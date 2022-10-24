BOPIS substitution processes need work
A new university study exploring BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in-store) finds consumers are more likely to be satisfied with substitutions for out-of-stocks when the item is a staple, like ketchup or paper towels, rather than a “pleasure-loving” item like coffee or perfume.
The research report led by Auburn University stated, “Product categories that are highly hedonic are ill-suited for substitution offers altogether, as our results show that demand specificity among hedonic consumers neutralizes substitution efficacy.”
The researchers cited the potential benefits of using artificial intelligence to help find optimal substitutes in out-of-stock situations, citing Walmart’s related efforts. Tapping their suppliers’ consumer insights to improve substitute options was another suggestion.
Future research is expected to explore how customers react to being referred to another nearby store or offering home delivery for an out-of-stock item. Researchers also plan to look into how shopper input can inform the substitute process in an out-of-stock situation.
Analysis from the Baymard Institute, the web research firm, finds asking consumers to select potential substitutes at the initial online ordering step on an item-by-item basis to be overly “tedious and time-consuming process,” sometimes leading the shopper to abandon BOPIS rather than risk getting undesired substitute items.
Suggestions include preemptively asking users to select a substitution only for items at risk of being out of stock, although this requires a real-time or close to real-time view of inventory stock.
Another possible solution is to integrate a substitution approval post-checkout list. Baymard Institute also suggested offering ways to select substitutes for certain items as well as an option for no substitutions.
Some stores contact users during the physical shopping process to alert them if an item is unavailable and gain approval for a replacement, although seeking customer feedback faces time constraints. Walmart writes on its website, “If your ordered item isn’t available, we’ll send you an email and offer a similar item. There is a limited amount of time to select your substitution. The email will give you a timeframe to accept or decline the alternate item.”
Another challenge is that the substitute item may have a higher price than one initially requested, presenting an unwelcome surprise for the customer.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers improve substitution selections in the BOPIS process? Where in the process do you see the most potential to improve the substitution process?
Managing Director, GlobalData
I think it’s kind of obvious that there is a big difference between substituting a bottle of ketchup and substituting an outfit. As for BOPIS, the ideal is that stock shown online and stock in-store is aligned so there should not be any substitutions. On the occasion that something is not available, customers should be alerted and given options long before they make their way to the store to pick up their orders.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
One answer is that there is no substitute for real-time on-hand availability and item reservation-and-release. It is not good PR or UX to post an item on one’s website that is not available without indicating that the item is out of stock. When the customer sees that an item is not available, the customer can make a decision.
President, Co-founder, RetailWire
Agree, Bob. When store inventory is low — as it was during the height of the pandemic — the substitutions routine from Amazon/Whole Foods was out of control. We would get a flurry of text messages from the shopper hoping for instantaneous responses so he/she could get the order completed in timely fashion.
As the inventory situation improved, it appears they also worked to optimize the substitution options that they offer the shopper before the order is placed. For example, they save your preferred substitutions along with each regularly-ordered item in your history, so it doesn’t take the customer as long to work through the substitutions screen. And consequently, many fewer texts arrive from the store shopper during that part of the process.
Mobile Trends Analyst, Apptopia
It’s interesting that Walmart sends an email. As the retailer continues to prioritize its mobile app as the core channel in the customer buying journey, why not use push notifications to alert customers of out-of-stock items? Or a text message? These are more real-time communication channels than e-mail. Plus, there are other benefits to the retailer when they can get customers to opt in to push notifications.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Stores should absolutely give the consumer a text/call when there is an out-of-stock. Far fewer negative experiences ought to arise with this procedure, and it should be managed in near real-time. Email is a non-starter. However when there is no alerting and a store substitutes a higher priced item for the original, that’s when negative comments start flowing in.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
This is complicated, as the study found that different customers have different expectations about substitutions. The best way to handle out-of-stocks is to focus on the customer. One approach that seems to work is to ask them what they would like to substitute for. Walmart and others do this, and I think it works OK.
What’s important here is when a retailer has to make a substitution, they need to make sure that they give the customer something more valuable than what they initially requested, if possible. And, I would argue not to charge them for the upsell. Think of it as an investment in keeping a customer.
Vice President, Research at IDC
Substitution affects two sets of products – those the customer cares about, usually familiar or favorite brands, and those that don’t matter. Smart retailers will treat those favorite brands as sacrosanct – because that’s where customers will be disappointed or throw a fit when expectations are not met. Differentiating by customer would be challenging, but when substituting, a simple piece of data such as market brand value might allow the option of offering different sizes of the favorite brand or losing business. BOPIS continues to be refined, and retailers’ first human contact makes the real first impression.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
Each individual has different levels of comfort with substitutions and it isn’t category specific. The obvious choice, when reasonable, is to follow a model like Instacart uses that enables the consumer to select substitution items (based on suggested similar items) or no substitutions at all, on a per item basis. It’s in the moment of shopping, doesn’t potentially cause delays waiting for a shopper to respond to a text/email, and doesn’t create unhappiness with unauthorized substitution choices.