. “Be Your Own Model” personalizes discovery of new and innovative brands, has gamification features that offer a fun digital experience for the shopper and appears easy to use. For anyone who has been in a department store fitting room recently, the alternative of a virtual try-on experience is a very attractive choice.
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Although they’re not the first to the party, I think Walmart could accelerate adoption of this technology and improve the overall apparel shopping experience.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Virtualized apparel fitting will help tamp down returns, but I’m not sure it will drive significant leaps in sales. Sure, consumers may like the technology, but keys to fashion are look, feel, uniqueness and affordability. Walmart certainly has the affordability nailed, but just because someone can look at themselves or a similar model on their app doesn’t automatically translate into a register ring.