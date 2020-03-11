Source: Kohl’s “Give With All Your Heart”

The novel coronavirus pandemic has meant that very little in the retail industry has been business as usual in 2020. That extends to the holiday season. Retailers have a lot to be concerned with as Thanksgiving approaches. For one, chains are looking to reduce crowds of customers in stores and avoid bottlenecks in fulfilling online orders. Shipping surcharges, specifically avoiding them, is also high on retailers’ list of concerns as they seek to maintain margins in a highly competitive environment.

Even with the challenges outlined, forecasts are pointing to a positive 2020 holiday selling season. Retailers that have been inching up Christmas sales promotions and advertising campaigns in advance of Black Friday in recent years, starting to make their push even before Halloween this year.

With all of the above and more as a backdrop, we are pleased to bring you the annual RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. As in the past, we will post retailer commercial spots intended to tug at the heartstrings and wallets (contactless, of course) of Americans celebrating the season. The RetailWire community will choose which spots have done the most effective job of communicating their company’s holiday value proposition to consumers.

Kicking off season eight of our competition are spots from Hobby Lobby and Kohl’s. Each features its own unique new relationship story with the goal of moving viewers favorably to the brand behind the commercial.

Hobby Lobby’s “Christmas Is What You Make It” spot highlights crafts as a way to connect with family and friends (even new ones) this holiday season.

Kohl’s “Give With All Your Heart” is about a different kind of Christmas. The chain’s YouTube page explains, “Where we once just wished for things like toys and tech, we’re now wishing for happiness, understanding and kindness more than ever. And time spent together is the greatest gift of all.”