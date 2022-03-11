Have grocery self-checkouts been designed to disappoint?
In recent months we have read Wegmans announce that it is pulling its self-checkout technology because of concerns over theft; Tesco is facing customer displeasure with its self-checkouts; Albertsons is redeploying self-checkout after an eight-year hiatus; Kroger added Everseen’s Visual AI to its self-checkout POS; and Walmart wants to eventually have all cashier-less stores. The direction of self-checkout is varied.
Self-checkout POS systems differ but few (if any) are frictionless, although scanning of produce has improved. How/where the customer accumulates the purchases is important in assuring a smoother flow. Wanting to be environmentally responsible, many consumers bring their own shopping bags, but most bags are not designed to fit or stand properly on the scale side of the checkout, causing yet more friction.
Few, if any, of the transactions I’ve witnessed on a wide array of systems have been frictionless with each having an interruption of some form.
Generally, supermarket retailers require that there be one associate dedicated to assisting customers at self-checkout stations in every store. Large and heavy items, which cannot be scanned on a fixed, flatbed scanner, present a challenge that the associate — equipped with a wireless hand-held scanner — must deal with. Not smooth. The questions then become: What is the total throughput of items per hour in a self-checkout station versus a manned checkout lane? Should retailers care about this performance indicator? Do they care?
The relative practical experience of the average consumer versus a dedicated cashier is two orders of magnitude. (How many times do consumers shop at a supermarket per week and how many transactions per day does a dedicated cashier process?)
Consumers’ feelings about and reasons for using self-checkout vary. Some do not want to wait in (any) line. Others do not want to deal with a cashier or believe they can check themselves out more quickly.
We should consider that younger generations take to technology with ease and with curiosity. Older consumers are more skeptical about using technology if there is no immediate support available. For this latter cohort in particular, their experience must be flawless to assure future use.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Where does grocery self-checkout currently fall short? What will need to happen for most consumers to prefer using self-checkouts rather than those staffed by cashiers?
9 Comments on "Have grocery self-checkouts been designed to disappoint?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is a big difference between “scan as you shop” type systems – which is what Wegmans used and what, for the most part, Tesco employs – and “self-scanning” registers which is what Target uses. The latter have a lot of friction as consumers have to unload and scan and repack products which is challenging when they have a lot of goods. The former do save time and are relatively easy to use once consumers get the hang of them. The problem is they are more open to theft and fraud which causes losses for retailers. All that said, consumer preference is clear: there is a need for both self-scan type systems and manned checkouts. It is not either/or.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Self-checkout technology has been around for 30+ years, and it’s still not close to fool-proof. It’s perplexing. After all these decades of development, refinement and market demand for self-checkout, you would think there would be many excellent solutions, but yet the experience is still fraught for many consumers. Self-checkout is terrific when it works and a total pain when it doesn’t. Technology providers need to create simpler, more effective solutions.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Self-checkout is only designed as a way to cut costs. That’s why it will never go away. Anybody who believes that it is better for shoppers is mistaken.
Director of Planning & Loyalty, Moosylvania
The answer to the second question is “be faster than staffed cashier lanes.”
While I realize that not every consumer is overly concerned about time, it is the core factor that most consumers weigh when walking to the front of the store and deciding whether to pursue self-checkout or a cashier-manned lane. If it’s clear they are faster, a little friction will be accepted.
Content Marketing Strategist
Grocery self-checkout is a dream — when it’s smooth. Retailers need all barcodes to scan properly, an intuitive interface and enough checkouts open at one time to ensure speed.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
The checkout experience is the last point of contact a store has with a customer, and the one shoppers remember most clearly the next time they decide where to buy. Instead of using automated checkouts as a replacement for cashiers, retailers consider it a way to augment the ability of a cashier to help shoppers have a better experience. Costco is a great example because they have staff at almost every self-checkout. Lines move quickly, shoppers don’t feel burdened or have to lift heavy items, and the staff have more time to engage with the customer while they check out.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Some products just don’t lend themselves to easy ticketing/labeling with pricing and bar codes. Like the whole universe of fresh produce. A shopping trip that does not include fresh produce can roll through self-checkout quite easily. A trip that includes fresh produce can be a nightmare at self-checkout. It’s the nature of the product creating the friction, not an aversion to technology. Home Depot is a great example. Inside the store it’s pretty much 100 percent self-checkout. Out in the garden center it’s 100 percent cashier. The nature of the product allows self-checkout inside but demands the cashier outside. Customers that get frustrated by taking fresh produce through self-checkout are creating their own frustration and friction. Going through the line with a cashier might cost a minute or two.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
Self-scanning apps can be very useful, especially for digital natives who have grown up surrounded by tech. Self-checkout, on the other hand, can be fraught with friction, from limited bagging room to ID verification for alcohol purchases (wait time for associate can be very long, which defeats the whole concept of speed) to long lines for self-checkout (since the retailer cut back on staffing at cashier-attended lanes) to scanning problems for certain barcodes to add-on questions that ask if you want to donate to select charities (which, again, defeats the concept of speed). Incremental enhancements have certainly been made to self-checkout software and pod hardware, but it’s a ripe area for disruption.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Self-checkout is here to stay. No customer in their right mind will take a full cart with 50 items through a self-checkout, but those with a few that want to avoid checkout queues will opt for them. More sensors and AI will be added and integrated to limit shrink and improve item recognition and processing speed. Consumers have come to expect both cashier and cashier-less lines; they love to have choices.