Impossible Foods says there’s nothing faddish about plant-based meat

Photo: Impossible Foods

On January 19, Bloomberg published an article entitled, “Fake Meat Was Supposed to Save the World. It Became Just Another Fad.” On January 22, Impossible Foods took out a full-page ad in The New York Times and posted a blog entry vigorously defending plant-based meat.

The Times’ ad included criticism of the article from a Reddit thread. One comment read: “Uh, it’s an option in many very large restaurant chains as a meat alternative. That’s huge. No idea where this article is coming from.”

The blog entry amounted to a line-by-line pushback against the Bloomberg article’s findings:

To the charge that plant-based meat’s sustainability claims were falling short of promises, Impossible Foods wrote, “There’s plenty of thoroughly studied, demonstrated, and published scientific data on the environmental benefits of plant-based meat — none of which received any airtime in last week’s piece.”

In response to the claim that plant-based growth had stagnated, Impossible Foods pointed out that the plant-based meat category has expanded to a $7 billion global market in only ten years, products have “dramatically” improved in taste in texture, “ exciting and compelling new concepts” are entering the space, and Impossible Foods continues to see positive annual growth. Impossible Foods wrote, “Nearly half of the people who try Impossible products purchase them again.”

While the article states Impossible Foods “is discovering that upending animal agriculture is difficult,” Impossible Foods asserts it’s “been broadcasting that loudly all along.”

Impossible Foods concluded, “The reality is that the plant-based meat category is still young and yet to be fully defined. We’re proud of our leadership in the category, even if that means we take the heat sometimes.”

The Bloomberg article came following a year in which Beyond Meat’s stock price lost 76 percent of its value amid concerns about plant-based meat’s growth. A New York Times article from November indicated those concerns include revelations that plant-based meats may not be as healthy as advertised, inflation’s impact on the pricier imitation meat and that the number of consumers open to trying plant-based meat had “reached its limit.”