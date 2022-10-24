BOPIS substitution processes need work

Source: Amazon.com/Whole Foods

A new university study exploring BOPIS (buy online, pick-up in-store) finds consumers are more likely to be satisfied with substitutions for out-of-stocks when the item is a staple, like ketchup or paper towels, rather than a “pleasure-loving” item like coffee or perfume.

The research report led by Auburn University stated, “Product categories that are highly hedonic are ill-suited for substitution offers altogether, as our results show that demand specificity among hedonic consumers neutralizes substitution efficacy.”

The researchers cited the potential benefits of using artificial intelligence to help find optimal substitutes in out-of-stock situations, citing Walmart’s related efforts. Tapping their suppliers’ consumer insights to improve substitute options was another suggestion.

Future research is expected to explore how customers react to being referred to another nearby store or offering home delivery for an out-of-stock item. Researchers also plan to look into how shopper input can inform the substitute process in an out-of-stock situation.

Analysis from the Baymard Institute, the web research firm, finds asking consumers to select potential substitutes at the initial online ordering step on an item-by-item basis to be overly “tedious and time-consuming process,” sometimes leading the shopper to abandon BOPIS rather than risk getting undesired substitute items.

Suggestions include preemptively asking users to select a substitution only for items at risk of being out of stock, although this requires a real-time or close to real-time view of inventory stock.

Another possible solution is to integrate a substitution approval post-checkout list. Baymard Institute also suggested offering ways to select substitutes for certain items as well as an option for no substitutions.

Some stores contact users during the physical shopping process to alert them if an item is unavailable and gain approval for a replacement, although seeking customer feedback faces time constraints. Walmart writes on its website, “If your ordered item isn’t available, we’ll send you an email and offer a similar item. There is a limited amount of time to select your substitution. The email will give you a timeframe to accept or decline the alternate item.”

Another challenge is that the substitute item may have a higher price than one initially requested, presenting an unwelcome surprise for the customer.