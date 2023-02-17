Companies seek higher productivity via hybrid schedules and fewer meetings

Photo: Getty Images/Drazen_

Shopify’s New Year commitment to cut down on the number of meetings it holds for more than two people is being touted as a successful productivity hack by the company.

The e-commerce platform last month instituted a ban on most meetings of more than two people, freed up Wednesdays from all meetings and limited those with 50 or more people to Thursdays between 11 and five. Shopify has also placed limitations on the use of internal messaging apps that may have distracted its employees from more important tasks at hand.

NPR did a follow-up on Shopify’s grand experiment and found that the company and its 10,000 employees, who work remotely, were able to cut 322,000 hours of meetings, according to its chief operating officer Kaz Nejatian.

Mr. Nejatian said the cutback was the equivalent of adding 150 new workers.

Fewer meetings will, as Mr. Nejatian tweeted last month, “give people back their maker time.” The question then becomes how to be more productive with the meetings that companies hold.

Dr. Steven Rogelberg, an organizational psychologist at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, was part of a study that found that companies with more than 100 employees could save more than $2 million a year by cutting meetings and those with more than 5,000 employees could save $100 million a year. Even so, he is a big believer in productive meetings, particularly virtual ones, because they offer greater opportunities for everyone to participate through chat functions and because it reduces the “head-of-table” effect that comes with in-person meetings.

Dr. Rogelberg is not alone in making the case for virtual meetings and work. A new Fortune article points to gains in productivity that companies experienced when workers went remote in 2020, with levels remaining high through 2021. Productivity began to decline in the first half of 2022 as more companies required employees to report to their offices. There were modest gains in the second half of the year, but productivity has not climbed back to the same level of 2020/21 since.

Requiring workers to come to the office is often counterproductive, according to Gallup research cited in the Fortune piece, which found that workers are most engaged with their jobs when they work in the office one or two days per week.