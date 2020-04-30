Will working remotely change how we communicate?
Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at Hamacher Resource Group. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.
“Are you there?”
Whether you’re conducting an internal meeting with fellow remote employees or with clients in multiple locations, we have all been answering this for the past month as the shape of the workplace has continued to evolve and previously existing social and business norms have been replaced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(In actuality, this question typically occurs throughout the meeting as video or audio lags or connections are abruptly lost.)
If you’re like me, you’ve also been asked: “Are you remote?”, “How are you?”, “Can you hear me?”, “Are you scared?”, “Did you just sneeze?”, “Did you hear?”, “Can you share your screen?”, “Are you wearing pajamas?” etc.
On the positive side, I have discovered that with fewer distractions, conference calls are more pointed and productive than face-to-face meetings. Sentences are shorter and more concise. Pauses seem longer but often provide a much-needed break in the discussion, and action items are summarized more effectively. Seems to me that we have adopted a Twitter-like mentality, where fewer words become more meaningful.
It is my hypothesis that conciseness has become the new standard during turbulent times such as we are facing. With so much information to impart, getting to the point quickly and simply has become paramount. Not to mention there’s a likely reality that human attention spans have decreased. A Microsoft study from 2015 found people generally lose concentration after eight seconds, behind even goldfish (nine seconds).
Sometimes, when in the midst of a storm, it is difficult to see what calm will look like. There are many predicting the aftermath of COVID-19 and what changes will remain following such an event. I believe that one long-lasting outcome and workplace change affecting everyday business will involve many more remote workers and expanded video conferencing.
More business being conducted remotely will demand concise exchanges of ideas, more purposeful and intentional conversations, and outcomes and actions determined more quickly and decisively. The comfort of interacting from afar will become second nature and feel normal over time.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you find are the advantages and shortcomings of remote communications versus face-to-face? Are remote communications equally efficient or is face-to-face more important for business partners versus fellow employees?
20 Comments on "Will working remotely change how we communicate?"
Managing Partner, RSR Research
RSR has been a virtual company since its inception 13 years ago. The biggest risk is over-emailing and the loss of nuance within the company. Externally, sometimes it is challenging to make real connections with clients. Beyond that, it’s very efficient.
If I were going to vote, I’d say it’s important to see both fellow workers and clients face to face a couple of times a year.
And probably it’s good not to have your office setup as near the kitchen as mine is!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We are going to see a more balanced use of travel and remote working. People (especially those who would be my clients) are getting better about turning on their video devices. The concept of remote working or telecommuting saves a lot of time, money, and reduces the carbon footprint of doing business. Seeing people in person, albeit less often, will always be necessary, and not just at annual office parties. As the old AT&T Long Distance ad tagline said: “It’s the next best thing to being there…”
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
Amen to the kitchen thing.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Sure, there will be more remote workers and more remote communication after this crisis. However don’t underestimate the value of face-to-face interactions, especially for conferences and meetings which involve idea generation. There is also the social side: we don’t all want to be imprisoned in our homes with only virtual interactions as a source of amusement.
As for changing communication styles; I am not really buying it. I have been in many remote and virtual meetings which are just as long-winded and badly structured as in-person ones! Much depends on the participants and meeting moderator!
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
I’ve been working remotely for years, but for most of my clients, this is a new experience. I’ve noticed they’ve gotten more comfortable with the whole idea, including an increase in the percentage who turn on their cameras. While Dave makes a good point about the conciseness, I also notice more small talk (“how is everyone doing”) and much less posturing than often happens in group meetings. So to me, we are getting down to business faster but not as rushed, usually, as we might have been. Also, I predict a serious sales increase in devices designed to trim nose hair.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Between your nose hair, pajamas, and Paula’s kitchen, I feel like I have moved in to someone else’s house!
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Oh, I never said I turn on the camera!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Ha! Or how about online training courses for how to set your camera angle? Actually, those already exist. To Dave’s point about cameras, I have found it interesting that more people seem to be leaving their cameras off now that the novelty of video conferencing has diminished. Perhaps something about “the power of the Wizard…”?
Vice President, Strategic RelationsHamacher Resource Group
Great input, Ben. The camera can indeed be a blessing or a curse. With that said, I find the “Brady Bunch”-esque view of each person’s face and their workspace quite amusing.
