Holiday shoppers have a need for speed
Customers are looking for solutions that get them in and out of the store quickly and effectively this holiday season, according to a new study.
Accenture’s consumer holiday research for 2022 found that 87 percent are pleased to see retailers making self-checkout available in their stores. Sixty-eight percent said that they could be enticed to switch retailers based on the offer of a special in-store service. The study specifies that customers want services that will help them “make the most” of their trip to the store.
Although self-checkout may appear as an appealing way to speed along shopping trips, the technology has been criticized for operating inefficiency and for its proneness to theft. Last December a Wall Street Journal article reported that difficult-to-scan items, weighing errors and double scanning were slowing down the time it took customers to check out. A recent RetailWire piece pointed to the particular challenges of self-checkout tech in grocery stores.
How much foot traffic retailers will see during the rest of the Christmas season remains up in the air as the retail world faces another holiday season of conflicting factors.
Back in October, 63 percent of customers said they anticipated doing some of their holiday shopping in-store in 2022, according to JLL’s Retail Holiday Survey 2022, reported in Insider Intelligence.
But shoppers might not be shopping as much this year due to economic factors, with a CNBC survey placing consumer caution over holiday spending at its highest since 2013.
On Black Friday this year fewer customers visited stores than they did in 2021, according to Seeking Alpha, even though in 2021 the beginning of the Omicron wave of the pandemic was depressing foot traffic. The spreading out of the retail holiday over the entire weekend and into the next week and the increasing significance of online sales are possible reasons for the reduced foot traffic.
The National Retail Federation (NRF) gave a more positive read on the post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday, placing brick-and-mortar shopping over the whole Black Friday weekend at 17 percent above 2021.
Retailers are anticipating a brick-and-mortar shopping boom during the current leg of the season, with retailers like Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s planning or already implementing extended holiday hours, according to Axios.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How can retailers speed up shopping trips for customers this holiday season without sacrificing service? How important will this factor be to sales this holiday season?
3 Comments on "Holiday shoppers have a need for speed"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers can speed up service by pausing extra “asks” they make at check-out. How infuriating it is to finally get to the cashier, only to then be grilled about loyalty programs, charitable donations and other extraneous requests – all while the check-out line is long and getting longer? There’s no magic here. Retailers simply need to be mindful of the customers in the store, focus on transaction processing and moving customers through the store efficiently and doing so with a positive disposition. Shoppers are returning to stores, but getting traffic to the store is only the first part – traffic isn’t worth much if it’s not converted into a sale.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Speed is important during the holidays; that has always been the case. Having enough staff is an obvious fix, especially in functions like online collection where lines can be long. The other solution is to have flexible options for checkout. Self-checkout is an option, so too is having floating staff members who can check customers out on mobile devices. Target employs this on occasion and it works well for helping keep down waiting times.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Get in, get out is the holiday mantra. Although stores are not as crowded as they once were, shoppers don’t want to linger longer. Stores that provide “Goldilocks Service” (neither too basic nor too consulted) will win (holiday season or not).