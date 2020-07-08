Has there ever been a better time to build or kill customer loyalty?
The novel coronavirus pandemic has been a time of testing for all retail businesses. It has also been a period of great opportunity for retailers to show long-standing and new consumers that they are there for them at a time of need.
In an interview on CNBC, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said, “This is a moment when we have a chance to win the loyalty of millions of people and we’re working so hard to do that.”
The online platform for independent sellers of handmade goods and crafts has seen its active customers jump to more than 60 million, a 41 percent increase, as sales of face masks on the site took off along with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the U.S.
A new study by the Wharton School’s Baker Retailing Center and WisePlum found consumers questioning their loyalty to retailers following disappointing omnichannel interactions in recent months.
Thomas Robertson, a professor of marketing at the Wharton School, told RetailWire that 66 percent of consumers experienced at least one issue on their last online shopping trip in the second quarter, up from only 10 percent in the first three months of the year.
The most frequently cited problems were related to product availability. Consumers listed among their complaints being able to only purchase the item they wanted online instead of in a store. Others included finding a product they purchased not available for pickup or, if available, at a distant store.
While product availability has been an issue, Prof. Robertson said, “The most damaging problems were related to the returns process and website and mobile app navigation.”
Chief among these complaints were purchasing an item online and having to pay for shipping to return it, difficulty navigating websites and apps and not being able to return items without the original receipt.
Prof. Robertson issued a caution to retailers regarding customers who participate in loyalty programs.
“Members of loyalty programs tend to have higher expectations and therefore experience more problems than that of non-members,” he said. “We believe that this is because members typically are more engaged and have higher customer lifetime value than non-loyalty members. Losing loyalty program members may lead to long-term degradation to the brand and may have significant financial impact to the retailer.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think retailers have risen to the occasion in recent months in the eyes of consumers or have they largely fallen short? What do you see as the best ways for retailers to “win the loyalty” of consumers at this point in time?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
The massive disruption and shift in consumer behavior has caused challenges from end to end, from the supply chain to the end customer. While the disruption and impact on customer experience would make it seem as though retailers have fallen short, in the current context of a pandemic and despite the challenges, some retailers have most certainly stepped-up – deepening loyalty with existing customers and winning over new customers. Now more than ever retailers need to focus on basic execution — honing BOPIS/curbside services, maintaining inventory and offering practical solutions for returns.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Having things go wrong does not destroy loyalty per se. Not addressing, fixing, and apologizing for those things is what causes resentment. Amazon recently messed up one of my deliveries by sending it to the wrong house. A simple web chat that lasted three minutes resolved the issue and new products were sent out (a full refund was also offered). I was impressed with the service and it made me more loyal to Amazon – and more likely to renew our Prime membership – because I know Amazon will correct any mistakes that are made. And mistakes do happen, no matter how good the retailer.
Retail Industry Analyst
Some retailers have risen to the occasion during the pandemic and pivoted their operations to adapt to changing rules and restrictions. Keeping customers informed of product availability and honoring promises are key to exceeding expectations and maintaining loyal customers. Target, Walmart, Costco and several regional grocery chains have prospered with enhanced customer loyalty and winning new customers. Others haven’t been as proactive. Personally, I had some bad experiences where retailers disappointed me with BOPIS. For example, I ordered a screen door at a home improvement store and when I went to pick it up the next day, the store associate said that it wouldn’t be picked from the shelf for 36-72 hours. I know everyone is busy, but that was unacceptable. I cancelled my order, went to the shelf and picked the product myself. This tarnished my opinion of this brand.
Retail industry thought leader
It has been a mixed bag with some retailers rising as other have fallen. Inventory issues have many causes from supply chain interruptions to antiquated legacy systems. Perpetual inventory in real-time has not permeated retail yet. Synchronicity from stores to the web to wholesale are required to compete against Amazon, that is their secret sauce but technology investments by brick-and-mortar retailers to achieve that end have not been made. Reserving inventory, returns management and frictionless service are the way to win and keep your customers.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Most retailers have definitely risen to the occasion. If a retailer was able to fill a need (not a desire) during the pandemic, they have gained the loyalty of that customer. The impact of doing something special or quickly in times of anxiety, shortages, and restrictions goes much further towards gaining the loyalty of consumers.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I have heard complaint after complaint from people about their shopping experiences. Everything from stores being closed to having to follow rules to lack of stock and on and on.
Knowing a little about retail and understanding the magnitude of this disruption and how far reaching the disruption has been, I believe retail has done an outstanding job.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
Unfortunately, most retailers struggled in recent months as they had to shift to BOPIS or ship from store to meet consumer needs. The key to keeping loyal customers returning is to work to meet and exceed customer expectations but when things go wrong (as they often do), be quick to react and try to fix the problem.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
There will always be issues related to availability, promised delivery dates, etc. The solution needs to be better navigation on websites and apps and better chat. So many times the chat gets you only so far, and talking to someone in customer service is sometimes impossible. Retailers who want loyalty should reward their customers with better help line service to act as a control tower across their omnichannel landscape.