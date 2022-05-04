Did Howard Schultz make a wise course correction on his first day back at Starbucks?
He’s back. Howard Schultz has started his third turn at leading Starbucks and it didn’t take him long to get the attention of the coffee giant’s stakeholders.
Mr. Schultz, writing a letter to associates that the company shared publicly, said Starbucks was immediately suspending a share buyback program announced just three weeks earlier. Doing so, he wrote, “will allow us to invest more profit into our people and our stores — the only way to create long-term value for all stakeholders.”
Starbucks’ decision to suspend buybacks follows the Biden administration’s budget proposal for fiscal 2023 that seeks to limit corporate executives from personally benefiting financially from the sale of shares in such instances. The proposal, should Congress include it in the budget it passes, would prohibit executives from selling shares in any year that a company announces a buyback.
Investors were not ecstatic about Mr. Schultz’s decision. The company’s stock was down 3.72 percent in premarket trading this morning.
Mr. Schultz’s audience, however, is not comprised solely of those interested in reaping greater shareholder value. He begins his new term as interim CEO knowing that he may not have much time to set the company back on the right track, as he sees it.
That road begins with reconnecting with Starbucks baristas. The chain faces a small but growing push for unionization at its stores. Ten locations to this point have voted in favor of joining Starbucks Workers United, the latest being the chain’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Manhattan. More than 180 of the 9,000-plus Starbucks in the U.S. have filed petitions for union votes.
Mr. Schultz wrote that he will be traveling along with other company leaders in the coming weeks to meet with employees in stores and at manufacturing plants. The purpose, he expressed to them, is “to understand your thinking and ideas about how to build this next Starbucks.”
He also said the company would “engage in design sessions with partners of all levels across the organization to co-create a future of mutual thriving in a multi-stakeholder era. We see these sessions as the deepest form of inventing together we’ve ever attempted as a community.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree with Howard Schultz that investing more of Starbucks’ profits into people and stores is “the only way to create long-term value” for the chain? How likely is it that Starbucks will be able to convince most of the stores petitioning union votes to reject Starbucks Workers United?
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
There’s just something about Mr. Schultz that exudes caring and thoughtful leadership. Immediately suspending share buy-backs to explicitly focus on operations and employees, is exactly the right message. While the unionization push is gaining momentum, Schultz has the credibility, likability and trust to steer the ship back on course. And while there will always be some segment of their employee base that will look to disrupt, I believe that the vast majority of employees can be won back by Schultz. It won’t be easy, but if anyone can do it, it’s Howard Schultz.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is nothing wrong with share buybacks, per se. However, they should not be to the detriment of investment in the company. And Starbucks does need to invest. It needs to invest in its people, its stores, its food proposition, its retail offer, and so many other things. It is not performing badly, but there are a massive number of niche coffee brands and chains which are seeing very strong growth. Starbucks needs to keep innovating if it is to stay ahead of this threat.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
A company should execute stock buy-backs only when they have nothing internally to increase the value of the company. Simply, if the internal spending cannot move the company forward, give it to the shareholders.
President/CEO, The Retail Doctor
Make no mistake, the unionization movement is targeting some of the best retailers like Apple and Starbucks. His job is to stop the unionization of more stores. This is a first step.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Too soon to tell whether this a cynical, personal financial move (freedom to sell shares) or he really means it. On the one hand, unions will kill Starbucks. On the other hand, there are a bazillion of them, so if one gets shut down because it went union, there’s a bazillion -1 left. If the pro-union folk think this is going to be a good thing, watch how fast they hit the unemployment line. Starbucks management has been great at sorrowfully pointing out that poor performing stores close.
President, Protonik
I welcome the return of Howard Schultz. Starbucks is a subtle operation to run — perhaps exactly because it depends more on the people who work there. Or simply because Schultz has an unusual ability to recognize that and to help those people feel valued — or more valued than they do in so many other companies which treat them like cannon fodder.
All retailers should pay attention — front line employees need respect, not more rules which dehumanize them.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I suspect that, Schultz has had the luxury of looking at Starbucks from the outside and to expose himself to more of the daily rhetoric in business. There is a realization in retail that employees are an asset, not a burden, and one takes care of one’s asset. So are stores an asset, and a longe-term asset at that. That is where money and attention should go for the long-term gain.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
When a company has excess cash, there are only three alternatives to do with that cash: 1. Give it to the shareholders (dividends and stock buybacks), 2. Buy or merge with another company, 3. Invest in plant and people. The best alternative is the one that increases the value of the company. #1 increases the value of the shares. #2 is a fool’s errand. #3 is the future.
“People” have been Shulz’s mantra each time he has led the company. His latest moves do not surprise me at all. I suspect he is leading the company again precisely because of the announcement of the stock buy-back. He would rather see the company invested in the company rather than artificially raising the stock price.
I do not believe that unionization is a big issue with Shultz. He believes that SBX can keep even union workers happy with benefits that don’t exist for most retail companies.
Content Marketing Strategist
Mr. Schultz is smart to invest in his people, as the employee experience directly affects the customer experience. As the power dynamic shifts in workers’ favor, more companies will prioritize these influential stakeholders.
Starbucks’s success in slowing unionization momentum depends on how soon workers feel heard, understood and valued. What are workers’ core unmet needs? Empathy and conversation will help Starbucks get to the root of workers’ dissatisfaction and start solving it.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Sure, short-term investors are upset. Long-term investors should be thrilled.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I’m excited that Howard Schultz is back. More than ever, companies/brands (from any type of business) need to find the balance between people and profits. Mr. Schultz knows this and is more than capable of finding that balance. If he’s not going to be our US President (at one time there were rumors), I like that he’s using his leadership skills to continue the success of an iconic brand.
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
No one can re-energize a company like the person who started it. Starbucks was one of the first trailblazers to focus on the quality of both the customer and the employee experience, which garnered them tremendous loyalty from both staff and customers alike. In recent years the company’s focus has shifted away from the quality of the experience toward speed and convenience, which is a losing game fraught with high competition and disloyalty.
What originally made Starbucks great was offering that “third place” between home and office. But as work from home has grown — compounded by COVID — the company has gone too far toward “to-go” orders and undermined their in-store environment. Reinvesting in the experience will give housebound remote workers that desperately needed third (and second) place to be, and give employees back their dignity and ability to engage with live customers rather than crank out mobile orders from a computer screen. I for one am relieved to see Howard’s return!