As more business adopt this as their new normal, I believe features and tools will become better understood (changing backgrounds, recording, screen sharing, whiteboarding, etc.). Most merely view the platform as a phone connection with a picture … and that’s barely scratching the surface to the power of this medium.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Hi Ben – I’ve been seeing the opposite regarding cameras – more people being comfortable with turning them on. Perhaps it’s time for a new clothing/grooming trend – ultra casual. 🙂
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Hmmm — perhaps my colleagues and clients are leaving their cameras off in the hopes that I’ll do the same?
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
Remote communications have a completely different feeling to them than live meetings but, because of video, they are better than a phone call. Yes they tend to be more concise because there is less banter between the participants, which gets the meeting over quickly. So there’s a benefit there. However the advantage really is for the employer, who is realizing they can have many more remote employees, which is not impacting productivity and saving them huge office expenses. We don’t know if there are any long-term negatives for the employees from lack of office interaction. Many employees first working from home were like a fish out of water. But now, a considerable amount have come to like the independence and benefits of working from home. So this may be a win-win for both the employee and employer in the long run.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I have found the direct opposite of what’s in this article. My communications with clients, coworkers, and friends aren’t Twitter-like and there aren’t a lot of pauses. Maybe that’s a corporate thing; my conversations are better.
We’re talking more on the phone and via Zoom instead of via email and texts. We’re getting to know each other better, and learning how we can serve our clients better. People want to talk, and why not? Sheltering at home can be lonely, even in a house full of people.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
President, Second To None
Home-based work environments and remote communications are shifting behavior to focusing much more on only what is essential. Zoom meetings enable the work to get done, though the sense of being less connected than gathering in-person, I believe, stifles the random sharing of ideas and tangential conversations that often contribute to more meaningful meeting outcomes. A degree of face-to-face communicating remains important, with business partners and fellow colleagues. Our innate nature appreciates the power of relationships nurtured in-person.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Having worked remotely for more than 10 years I find that it is often easier to focus and hammer out big projects without office noise in the background, however, it is nice to have face-to-face interaction sometimes to foster that team feeling. With current technology (such as Zoom) it beomes easier to work remotely and still feel connected.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
Impact 21 has been remote for a decade plus. The last few months have been very interesting to compare to 2018-19. Obviously, the use of video has increased greatly. We have clients that were entirely WFO (work from office) that were forced into WFH. I have found that most of them have now requested a Teams meeting versus the standard conference call dial-in. Video provides context and strengthens personal connections. It also allows you to better read the audience and move quicker when they understand or slower when it is clear they want to dive deeper into an issue.
While I think most are excited to make some in-person visits, I do think video conferencing will replace at least some initial meetings. I expect that to impact travel budgets slightly. On the WFH front, it will be interesting to see how companies with large work forces and owned real estate explain why everyone needs to go back to work.
CEO, The Customer Service Rainmaker, Rainmaker Solutions
We are seeing many interesting factors develop as a result of such a big portion of the workforce working from home. We are finding apps like Zoom allowing us to meet and see one another almost as if we were in the office. But less time is being wasted by less idle conversation and better use of the alloted time. I can see this moving forward in the sales process. It is easier and certainly less expensive to “meet” by Zoom than to get on a plane and fly to another location for the same amount of time for a meeting. This can mean less business air travel, less hotel spend and less total T&E budget allocation over the course of the year. We will see this as an experiment as the year continues. If successful, T&E budgets will be drastically reduced with much of that money falling to the bottom line. That’s one person’s opinion — and this person is one who used to travel for business meetings.
Director, Alvarez & Marsal
There, unfortunately will be winners and losers in this pandemic. As we moved to a quarantine-like state, those organizations that were well-positioned to ride out the pandemic with a completely remote workforce are well prepared for the new normal, which will be a blend of in-person and remote meetings. Working remotely and being productive offsite is not a new phenomenon.
Some service-oriented organizations are dependent upon personal interactions and physical stores to run their businesses. Most of these are a predominant part of the essential workforce that is on the front lines of the grocery, health, and hygiene industries.
The other organizations that are unable to support a 100 percent remote workforce and are not considered an essential business have unfortunately been disrupted, with countless members of their workforce getting furloughed or laid off.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
As a person who is part of a small company and has been conducting business remotely for several years, this trend will continue as people learn to conduct business this way. There tends to be less chit-chat on remote communications resulting in more productive conversations. Advantages of remote communications are the ability to join conversation from anywhere and schedule people time more efficiently. Remote communications are equally efficient for all levels of the organization. However there are topics that would be better discussed face-to-face such as personnel issues.