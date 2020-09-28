Do consumers need beauty products delivered within an hour?
Sephora is partnering with Instacart to support online delivery of beauty products in “as fast as an hour” from local retail stores across the country.
Customers will be able to have Sephora’s selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and beauty tools delivered for the same price as in-store via Instacart’s online marketplace. The standard delivery fee is $3.99 for same-day orders over $35; fees vary for one-hour deliveries and those under $35.
To support the partnership, the product functionality of Sephora’s Instacart marketplace shop has been reconfigured to mimic the retailer’s in-store experience. Customers will be able to “seamlessly browse and shop from Sephora’s more than 300 carefully curated brands and thousands of unique products, and quickly find their perfect color through a new, one-click shade selector.”
“We’re always looking for unique yet practical ways to meet our clients at every touchpoint and, now more than ever, we know they seek ease and convenience,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, SVP and general manager of e-commerce at Sephora.
The partnership comes as Sephora, Ulta Beauty and others have paused in-store sampling, given the potential risk of COVID-19 infections from shared samples, while launching a host of virtual trial options. Curbside pickup and BOPIS drove Ulta’s e-commerce sales ahead more than 200 percent for its second quarter.
Instacart, best known as a grocery delivery platform, in March announced plans to hire 300,000 more workers as demand surged for grocery deliveries. But the pandemic has also helped Instacart launch with nearly 150 additional retailers, including a number of non-grocery chains that are serving as a test for same-day potential across a wide range of categories.
New categories include convenience items from 7-Eleven, office and school supplies from Staples, household goods and essentials from Walmart and Big Lots and health and wellness products from The Vitamin Shoppe. Deals were also reached for prescription delivery from Costco and front-end items from Rite Aid.
Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart, said in a statement, “For many people, the essentials they need go beyond fresh food and pantry staples.”
- Instacart and Sephora Partner to Launch Same-day Delivery Across North America – Instacart/Sephora/PRNewswire
- Instacart and Sephora Launch Same-day Delivery Across North America – Instacart
- Instacart Sephora – Instacart
- How blemished are beauty retailers by COVID-19? – RetailWire
- Instacart and C&S Wholesale Grocers Partner to Offer Ecommerce Solutions to Network of Independent Grocers – Instacart/C&S Wholesale Grocers/PRNewswire
- CVS Pharmacy Launches Same-Day, On-Demand Rx Delivery Nationwide – CVS Health
- Speeding past Instacart, Walmart Grocery is top U.S. online grocery service – Second Measure
- Ulta Beauty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results – Ulta Beauty
- Rite Aid Partners With Instacart for Front-End Delivery Service – Instacart/Rite Aid/Business Wire
- The Vitamin Shoppe Partners With Instacart To Introduce Same-Day Delivery To Customers Nationwide – Instacart/Vitamin Shoppe/PRNewswire
- Instacart and Big Lots Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery for Customers Nationwide – Instacart/Big Lots/PRNewswire
- Staples US Retail Partners with Instacart to Offer New Same-Day Delivery for Safe, Convenient Shopping – Instacart/Staples
- Instacart Announces New Funding – Instacart
- Costco Prescription Delivery via Instacart Now Available Nationwide – Instacart/Costco
- Instacart and 7-Eleven Launch to Deliver Convenience to Customers Nationwide – Instacart/7-Eleven
- Expanding Our Community of Household Heroes: A Thank You from Apoorva Mehta, Instacart Founder & CEO – Instacart
- The race for same-day delivery is on: Sephora partners with Instacart – Glossy
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the appeal of beauty products for same-day delivery? Do you expect to see same-day delivery to largely remain focused on grocery and essentials or quickly spreading to a wide range of non-essential categories?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "Do consumers need beauty products delivered within an hour?"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Managing Director, GlobalData
While most people are happy to wait for online beauty orders, there are some who require immediacy either because they need the products for some reason or because they are impatient. Either way, this service helps fill that niche. More broadly, it is part of a move to expand choice in delivery and fulfillment so that consumers have many different options to pick from. Given that this service requires operational flexibility, and is more costly than standard delivery, it doesn’t surprise me that Sephora partnered with Instacart. And that’s great for Instacart as it shows the platform has many applications beyond standard grocery and household goods.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
How many things are so important that we really need to have them delivered within an hour? That question aside, why not beauty products? You can currently get same-day delivery of drug store beauty brands via CVS and Instacart, and product ordered on Amazon appears overnight, so it makes sense for Sephora to get in on the action. The additional delivery fees won’t be important to people who choose/require this service.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think if there is interest in getting pharmacy, c-store products, and office supplies in an hour, why not cosmetics? If people are willing to pay more for the quick delivery and it’s a sustainable business, then there is no reason not to pursue it.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
There are few essentials that anyone really needs within an hour, or even the same day. But that’s not the point. For those willing to pay there are now providers who will indulge that desire. The bigger question is whether a one-hour option for nearly anything will set a consumer expectation in the same manner as free delivery has.