2020 creeps up on the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge

Source: Kohl’s “Give With All Your Heart”
Nov 03, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

The novel coronavirus pandemic has meant that very little in the retail industry has been business as usual in 2020. That extends to the holiday season. Retailers have a lot to be concerned with as Thanksgiving approaches. For one, chains are looking to reduce crowds of customers in stores and avoid bottlenecks in fulfilling online orders. Shipping surcharges, specifically avoiding them, is also high on retailers’ list of concerns as they seek to maintain margins in a highly competitive environment.

Even with  the challenges outlined, forecasts are pointing to a positive 2020 holiday selling season. Retailers that have been inching up Christmas sales promotions and advertising campaigns in advance of Black Friday in recent years, starting to make their push even before Halloween this year.

With all of the above and more as a backdrop, we are pleased to bring you the annual RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge. As in the past, we will post retailer commercial spots intended to tug at the heartstrings and wallets (contactless, of course) of Americans celebrating the season. The RetailWire community will choose which spots have done the most effective job of communicating their company’s holiday value proposition to consumers.

Kicking off season eight of our competition are spots from Hobby Lobby and Kohl’s. Each features its own unique new relationship story with the goal of moving viewers favorably to the brand behind the commercial.

Hobby Lobby’s “Christmas Is What You Make It” spot highlights crafts as a way to connect with family and friends (even new ones) this holiday season. 

Kohl’s “Give With All Your Heart” is about a different kind of Christmas. The chain’s YouTube page explains, “Where we once just wished for things like toys and tech, we’re now wishing for happiness, understanding and kindness more than ever. And time spent together is the greatest gift of all.” 

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your critique of the Christmas spots from Hobby Lobby and Kohl’s? Which retailer does a better job of connecting with its core customers while reaching out to new shoppers with its Christmas spots?

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Retail Industry Analyst
6 hours 4 minutes ago

The Kohl’s ad is extremely heartfelt and sparks an emotional chord that make the spirit of Christmas about much more than physical gifts. Very well done! I expect to see a lot of creative holiday ads that are relevant to the current pandemic environment and that provide ideas on how to make the holidays safe and happy.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
6 hours 3 minutes ago

I like the Hobby Lobby spot – it uses their products and sends a message of using them to connect with people. While I understand Kohl’s message (compassion in the time of COVID-19) – there is no connection to what they sell that ties it all together. The Hobby Lobby spot wins it for me.

Dr. Stephen Needel
BrainTrust
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
6 hours 2 minutes ago

Both great – but my eyes teared up for Kohl’s. If you can’t make me misty with a Christmas ad, it doesn’t win.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
6 hours 9 seconds ago

Kohl’s advertisement is touching but it is a bit obscure. I assume that the lady went into the hospital as she had a band around her wrist, but it isn’t really clear. To be honest, that’s probably me over-analyzing things! However the links with Kohl’s are also missing; it’s a generic advertisement that could have been made by any retailer.

Hobby Lobby’s advertisement is great. It is very festive, touching and it focuses in on exactly what Hobby Lobby does: crafting and making things. The strap-line at the end “Christmas is what you make it” is clever. At the end a small part of me was thinking, don’t enter someone else’s home without a mask! But I don’t blame them for not including that: we really don’t need to be reminded of the pandemic in every ad!

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
5 hours 40 minutes ago

Neil, I thought the very same thing about having a mask and entering someone else’s home as well!!

George Anderson
Staff
George Anderson
Editor-in-Chief, RetailWire
5 hours 25 minutes ago

I really liked the Hobby Lobby spot until I saw the guy walk into her house without a mask – talk about being out of touch. I also wondered when the two young people were going to realize that they had been set up by the old folks across the way. Is that sweet or creepy?

Craig Sundstrom
Guest
Craig Sundstrom
CFO, Weisner Steel
2 hours 30 minutes ago

George: you’re overthinking this!

Ricardo Belmar
BrainTrust
Ricardo Belmar
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
30 minutes 8 seconds ago

I was thinking the same thing you were, George! And for a moment I, too, thought it was a bit creepy as you said, but then I decided they were just being friendly matchmaking neighbors!

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
5 hours 40 minutes ago

Hobby Lobby could have run empty air and it would have won this one.

The Kohl’s commercial starts good with a fun-meets-cute scene, plus the emotion added by the song. It had me and then WHAM, the women doesn’t show up at the window anymore. Time passes. She’s dead? What kind of message is that?! The kid feels abandoned and then the woman shows up with a hospital bracelet and everything is fine – Shop at Kohl’s. Look, I love an emotional Christmas commercial but this one went off the rails.

