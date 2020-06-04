How can stores get social distancing right?
Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s this past weekend joined many other retailers in limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at one time to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The retailers are taking some extra measures as well.
At Menards, the Midwest home improvement chain, children under the age of 16 are banned. In the U.K., Sainsbury’s isn’t letting couples shop together. At Costco, only two family members are now being allowed to enter their stores per membership card.
Hy-Vee is encouraging customers to follow a “one person per cart” guideline. Schnucks and H-E-B are suggesting one shopper per household when possible.
“If you come to the store, don’t come with your entire family,” Scott McClelland, H-E-B’s president told KPRC-TV, an NBC-affiliated television station in Houston. “I was in the store yesterday, and because people are bored they’re like, ‘Hey, let’s all go to the grocery store.’ So, a family of six showed up. Send one person; that way you lessen the ability for the virus to spread.”
In Vermont, retailers such as Target, Walmart and Costco are now required to limit the sales of nonessential items.
Miami Beach and Hoboken, NJ over the weekend passed laws requiring residents visiting businesses to wear face coverings. In New Zealand, some grocers are refusing entry for shoppers not wearing gloves and masks.
In a number of stores, Walmart will “institute one-way movement through our aisles,” according to a blog from Dacona Smith, EVP and COO of Walmart U.S. Walmart’s stores will limit access to one entrance and one exit.
The moves come in addition to signage and regular announcements encouraging social distancing in stores.
With two Walmart employees in Illinois passing away within days last week after contracting the virus, the social distancing measures are being developed with employees in mind as well.
Walmart has installed Plexiglas at checkouts, is attaining masks and gloves for staff, and is conducting temperature checks pre-shift to safeguard employees. But Mr. Smith said that while many customers have followed social distancing suggestions, “We have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What other steps can essential stores such as food retailers take to emphasize social distancing in aisles? Do you see any of the current measures going too far — or are most stores not going far enough?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Retailers should bolster their security and crowd control. Many retailers seem to be taking all the right precautions to keep staff and shoppers safe, but encouraging shoppers to adhere to the new guidelines (politely but firmly) is still important. There’s no question that the new (and changing) rules of social distancing are causing retailers and shoppers a lot of inconvenience, but what’s the alternative? Balancing public safety with convenience/cost is a difficult trade-off, but erring on the side of public safety is the only way to go.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Limiting the number of customers in a store at one time, no kids allowed, offering clean carts upon entrance, traffic going in just one direction, boxes on the floor to encourage social distancing at the checkout, and sneeze guards will all help.
I have seen too many photos in the news, and on social media, of cashiers and other store employees not wearing masks and gloves. Both should be store-supplied and mandatory. At this time every precaution should be taken.