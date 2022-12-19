Will Walmart throw high-price suppliers off the shelf?
Inflation has become enough of an issue to rattle Walmart’s everyday low price positioning and the chain is considering taking a drastic move that may keep its customers happy, but likely have the opposite effect on some of its suppliers.
Walmart is considering allocating more space in the center store to private labels and tertiary brands, taking the slots of products from those suppliers who refuse to keep their prices in check, according to Food Navigator.
The retailer sees inflation as being more stubborn in center store as in fresh, where prices on commodities like beef, fruit and vegetables have been experiencing some deflation. While the chain sees potential ways for suppliers to reduce costs, such as using more efficiently packed trucks and rail cars, many such solutions were already implemented in the earlier waves of inflation.
Tensions between suppliers and retailers have intensified over the past two years as the two sides of the value equation vie to make their margins at a time when customers grow more cash-strapped. Walmart is not the first major grocer to consider harsh moves against suppliers to control prices.
Loblaw and Metro in Canada, for instance, have been avowedly pushing back against supplier price increases.
At the beginning of 2022 the situation at Loblaw escalated. Frito-Lay Canada halted shipments to Loblaws stores due to the reported dispute.
But Walmart had a reputation for a willingness to squeeze vendors long before the series of shakeups brought on by the pandemic.
For instance in 2015, Walmart sent notices to 10,000 vendors telling them it would be charging stocking fees for products stored in new warehouses and stores. Walmart maintained that it had operated similarly in the past and was merely extending the practice to the entirety of its base of suppliers. In April of that year, the chain also reportedly planned to ask suppliers to fund its Savings Catcher program.
Inflation continues to be a major issue in grocery. While, as a whole, inflation has slowed to a 7.1 percent increase in November, grocery prices were up 12 percent year over year according to Yahoo Finance.
- Walmart mulls strategies for lowering center-store grocery prices, including replacing higher-priced, slower moving brands with private label and tertiary options – Food Navigator
- Retailers are using newfound clout to put the squeeze on suppliers – RetailWire
- Frito-Lay stops deliveries to Loblaw in price dispute – RetailWire
- Walmart adds supplier fees to cover costs – RetailWire
- Not all inflation news was good: Grocery prices jumped 12.0% in November – Yahoo! Finance
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How effective will Walmart’s threat of delisting products be in getting center store grocery suppliers to moderate prices? Will lower prices result in reduced promotional budgets for consumer packaged goods companies?
Join the Discussion!
12 Comments on "Will Walmart throw high-price suppliers off the shelf?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
There’s a difference between threats and action. Standing up to manufacturers’ price increases (on behalf of shoppers or for their own benefit) is a noble cause. And, in some cases, it can work to hold the line. In some cases, some brands will be gone. That being said, consumer-loved, shopper-relevant brands (that drive revenue) are not likely to be kicked to the curb.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Putting pressure on suppliers is old school for Walmart, so nothing new here. However perhaps what is new is how aggressively Walmart is applying the price pressure on suppliers. When Walmart puts pressure on their suppliers something has got to give. Every dime of margin that gets squeezed from suppliers will impact their own budgets, whether that’s promotional activity, new product development or even their own staffing levels. I appreciate Walmart’s commitment to keeping costs low for their customers, but sometimes their methods for achieving this can be harsh.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
When your core brand promise is “everyday low prices,” then it is absolutely incumbent upon you to push back hard on behalf of your customers. Because undoubtedly, Walmart’s customers are pushing back hard on Walmart with their evolving shopping and buying patterns. The most precious asset a brick-and-mortar retailer has is its physical space and the productivity of that space. The retailer is constantly monitoring the productivity of the space for every product. If rising prices take the productivity of any space to an unacceptable level, then they are going to push hard to get that productivity back. Either through reduced prices or alternative products.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
I applaud and agree with Walmart on this one. There’s a lot of moving pieces in play around inflation and gouging is one of them.
They can argue that it’s the high cost of transportation (oil). They can claim it’s the labor shortage. They can cry that skyrocketing fertilizer prices and scarcity push prices up. They can pound their fists that imports and supply chain shortages have made some ingredients hard to get. Yet many, many suppliers have record profits and I haven’t heard them complain a word about that.
There’s no one correct answer to these situations and someone always gets hurt. Walmart is not wanting to lose customers and by proxy is standing up for shoppers, which sends a nice message to the price gougers that it might be time to back down.
Content Marketing Strategist
Walmart has enviable negotiating power. As an EDLP and grocery leader, the world’s biggest retailer seeks economies of scale as value shopping soars. CPG brands need to offer unique products and value for money to stay on Walmart’s shelves.
Lower prices may shrink CPG brands’ promotional budgets to protect margins as consumers seek deals.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
It’s a little unfair, in that not every cost is controllable for a vendor. And Walmart’s history of price pressure may have already taken out the slack. That said, I commend Walmart for being customer-centric. If you can’t afford to sell products in Walmart, don’t sell them.
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
This is what Walmart should be doing given its sway and its positioning. It’s not an easy time for manufacturers, retailers, or consumers. However when a retailer stands on EDLP, it has to put its money where its mouth is versus making customers pay.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Threatening its suppliers over their costs is nothing new for Walmart. How effective it will be will depend on several factors including how much of a supplier’s sales are dependent on Walmart’s business. How important that brand is to shoppers is another. A final factor is how many alternatives to that brand’s products there are and their cost.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Most of the large CPG manufacturers have had tremendous Q2 and Q3 financial performances. I’d submit a select few have recorded their “best-ever” numbers in a long time, primarily due to price increases. Walmart is completely justified in their two pronged strategy of 1.) pushing back against center-store vendors, and 2.) promoting their own in-store brands. And, yes, there will be some brands that will get mad, try to hold their ground and Walmart will pull their products. We’ve seen this movie before and Walmart usually comes out on the winning side with respect to their shoppers and investors.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
With 6 percent of the total retail market in the U.S., Walmart’s power allows them to do a lot of things that smaller players just can’t pull off. Walmart is doing precisely what they’ve done for years: advocating for their customers. Kudos to them for doing that.
I think brands need to be careful about how they react. Walmart’s vendor ecosystem has many examples of companies who threatened to pull out or tried to bully Walmart on several issues. Given their strength in marketing and private label, it’s easier for Walmart to “shelve” a brand than for a brand that has been working with them for years to stop selling there suddenly.
Sr. Director Retail Innovation at Revionics, an Aptos Company
Walmart should definitely be focused on their consumers right now and do what it takes to offer the right prices. Not every retailer, however, has Walmart’s leverage or structural advantages, so they need to be more analytical and balanced in their approach — knowing where and when to pick their negotiation battles and using the best predictive pricing analytics to drive better outcomes. Vendors are also getting squeezed and moves by retailers will impact trade funds for promotions and other support, so retailers also have to be savvy and analytical in their promotional practices to drive the best outcomes while maximizing vendor fund allocation. Now is definitely not the time to ignore your price image — retailers who offer the right prices on the right products through all of the right channels will gain share during this time when consumer budgets are very tight.
Director of Industry Strategy - CPG & Retail, Stibo Systems
Many American households are struggling and looking at options on how to reduce the impact of inflation. The grocery budget is one of the easiest to control and consumers may look at other retailers outside of Walmart such as dollar stores or discount grocery. As an EDLP leader, it is their obligation to blunt the raising costs and work with suppliers. Walmart will be effective in containing costs with suppliers and we will likely see some churn and changes on the shelves.