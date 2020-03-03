Has the UPC outlived its usefulness?
The vast majority of retailers and consumer brand companies will be ready to move on from the universal product code (UPC) in the near future, according to a research study from GS1 US.
Eighty-two percent of retailers and 92 percent of brands support transitioning from UPC to 2D barcodes, digital watermarks or radio frequency identification (RFID) in the next one to five years. The research found that, even though nearly 69 percent of retailers are currently using laser scanners that cannot read a 2D barcode, 84 percent are currently evaluating or planning to move to more advanced optical point-of-sale (POS) scanning tech that can.
Sixty percent of tier 1 retailers (annual sales $1 billion+) are planning on upgrading their POS infrastructure in the next 18 to 24 months. Retailers cite omnichannel initiatives and mobile POS requirements as the key factors driving these actions.
“The U.P.C. has served the industry well for more than 45 years. However, consumer and retailer demands for expanded product information require us to evolve our capabilities to support the emerging needs of modern commerce,” John Phillips, senior vice president, customer supply chain and go-to-market, PepsiCo, said in a statement. “Leveraging data-rich carriers will unlock a host of significant benefits for the consumer products industry and ultimately our multichannel customers, including enabling better consumer engagement opportunities.”
“Today’s U.P.C. does not carry the additional information required to support future supply chain and customer needs,” said Dave Bornmann, senior vice president grocery and fresh, Publix Super Markets. “Before adopting a new data carrier, further considerations will be necessary to evaluate the return on investment from upgrading scanning equipment, enhancing supporting systems and the additional labor needed to collect and verify data.”
“This is complex, important work that the industry is undertaking. The magnitude of not only systems improvements but also change management requirements cannot be overstated,” said Mark Baum, chief collaboration officer, The Food Industry Association (FMI). “However, given the fundamental shifts in consumer behaviors and attitudes, we must work together to align the industry’s capabilities with what is needed to succeed in a rapidly changing marketplace.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How likely is UPC to be largely replaced by an alternative at retail within the next five years? What is the most likely replacement and what advances will it bring?
12 Comments on "Has the UPC outlived its usefulness?"
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
If “69 percent of retailers are currently using laser scanners that cannot read a 2D barcode,” don’t expect widespread changes in the next five years. I’ll predict that we could be having this same discussion in 15 years.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Your are less optimistic than I am!
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Hope you’re right, Bob!
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I have personally experienced an unexplainable reluctance on the part of retailers to adopt and deploy item-level RFID technology. RFID technology, not new by any means, is the only current-day technology that is critical to omnichannel retailing. It’s very speedy in inventory and cycle counting, and more accurate than any other counting methods. Until there is a mass movement on the part of those reluctant retailers to embrace item-level RFID, the barcode will stay around. It should have happened five years ago and it didn’t. Maybe it will take another five years. Wake up retailers!
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
In my recent podcast interview with Michael Zakkour, he stated the QR code is making a huge comeback in Asia and predicts it will do so here as well due to the ease of use and rich data available to store using it. In his new book, New Retail: Born in China, Going Global he tells a story of being able to scan a QR code for King Crab and finding where it was caught, when, the name of the boat, every step along the way, pictures of certifications, how to cook it, and options to purchase; from simply having it wrapped to cooked for consumption on-premises, to getting it delivered.
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
The challenge is where to go from here. There are international companies, worldwide standards (coordinated by GS1), and “mom and pop” manufacturers that are slow to adopt, and there’s the cost of all the equipment changes required along the supply chain all the way to the POS. Changing from a printed bar code to a printed 2D code isn’t worth the effort. RFID has had its fits and starts for decades.
Bottom line, I don’t see any massive changes for years to come.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I think it will be longer. Most pricing systems used by retailers are UPC based. Additionally, this would be a huge investment in hardware to transition current POS scanners to probably a more expensive scanner to read a 2D barcode.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Widespread change in grocery is always slow. I worry that standards will suffer as the pace of adoption varies among the 69 percenters…
Managing Director, RAM Communications
It’s hard for me to believe that any new attempt at a standardized automated ID schema, whether it’s 2D barcodes, digital watermarks or RFID, won’t be leapfrogged by more accurate technology that will scan and track purchases at the shelf. I understand this may be a bit harder in eaches and random weight areas, but Amazon is proving this is more than just possible, it’s probable.
Retail industry thought leader
I think a shift like this is more complicated than a five year sunsetting timeline. There are too many small to midsize retailers leveraging the codes to make it feasible. I believe it will be 10 years before such a move could be made. Look at UPC adoption which started in supermarkets 45 years ago but really didn’t penetrate fully until 20 years ago. Technology moves faster today but retailers are thrifty and will move slowly to replace what already works for them.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Until Amazon stops requiring a UPC for third-party merchants to list product on their site, the UPC is here to stay.