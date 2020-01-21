Does convenience trump price for today’s consumer?
During last week’s annual convention, the National Retail Federation (NRF) released a report showing that 83 percent of consumers say convenience while shopping is more important to them than it was five years ago. The report further states that 97 percent of respondents have backed out of a purchase because of some inconvenience. Ninety-three percent are more likely to shop at a certain retailer based on convenience.
Still, the most important factors to respondents are quality (32 percent) followed closely by the lowest price (30 percent). Convenience is mentioned as most important by just 13 percent, with a brand’s values mentioned by 12 percent and overall brand mentioned by 11 percent.
Two-thirds of consumers are willing to pay more for convenience in the grocery category; 61 percent will pay more in clothing, 59 percent in electronics, and 58 percent in personal care and pet supplies.
NRF says strategies like buy online, pickup in-store (BOPIS) ensure that shoppers have convenient experiences regardless of channel. Indeed, 70 percent of those surveyed said BOPIS improved their shopping experience. Nearly 80 percent have picked up items at in-store registers; over 40 percent have used curbside pickup; 32 percent have tried trunk delivery and 28 percent have used pickup lockers.
For online shopping, convenience matters most during the beginning research portion of the journey, whereas for brick and mortar, convenience matters most at checkout.
Consumer suggestions as to how stores could make the shopping experience still more convenient included asking retailers to place BOPIS items in a pickup area near the front of the store, offering online tools to locate items in stores and providing more staff assistance in locating sizes and trying on items.
- Consumer View Winter 2020 – National Retail Federation
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What specific changes should retailers implement to make the shopping experience more convenient for online, mobile and brick and mortar shoppers? How can retailers best balance the price/convenience mix?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
When it comes to price vs. convenience, consumers want their cake and to eat it too. There will always be some tension between trying to satisfy these two somewhat disparate goals. Of the many areas that relate to convenience, I’d say BOPIS is one of the most important services for shoppers today. Buying online and having the convenience of picking up in store, is fast becoming a fundamental expectation for shoppers. And it’s not good enough just having a BOPIS offering, it had better work well – a bad BOPIS experience can seriously impact consumer confidence and cause shoppers to go elsewhere.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
We are entering the age of one basket that follows the consumer. Smart retailers are working to be channel agnostic – no one wants to check out on an app, a website, in-store, on social – all separately. It all needs to be one basket. When we get rid of channels and look at what is called unified commerce, we will see true convenience. Until that happens, it is a lot of gobbledygook talking about valuing the customer.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Convenience trumps price much more often than retailers (used to) realize. Now retailers get it that they can’t afford to force shoppers into a couple of convenience options that are easier or more profitable to execute. Different shoppers define convenience differently and a single shopper can look at it differently depending on the category being shopped, the occasion or even time of day. We’re living in an “all of the above” world, where retailers must offer a portfolio of convenient choices. Choice and convenience are synonymous for shoppers. The good news is, retailers that kill with convenience can sell more at full price. It’s just that important.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
What strikes me is how many different ways we might think about convenience and how those definitions change as we move through a purchase process. For example, convenience in online searching is different from convenience in BOPIS. The simple answer is that retailers need to reduce friction points in finding and buying a product wherever they can. In many cases, this is a no-cost or low-cost process – the fixes are often that simple (add one more clerk at the self-checkout, move BOPIS to the front of the store, separate parking area for BOPIS, etc.) My experience has been that they need outsiders to tell them where the friction points are – where are your mothers when you need them most?
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Consumers want it all – that’s not new. But they have a larger set of options than ever. For retailers, the challenge continues to grow. What one shopper finds convenient might be just the opposite for another; how they want it today might not be how they want it tomorrow. There is no single right answer. The solution is options for consumers — options that allow them to define what convenience means to them, today.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Today’s time-starved consumers require the ability to quickly and easily get what they want – they have been trained that way! For retailers, the ability to offer their customers a seamless shopping experience across all channels is imperative. Retailers should be looking at ways to bring in additional technology to help with the shopping process. In enVista’s Consumer Study we found that 38 percent of consumers would be more likely to shop a store offering an automated pick-up process and 47 percent would like to see an automated returns process. These technologies are examples of ways to help make the pick up and return process quicker, easier and more convenient.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I am in the same camp as most responses here are – you really have to have both these days. It is too easy to find options where you do have both and it is expected from today’s customers.