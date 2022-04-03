Will try-on tech be the right fit for Walmart’s fashion business?
Walmart is looking to assure its new spring collections are the right fit for its customers. The retailing giant announced the rollout of try-on technology that it believes will lead to higher purchasing satisfaction and fewer merchandise returns.
The technology comes to Walmart via its acquisition last year of Zeekit, a virtual fitting room firm.
“One of the most frustrating aspects of shopping for clothes online is understanding how an item will actually look on you,” wrote Denise Incandela, EVP of apparel and private brands, Walmart U.S., in a company blog post. “With Zeekit, our goal is to deliver an inclusive, immersive and personalized digital experience that will better replicate physical shopping.”
The new technology is being made available to customers who use Walmart’s app or shop on walmart.com. The first phase will introduce the “Choose My Model” feature that enables customers to select an avatar in a similar size, shape and skin tone to their own.
Fifty model avatars ranging in height from 5’2” – 6’0” and in sizes from XS to XXXL are being offered initially with plans to add 70 others in the weeks to come that will expand the options for size, hair color and skin tone.
Walmart is focusing on owned and exclusive brands for the try-on tech rollout, including Free Assembly, Scoop, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, ELOQUII Elements, Time and Tru, Athletic Works, Terra & Sky, No Boundaries, Avia and The Pioneer Woman.
Plans are in place for the tech to be used with national brands beginning with Hane’s and Levi’s. The retailer is also planning to expand the use to apparel sold on its online marketplace, as well. Items compatible with Zeekit will be tagged to indicate that customers can try on clothing virtually.
Ms. Incandela described “Choose My Model” as a beginning for the retailer and its customers.
“We are also working to launch a virtual try-on experience for women’s apparel, moving with speed to bring this groundbreaking technology to our customers,” wrote Ms. Incandela. “With Zeekit’s visionary team, powered by the Walmart Global Technology platform in partnership with our Fashion Merchandising and ecommerce Site Merchandising organization, we have the incredible opportunity to revolutionize how our customers shop for clothes online.”
Walmart recently announced the launch of its spring collections for Free Assembly and Scoop. The new items mark the first full collections released under celebrity designer Robert Maxwell.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How will “Choose My Model” affect Walmart’s fashion reputation and sales? Will the technology have a significant impact on efforts to reduce returns?
9 Comments on "Will try-on tech be the right fit for Walmart’s fashion business?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is interesting technology that will become the norm in the future. Launching the technology will help make Walmart look a little more contemporary, but I doubt that it alone will significantly change the fashion perceptions of shoppers. However better fitting clothes should reduce returns.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Exactly what I was going to say Mark.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Walmart will capture some of the aspirational customers that never thought of Walmart as an au courant fashion retailer. As to returns, indubitably “Choose My Model” will have a positive impact on reducing returns. It won’t eliminate returns but it will alleviate the problem.
CEO, New Sega Home
The novelty of it alone is sure to attract some new customers to try out the tech. Walmart has done a solid job of getting this featured in the press along with their new fashion brand launches. There is so much buzz right now that you have to be living under a rock not to notice.
President, Spieckerman Retail
It’s great to see Walmart confidently rolling out this technology. As with most things Walmart, the launch checks many boxes: Choose My Model arrives just in time for the spring launch of Walmart’s private brand revamps, it helps Walmart mitigate online returns, and potentially serves as yet another lure for hot brands and third-party sellers to Walmart’s online marketplace. Great timing!
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
There are so many variables that will still make these models an imperfect translation of how something will fit on a shopper’s body. Though this approach will be more helpful than the usual size charts by themselves, until a consumer can see their actual self moving in the item, they won’t feel the level of certainty needed to be sure of their purchase decisions.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Yes, yes, yes. Because women’s sizes are effectively meaningless (what exactly is a Medium?) returns have ballooned. Let’s hope that technologies like this can make a difference and increase customer satisfaction.
Vice President, BRR Architecture
I look forward to seeing how this technology is adopted in the future. But one question that hasn’t been answered yet is, how do you know how the garment physically FEELS or FITS using a virtual model? The apparel shopping experience uses more than just one of our senses when making purchasing decisions.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Anything that makes it easier for female shoppers to choose the right size online is a positive.
I like this technology. It’s the online version of what QVC does every day: show fashions on a variety of shapes and sizes. And that’s key because a size XL is not just a larger version of a size small. The body proportions are different – that’s what this technology needs to get right in order for it to be truly helpful.