Richard J. George, Ph.D.
BrainTrust
Richard J. George, Ph.D.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
5 hours 36 minutes ago

Two terrific ads, without any overriding narration. Both ads have captured the spirit of the holidays during these trying times, particularly the Kohl’s ad. However my tie breaker would go to the Holly Lobby spot since it connects with core customers, the creative types, as well as reaches out to new customers to make unique, inexpensive gifts.

Dick Seesel
BrainTrust
Dick Seesel
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
5 hours 22 minutes ago

The Hobby Lobby ad is nicely done and ties into the craft products that it sells, but it could have run during any holiday season. (And yes, I also noticed the lack of masks coming from a store that apparently doesn’t require them of its shoppers.) I think we should expect to see a lot of ads like Kohl’s spot, reflecting the unique time that we are living through. It’s not always necessary to pound home a commercial message (“shop at Kohl’s!”) so the Kohl’s spot gets my vote.

Kathleen Fischer
BrainTrust
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
5 hours 8 minutes ago

While both commercials connect with their customers, the Kohl’s ad really illustrates how to make a connection within our current environment and tugs at the heartstrings.

Al McClain
Staff
Al McClain
CEO, Co-Founder, RetailWire
5 hours 7 minutes ago

I’m not sure people have the patience for 90 second ads anymore. That aside, the Hobby Lobby ad would be good if these were normal times but they aren’t. Ignoring the pandemic may work with a large portion of their customers but will alienate others, especially if the scientists are right and things worsen in the cold weather.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Retail Industry Analyst
2 hours 15 minutes ago

I agree with you Al. They will need to shorten these for most TV ad spots.

Lisa Goller
BrainTrust
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
4 hours 54 minutes ago

Connection and tradition are core themes for both of these terrific ads.

In Hobby Lobby’s spot, grandparents replace Tinder as cute yet meddling matchmakers to bring old traditions to a new generation. The ad may resonate among the target market of young adults who relish 2020’s invitation to slow down, savor offline connection and create handmade gifts from the heart.

Kohl’s timely spot will appeal to its core audience of middle-aged women by showing the multiple generations these ladies care for (and shop for). It celebrates connection, communication and diversity during a time of social distancing and Black Lives Matter. The emotional message of prioritizing people over presents, coupled with the brilliant song choice of Rainbow Connection, makes this spot the winner.

Steve Montgomery
BrainTrust
Steve Montgomery
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
3 hours 57 minutes ago

Hobby Lobby had a nice twist at the end but my vote goes to Kohl’s. An emotional message and a child is a winning combination.

Natalie Walkley
Guest
Natalie Walkley
Director of Marketing, Deck Commerce OMS
3 hours 51 minutes ago

The Kohl’s one resonates with the loneliness many people are feeling right now — and customer empathy is generally well-received.

Patricia Vekich Waldron
Staff
Patricia Vekich Waldron
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
2 hours 35 minutes ago

Both are clever and cute, but I like Kohl’s because it shows humanity, something that’s been in short supply this year.

Craig Sundstrom
Guest
Craig Sundstrom
CFO, Weisner Steel
2 hours 33 minutes ago

Two great ads! (Little did I know when I woke up this morning that voting today could be a joy.) I gave HL the nod because I think it ties in a little better to their products; also — and perhaps this is projection on my part — it might be seen as suggesting that we won’t all be apart forever. (Potential downside: what happens when those kids find out the truth? Hmmm….) Hopefully Nov 3 can be the start of more good things to come.

Lee Peterson
BrainTrust
Lee Peterson
EVP Thought Leadership, Marketing, WD Partners
31 minutes 28 seconds ago

Hobby Lobby? how quickly we forget

Ricardo Belmar
BrainTrust
Ricardo Belmar
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
31 minutes 17 seconds ago

There is always a choice and a balance to be made with holiday ads — do you focus on the brand and what it represents, or do you lean promotional to drive foot traffic. While both ads do a good job of incorporating the traditional holiday spirit, Hobby Lobby ends the message on the promotional side with their “50% off Christmas” close rather than leaving it at “Christmas is what you make it” which would have been a great closing thought.

Kohl’s goes in the other direction and clearly anchors the brand on not just the traditional holiday spirit, but also acknowledges and embraces the unique situation we’re all experiencing in 2020 and leaves us with a good tug at the heartstrings.

Although many comments here note that any retailer could have run this ad because it doesn’t tie anything to Kohl’s products, I disagree. This was a branding piece, not a promotional piece and they accomplished their goal.

I give the nod to Kohl’s.

