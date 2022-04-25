Is Abercrombie & Fitch’s exposé a crisis or an opportunity?
Since last week’s release, “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch,” has consistently ranked as the top movie on Netlix’s platform. The chain’s current management continues to hammer home the message that “we’ve evolved.”
A New York Times review said the documentary “dresses up old headlines” about A&F’s past approach under former CEO Mike Jeffries that drove its popularity in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s and ultimately led to lawsuits, including those related to exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.
GQ said what the documentary “makes clear is that Abercrombie’s uniquely toxic blend of exclusivity and prescriptive fashion could not exist in today’s world or style landscape—but also that those qualities were central to making it an enormous brand in the first place.”
A&F has ditched the shirtless jocks and reimagined itself with a more minimalist and inclusive approach to product and marketing under the leadership of CEO Fran Horowitz.
The chain’s first response arrived March 31 following the release of the film’s trailer. A&F said, “While the problematic elements of that era have already been subject to wide and valid criticism over the years, we want to be clear that they are actions, behaviors and decisions that would not be permitted or tolerated at the company now.”
On April 19 with the film’s release, Ms. Horowitz wrote on A&F’s social channels, “Our ongoing evolution has been so rewarding, and we want to be clear that the recently released documentary is not reflective of who we are now. We own and validate that there were exclusionary and inappropriate actions under former leadership.”
A&F’s website now leads with the motto, “This is Abercrombie Today. Today —and every day—we’re leading with purpose, championing inclusivity and creating a sense of belonging.” A link leads to articles and programs detailing the many ways the chain’s embracing diversity and inclusion.
Ms. Horowitz’s Facebook post drew a mixed reaction with some applauding the rebrand, some vowing never to buy A&F after seeing the documentary and many urging A&F to return to a stronger point of view. One stated, “You can be inclusive without totally losing the brand identity.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will the popularity of the “White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch” documentary be a net negative for the retailer? Can the publicity be beneficial and help highlight the chain’s reinvention?
13 Comments on "Is Abercrombie & Fitch's exposé a crisis or an opportunity?"
Chief Strategy Officer, Hoobil8
Any publicity can be good publicity, provided it’s followed by positive change. Smart leadership would see this documentary as an opportunity to show the public how much they have changed and what their new vision will be.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Oscar Wilde: “There’s only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.”
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
I haven’t watched the documentary, but I do know that Abercrombie & Fitch has evolved past the mistakes and excesses of the Jeffries era. (If the filmmakers don’t make this clear, shame on them.) A&F has not only corrected these practices, but they have also pointed their merchandise mix toward a 30-something customer who is responding. I hope the company can continue to move forward past the inevitable bad publicity that the Netflix doc will produce.
Director, Main Street Markets
I watched the documentary over the weekend, and yes they did cover mistakes of the past (A LOT OF THEM). The documentary covered a little about the change in direction but not enough to let the average viewer know it is a very different company now than it started out to be.
Co-Founder & Partner, Ascendant Loyalty
It’s #1 on Netflix because of the sensational hype and misogyny associated with branding that is well into the past. Having competed directly with A&F and Hollister while at AEO we recognized full well who their customer was and the image it portrayed. Today’s generation selects where to shop based on trend, look, feel and not so much what the logo on their polo says about them. A&F is doing the right thing today, and this documentary falls under the category of there is no such thing as bad publicity — especially when its free.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
If and how the company survives is wholly dependent on its response to the Netflix film. But saying “we’ve evolved” and “this is not reflective” aren’t enough – a dramatic change demonstrating an inclusive stance is required. That means revolution, not evolution.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
My kids were tweens during Abercrombie’s heyday and I remember shaking my head a lot and steering them towards other stores. What began as cool soon escalated into alarming. Abercrombie’s CEO didn’t know when to stop and the people surrounding him didn’t either.
Will the documentary hurt the new A&F momentum? Maybe, but it also illustrates how far the retailer has come. America loves a second chance, look at Victoria’s Secret, another L Brand. There’s a documentary in there, too.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Better to be discussed than forgotten as they say. Abercrombie seems to be handling this potential crisis well by owning the criticism and not trying to sweep stuff under the rug. That said there are other issues at Abercrombie that need to be addressed to bring them back to relevancy.
President, Spieckerman Retail
It could be argued that the “there’s no such thing as bad press” maxim applies here. The saga of Mike Jeffries was interesting to watch over the years and it serves as a cautionary tale for retailers that have relied too heavily on cult-of-personality CEOs. The documentary will likely do more good than harm by reinvigorating awareness of the Abercrombie brand.
Chief Marketing Officer, Impact 21
What an opportunity for Abercrombie & Fitch! Many people are familiar with what the brand was and the environment created and perpetuated by former leadership. Best to accept it, as they have done, but also to welcome folks to learn about the evolution of the brand, its new leadership and its strategic path going forward. The equity of the past (however misplaced) has turned into a huge liability that A&F needs to overcome sooner than later. Ironically, the “new” version of the brand now suffers from a lack of awareness. This is just the opportunity to show what the brand has become.
CEO, New Sega Home
There is no such thing as bad publicity. Although there are still customers that want and exclusive and exploitative brand, there has been a cultural shift towards inclusivity as the majority voice. Brands have to decide which side of the argument they want to be on, and hope the customer sentiment (and money) follows. A&F is not the only brand going through the struggle to change. Look at Victoria’s Secret, Dolce & Gabbana, and many more.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Netflix may have succeeded at putting a giant exclamation point behind the current teams efforts to evolve and rebrand. I worked at A&F in the early days of Mike Jeffries and it was amazing. Absolutely we wanted the brand to be cool, and that was long before it morphed into the very uncomfortable level of exclusivity it aspired to. The hubris of success did not serve them well. So hats off to the current team and their efforts on several levels. They are evolving the attitude/aesthetic of the brand and marketing it all into the new world of social media. Social media can be the brand’s best friend at this point. Digital word of mouth can help spread the word about the brand’s new persona more effectively than would have been possible a decade ago.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
With this documentary, publicity will not subside quickly. What is that famous quote? “I don’t care what you say, just keep talking about me!” It creates a lot of interest.