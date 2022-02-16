Has a new, hybrid shopper emerged out of the pandemic?
A study from IBM in partnership with the National Retail Federation (NRF) shows hybrid shopping — mixing physical and digital channels in shopping journeys — is on the rise as shopping habits adopted out of necessity during the pandemic become routine.
Some examples of hybrid shopping offered in the report include buying in-store and shipping/delivering to home, and buying online and picking items up curbside. The findings also reflect how the discovery process increasingly involves multiple digital, mobile and in-person touchpoints.
A global survey of more than 19,000 respondents across 28 countries in September
2021 as part of the study found hybrid shopping is the primary buying method for 27 percent of all consumers and 36 percent of Gen Z (more than any other generation).
The hybrid preference varies by product category. So far, the home category was found to be farthest along in the evolution to hybrid shopping, with 40 percent of survey respondents saying hybrid is their primary buying method. That compares to 25 percent for apparel and footwear, 22 percent for personal care and beauty, and 20 percent for grocery.
Hybrid shopping also depends on access and comfort with digital tools. Asked about digital tools they have used and plan to continue to use, the top answer in the global survey was self-checkout, cited by 58 percent; followed by restaurant delivery, 56 percent; order online, pick up at store, 50 percent; mobile payment, 47 percent; and grocery delivery, 44 percent.
In a keynote address at the recent NRF Big Show Mike George, departing NRF chairman and former CEO of Qurate Retail, said that “the older generation reports that they are more comfortable now with buy online, pick up in-store, or pick up at curbside. They are more comfortable with online grocery ordering. There’s no turning back to the way things were pre-pandemic.”
84.51°, Kroger’s data analytics subsidiary, has similarly found that hybrid shoppers and e-commerce have doubled within the grocery channel versus pre-pandemic level, opening up opportunities to target different segments of online consumers. Barbara Connors, VP, Commercial Insights, 84.51°, said on a recent Supermarket News podcast, “This trend will continue to grow as adoption and trial continues to expand across different customer groups.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: In what ways did the pandemic inspire the rise of hybrid shoppers, and what uniquely new habits do you see? How would you define today’s hybrid shopper and what opportunities and challenges does the trend present to retailers?
7 Comments on "Has a new, hybrid shopper emerged out of the pandemic?"
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
The hybrid shopping model was coming – the pandemic just accelerated it. As we say at Incisiv, “digital is the front door to the store.” Because of this, retailers have to understand that their digital presence will have a major effect on the way shoppers behave. They also need to train associates to understand that a shopper will likely come armed with a lot more information on what they want and need to react to that. I see this more as an opportunity than a challenge – retailers made good progress in reaction to the pandemic, they now have to tweak and adjust to ensure the experience is consistent.
COO, Mondofora
The pandemic has been a large driver of changing shopper behavior and expectations, and has encouraged retailers to experiment with new tech-enabled shopping possibilities. Probably the biggest impact was increasing comfort with online search and research of products, but I expect to see many retailers adding in-store e-shopping, gamification interfaces, real-time customer service, and other new types of interactions that will give the lie to retail being a dead or boring industry.
Founder & Chairman, International TCG Retail Summit
The term “rise of hybrid shoppers” is not accurate in my opinion. What the pandemic has caused is a simple acceleration of what was already underway. Forget about the division between offline and online. Everything will merge with endless, consumer-centric touchpoints and retailers need to re-adapt their model as soon as possible. Retail will transform into “consumer commerce.” This will be the future.
Marketing Strategy Lead - Retail, Travel & Distribution, Verizon
Hybrid, AKA omnichannel, shopping was on the rise prior to the pandemic that accelerated these shopping journeys. The pandemic spurred the greatest acceleration of hybrid shopping in the grocery segment, which lagged other segments. Hybrid shopping will continue to increase as retailers improve the seamless integration of digital and physical shopping journeys and more consumers appreciate the conveniences it brings.
President, Sageberry Consulting/Senior Forbes Contributor
The hybrid shopper has existed for a long time and has been steadily growing. I have written and spoken about this for many years now. And the retailers that embraced the blur of modern retail have done far better than those that haven’t. The pandemic absolutely accelerated this phenomenon, but the real lesson for retailers is the need to pay closer attention to evolving customer behavior and be proactive, not react when it becomes painfully obvious and you find yourself playing catch-up.
Senior Director, Global Retail and Hospitality Strategy & Business Development, Turing.ai
Is “hybrid shopper” a new marketing term for omnichannel? IBM did bring us the marketing term “cognitive computing” to refer to artificial intelligence. Maybe this piece should be a question on whether we should move away from the label “omnichannel,” instead referring to it as “hybrid shopping.” Thanks for the comedy this morning.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Those retailers who spent years developing their omnichannel strategies — everything from more robust e-commerce sites to delivery options like BOPIS — were more prepared for the sudden disruptions of the pandemic. The other retailers who didn’t already adapt to a hybrid model were caught flat-footed.