Are tourist dollars coming back any time soon?
Although most governments are still advising against “nonessential” international travel, tourist dollars may be heading to beaches, mountains and other nearby vacation spots this summer.
The appeal of local travel was highlighted by findings of an ongoing survey of 1,200 business or leisure travelers from the U.S. Travel Association. Results from the first week of May found:
- Travelers continued to feel safest when traveling in personal cars, cited as safe by 68 percent. That compares to 18 percent for domestic flights and 11 percent for international flights.
- Among leisure excursions, travelers feel safest visiting parks, cited by 40 percent, followed by beaches, 26 percent. Coming in lower among leisure activities were outdoor sporting events, 15 percent; outdoor concerts/festivals, 14 percent; indoor concerts/festivals, 12 percent; and movie theater, also 12 percent.
A more recent survey of 1,000 adults from Longwoods International, fielded June 3, found 69 percent of American travelers are changing their travel plans because of the pandemic, down from a peak of 85 percent on April 8 and the lowest level since mid-March. Also showing improvement from recent weeks, 44 percent would feel safe traveling outside their communities and the same percentage would feel safe dining in local restaurants and shopping at local stores.
That still leaves a lot of cautious travelers. Indeed, the U.S. Travel Association found travel spending for the week ending May 30 remained at about 20 percent of the average level seen in the weeks leading up to the pandemic.
Like retail, the tourist industry is hoping to take advantage of pent up demand, but many festivals and other large events that bring in tourists have been canceled or postponed at least until the fall.
Campgrounds and beaches are starting to open with restrictions. On June 10, Miami Beach reopened but visitors must limit group sizes, wear face-masks where six-feet guidelines are difficult to maintain and refrain from volleyball or Frisbee.
Some resort and beach communities are also concerned that crowds will spread the coronavirus. The Longwoods International survey found only 46 percent of Americans support opening their communities to visitors.
- Travel Intentions Pulse Survey (TIPS): Impact of COVID-19 – U.S. Travel Association
- Weekly Coronavirus Impact On Travel Expenditures In The U.S – U.S. Travel Association
- Americans Becoming More Confident About Traveling and Visitors – Longwoods International
- Michigan’s tourism industry heads into summer of uncertainty – The Detroit News
- As States Start to Reopen, Travelers Feel Safest in Their Cars – Adweek
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are stores and retail districts heavily dependent on tourist traffic facing a more challenging recovery phase than those reliant on spending by locals? What advice would you have for stores reliant on tourist dollars?
Vice President, Retail Marketing, enVista
Tourism and any trip that depends on air travel will be curtailed this summer. I know many people, including my family, that have decided it wasn’t worth the risk or potential disappointment to book a vacation this summer. It isn’t as fun when not everything is open. This will certainly impact retailers that depend on tourism and it may be longer than we expected, as just yesterday, a Harvard health expert said he expects the US to surpass 200,000 deaths sometime in September. There isn’t a silver bullet for tourism retail. Finding a way to attract more online visitors is probably one of the best options.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
What we need to see in these next few weeks is no infection spike in tourist areas that opened in May. When that happens we’ll see a cautious public anxious to plan a July 4th celebration. The most important thing for those tourist destinations is not to assume the worst — assume people are looking to escape the news and you’re going to help them. That’s a combination of digital and social to keep in front of these weary cabin-fevered travelers. Those who are afraid won’t be traveling, no matter what you say. But those who do need you to show up as their best option.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe that few folks will be flying this summer. But the staycation will widen its boundaries to include anywhere within a 4-12 hour car ride as people feel safe in their own automobile. Stores and restaurants need to cater to these semi-local patrons by offering goods and services that reflect the new base. In Florida that might mean dumping that German language menu and choices to aim local. In Maine it may mean the same with Québec French. Aiming local should be this summer theme.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
No doubt, travel and vacations will be seriously impacted, at least in the short term. International travel will definitely be slow to return to any level of normalcy. However, Americans fatigued by shelter in place orders, will venture out sooner than later. Staycations and vacations close to home will be the dominant form of vacations for this summer.
That being said, stores and retail districts in home markets as well as in the destination markets need to revise their marketing strategies and product assortment accordingly. For example, camping equipment and beach accessories will be in demand. Guides to and viral programs of campgrounds, national parks, ocean beaches and lakes should be highlighted on retail websites. Now is the time to get close to their customers and creatively respond to their needs for a break from COVID-19.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
Well, it’s not really a great time for tourists to come to Miami or other South Florida destinations, and I suspect the snowbirds have just returned to their tri-state area homes (as the virus winds down a bit up there, and does not down here). I have no interest in traveling at the moment, but I’m curious to see the blow-back from the protests. If there’s no huge spike, I might try to leave town for a while in August.
I think generally, there are some seriously over-stored areas, especially on the luxury side, and they may have some problems. I see South Florida continuing to do well. To put it in perspective, 85% of Bal Harbour Shops sales come from tourists, so I guess they’d better come back!
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The voices resisting visitors to their communities are not those of the local businesses dependent on tourism and will soon fade away. College spring breakers notwithstanding, tourists are just as likely to behave responsibly on the beach as they are in their own community at home. Tourist destinations need their dollars, and the nation needs a vacation!
Managing Director, GlobalData
In the medium term, I expect domestic tourism will pick up. That will help states like Florida and California. However, it will take much longer before international tourism gets back to anywhere near pre-coronavirus levels. That will have a very negative impact on big cities and tourist magnets in the US, with a consequent fall in revenues for tourist-focused retailers in those locations. Retail in airports — which had been growing strongly — will also feel the chilly winds of severely reduced demands.
Chief Commerce Strategy Officer, Publicis
It’s going to be a tough time for vacation oriented businesses. We’re still in the early innings of COVID, and we’re just not going to see people getting on planes in the numbers we are used to for at least 18-24 months.
At the same time, people are running out of endurance to shelter in place and are going to seek new activities and venues.
That creates the opportunity to embrace the vacation activities that consumers are doing. Car vacations are the new luxury. Airbnb is coming back, and with most customers booking a location less than 200 miles from their home. RV rentals are very high.
Chief Strategy Officer, InReality
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I traveled recently. Many of my fellow travelers were, shall we say, casual about their use of masks. Some boarded the plane and promptly removed their masks. Little social distancing. I guess my advice for stores opening for tourists would be to make it clear what your COVID policies are, and enforce them, to protect your associates.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
In the U.S. where COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed, people are flocking to leisure areas en masse (beaches, amusement parks, casinos, etc.). Airlines have been booked solid in the past few weeks, which is really surprising me. I would have guesses that plane would have been the last place to return to normal. However, as opposed to empty planes a month ago, it’s hard to find a seat these days. International travel is only the next step. Sure, certain areas are still hot spots and others still haven’t peaked in their COVID-19 infections. However, the overriding trend that is showing everywhere is that you can’t keep people locked up forever. As restrictions get relaxed, tourist dollars will continue to flow.