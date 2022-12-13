Holiday shoppers have a need for speed

Photo: RetailWire

Customers are looking for solutions that get them in and out of the store quickly and effectively this holiday season, according to a new study.

Accenture’s consumer holiday research for 2022 found that 87 percent are pleased to see retailers making self-checkout available in their stores. Sixty-eight percent said that they could be enticed to switch retailers based on the offer of a special in-store service. The study specifies that customers want services that will help them “make the most” of their trip to the store.

Although self-checkout may appear as an appealing way to speed along shopping trips, the technology has been criticized for operating inefficiency and for its proneness to theft. Last December a Wall Street Journal article reported that difficult-to-scan items, weighing errors and double scanning were slowing down the time it took customers to check out. A recent RetailWire piece pointed to the particular challenges of self-checkout tech in grocery stores.

How much foot traffic retailers will see during the rest of the Christmas season remains up in the air as the retail world faces another holiday season of conflicting factors.

Back in October, 63 percent of customers said they anticipated doing some of their holiday shopping in-store in 2022, according to JLL’s Retail Holiday Survey 2022, reported in Insider Intelligence.

But shoppers might not be shopping as much this year due to economic factors, with a CNBC survey placing consumer caution over holiday spending at its highest since 2013.

On Black Friday this year fewer customers visited stores than they did in 2021, according to Seeking Alpha, even though in 2021 the beginning of the Omicron wave of the pandemic was depressing foot traffic. The spreading out of the retail holiday over the entire weekend and into the next week and the increasing significance of online sales are possible reasons for the reduced foot traffic.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) gave a more positive read on the post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday, placing brick-and-mortar shopping over the whole Black Friday weekend at 17 percent above 2021.

Retailers are anticipating a brick-and-mortar shopping boom during the current leg of the season, with retailers like Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s planning or already implementing extended holiday hours, according to Axios.