Howard Schultz playing what cards he has to fend off unionized labor
Howard Schultz is looking to play the FOMO card with baristas who are thinking about voting to join the Starbucks United union.
In an online meeting with this week, Mr. Schultz told store leaders that the company was looking at expanding its benefits package to recruit new workers and retain current ones. He also mentioned that unionized stores would not be eligible for these improved benefits since it would be against federal law for Starbucks to unilaterally change union members’ compensation, which can only be done through the organized labor process.
Mr. Schultz said that workers who have voted for union representation didn’t understand this reality or understand how paying dues would affect their income.
The Wall Street Journal, which broke the story, said that Mr. Schultz and Starbucks had not given details on the expanded benefits planned or timing for their implementation.
Cathy Creighton, director of the Cornell University ILR Buffalo Co-Lab and former attorney at the National Labor Relations Board, said that Mr. Schultz was engaged in “a union avoidance technique” and that the company was not legally prevented from asking the union if its members would accept the change in benefits.
Mr. Schultz’s return earlier this month as CEO of Starbucks started off with a letter to stakeholders announcing that the company was immediately suspending a planned share buyback program to allow it to “invest more profit into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
He pledged to get out in the field and to speak directly with associates to understand their concerns with an eye of improving relations with workers.
The Long Beach Post reported that at least one of those meetings did not go according to plan with baristas saying they felt disrespected by Mr. Schultz.
The workers wrote in a letter to Mr. Schultz, “During the holiday season we were constantly expected to work short staffed which led to closers staying 30 minutes or even hours after their shift ended. Shift supervisors are struggling to fit in their breaks because they don’t want to abandon their baristas. And even as our hours are being cut and our income is being threatened, we show up every day and do our best to provide the Starbucks experience. Yesterday you asked one of us, ‘If you hate Starbucks so much, why don’t you work somewhere else?’ And to that we say, why leave Starbucks when we can make it better.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is Starbucks taking the proper approach in its attempt to fend off unionizing activity in the chain’s stores? Do workers have legitimate gripes when it comes to working conditions at the chain?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
This is a very delicate situation. Everything Schultz says or does will be construed as “union busting” by some. If Schultz is going to re-establish great employee relations, he needs to try different things, and there are consequences for those workers who prefer to unionize. The only way Schultz is going to navigate this is if he takes worker complaints/issues seriously, and he appears to be doing that. Whether or not unionized employees feel he is, is an entirely different matter.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
I think he’s flying pretty close to the sun on this one, and I’m sure he’s getting legal advice prior to making statements. While I’m sympathetic to anyone working in a short-staffed environment with unplanned time, my family is heavy in the health care space. I can tell you the nursing community would be envious of Starbucks’ staff-challenged working conditions.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
It is absolutely the proper approach. Starbucks and Schultz have a lot of positives to show how they think about their workers. Schultz’s move to cancel the buyback is direct proof of what is in his mind. Obviously, Schultz sees labor as an asset rather than an expense.
As I have written previously, I believe the trends experienced in union participation in the last 50 years have not only hurt workers but hurt the economy as a whole. Most companies have not only not been as progressive as Mr. Schultz, but they have treated labor as the enemy and the only option for labor has been to unionize.
The headlines are all about wages, but the reality is worker satisfaction revolves around the entire work experience.
With the acknowledgment of the barista’s letter, surely the next holiday season will see different practices.
Founder, Grey Space Matters
Labor unions were born out of the need to protect workers. If Starbucks and Mr. Schultz are improving working conditions and benefits for employees, they will by definition mitigate the need for employees to unionize. Starbucks is absolutely doing the right thing and, given his track record, I wouldn’t bet against the company with this leadership.
Content Marketing Strategist
Informing workers about what they would forego is a frank dose of realism that employees need to consider as they decide on their union stance. Sticking with the facts in a neutral tone will help Starbucks get its message through, especially to workers who are on the fence.
Understaffed frontlines and burnout have harmed morale. Yet Starbucks seems sincere about improving conditions before any more stores resort to high-stakes labor relations.