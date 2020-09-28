Do consumers need beauty products delivered within an hour?

Source: Instacart/Sephora
Sep 28, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Sephora is partnering with Instacart to support online delivery of beauty products in “as fast as an hour” from local retail stores across the country.

Customers will be able to have Sephora’s selection of makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and beauty tools delivered for the same price as in-store via Instacart’s online marketplace. The standard delivery fee is $3.99 for same-day orders over $35; fees vary for one-hour deliveries and those under $35.

To support the partnership, the product functionality of Sephora’s Instacart marketplace shop has been reconfigured to mimic the retailer’s in-store experience. Customers will be able to “seamlessly browse and shop from Sephora’s more than 300 carefully curated brands and thousands of unique products, and quickly find their perfect color through a new, one-click shade selector.”

“We’re always looking for unique yet practical ways to meet our clients at every touchpoint and, now more than ever, we know they seek ease and convenience,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, SVP and general manager of e-commerce at Sephora.

The partnership comes as Sephora, Ulta Beauty and others have paused in-store sampling, given the potential risk of COVID-19 infections from shared samples, while launching a host of virtual trial options. Curbside pickup and BOPIS drove Ulta’s e-commerce sales ahead more than 200 percent for its second quarter.

Instacart, best known as a grocery delivery platform, in March announced plans to hire 300,000 more workers as demand surged for grocery deliveries. But the pandemic has also helped Instacart launch with nearly 150 additional retailers, including a number of non-grocery chains that are serving as a test for same-day potential across a wide range of categories.

New categories include convenience items from 7-Eleven, office and school supplies from Staples, household goods and essentials from Walmart and Big Lots and health and wellness products from The Vitamin Shoppe. Deals were also reached for prescription delivery from Costco and front-end items from Rite Aid.

Chris Rogers, VP of retail at Instacart, said in a statement, “For many people, the essentials they need go beyond fresh food and pantry staples.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How would you rate the appeal of beauty products for same-day delivery? Do you expect to see same-day delivery to largely remain focused on grocery and essentials or quickly spreading to a wide range of non-essential categories?

39 minutes 51 seconds ago

While most people are happy to wait for online beauty orders, there are some who require immediacy either because they need the products for some reason or because they are impatient. Either way, this service helps fill that niche. More broadly, it is part of a move to expand choice in delivery and fulfillment so that consumers have many different options to pick from. Given that this service requires operational flexibility, and is more costly than standard delivery, it doesn’t surprise me that Sephora partnered with Instacart. And that’s great for Instacart as it shows the platform has many applications beyond standard grocery and household goods.

13 minutes 40 seconds ago

How many things are so important that we really need to have them delivered within an hour? That question aside, why not beauty products? You can currently get same-day delivery of drug store beauty brands via CVS and Instacart, and product ordered on Amazon appears overnight, so it makes sense for Sephora to get in on the action. The additional delivery fees won’t be important to people who choose/require this service.

5 minutes 51 seconds ago

I think if there is interest in getting pharmacy, c-store products, and office supplies in an hour, why not cosmetics? If people are willing to pay more for the quick delivery and it’s a sustainable business, then there is no reason not to pursue it.

4 minutes 59 seconds ago

There are few essentials that anyone really needs within an hour, or even the same day. But that’s not the point. For those willing to pay there are now providers who will indulge that desire. The bigger question is whether a one-hour option for nearly anything will set a consumer expectation in the same manner as free delivery has.

