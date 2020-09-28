Source: Instacart/Sephora

Sephora is partnering with Instacart to support online delivery of beauty products in “as fast as an hour” from local retail stores across the country.

Customers will be able to have Sephora’s selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and beauty tools delivered for the same price as in-store via Instacart’s online marketplace. The standard delivery fee is $3.99 for same-day orders over $35; fees vary for one-hour deliveries and those under $35.

To support the partnership, the product functionality of Sephora’s Instacart marketplace shop has been reconfigured to mimic the retailer’s in-store experience. Customers will be able to “seamlessly browse and shop from Sephora’s more than 300 carefully curated brands and thousands of unique products, and quickly find their perfect color through a new, one-click shade selector.”

“We’re always looking for unique yet practical ways to meet our clients at every touchpoint and, now more than ever, we know they seek ease and convenience,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, SVP and general manager of e-commerce at Sephora.

The partnership comes as Sephora, Ulta Beauty and others have paused in-store sampling, given the potential risk of COVID-19 infections from shared samples, while launching a host of virtual trial options. Curbside pickup and BOPIS drove Ulta’s e-commerce sales ahead more than 200 percent for its second quarter.

Instacart, best known as a grocery delivery platform, in March announced plans to hire 300,000 more workers as demand surged for grocery deliveries. But the pandemic has also helped Instacart launch with nearly 150 additional retailers, including a number of non-grocery chains that are serving as a test for same-day potential across a wide range of categories.

New categories include convenience items from 7-Eleven, office and school supplies from Staples, household goods and essentials from Walmart and Big Lots and health and wellness products from The Vitamin Shoppe. Deals were also reached for prescription delivery from Costco and front-end items from Rite Aid.

Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart, said in a statement, “For many people, the essentials they need go beyond fresh food and pantry staples.”