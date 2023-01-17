Is culture the key to Target’s success?
Target had a lot to say about the importance of company culture in a keynote presentation at the 2023 NRF Big Show. Target CEO Brian Cornell led a discussion with Christina Hennington, chief growth officer, Cara Sylvester, chief guest experience officer, Kiera Fernandez, chief diversity and inclusion officer, and Alexis Sheppert, group vice president for stores, on the value of the company’s culture in successfully navigating the pandemic and the chain’s ongoing success.
“Our culture very simply we define as the ability to care, grow and win together,” said Ms. Fernandez. “That was [at no time] more critical to come together than the last few years. I would say the impetus of that culture was really putting into words the sentiment of our team.”
“If culture is the ‘who and how we work,’ then strategy is the ‘what we do’,” said Ms. Hennington. “We use [culture] as a guidepost, as a set of filters for the decisions we make in the business both big and small. That’s all in pursuit of our purpose, which is to help all families discover the joy of everyday life.”
Ms. Hennington explored a couple of ways that Target embeds culture into its strategy. She saw culture at work facilitating inclusivity and helping management meet diverse expectations and customer needs. For the latter, she gave the example of the store’s development of its “color for all” palette for designing own-brands, which contains colors verified to resonate better with people who have darker skin tones.
Ms. Sylvester saw a similar expression of culture in how Target builds its guest experience.
“When you interact with a target brand … we want you to feel something,” said Ms. Sylvester. “Those feelings that are evoked are because we think about designing our guest experience around a deep emotional connection with our guests, not a transactional or linear one.”
Ms. Sheppert found examples of Target’s culture in the way the company develops team and store leaders. She recounted a conversation with a store director who had joined Target in an hourly role and, through Target’s store leadership investing in her, rose to a leadership role at a store in her own community.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Has “culture,” as Target defines it, been as important to the retailer’s success throughout the pandemic as the people on the panel believe? How can a retailer create and embody a culture that both staff and customers feel?
Co-founder, RSR Research
I think “culture” certainly helps. Retailers, in general, have not been great about developing in-store teams. But at the end of the day, retail is still about selling products people want to buy. Target has that, it’s a pleasant environment, and it’s not Amazon. All these things help it.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Culture is a critical underpinning for any strategic success. And Target has clearly built a strong culture that has made it possible for their (typically very smart) strategic decisions to be implemented effectively. I suspect there will be college textbooks written on Target’s successes, including their ability to foster a healthy culture that thrives on change.
Managing Director, GlobalData
Yes, culture is a very important part of Target’s success. The company is humble and has a strong desire to learn and to implement change. It also allows reasonable risk taking. These things allow Target to constantly evolve in the face of a changing market. Target also works hard to understand shoppers, which is why so many of its initiatives are successful. On top of all this, Target treats people well which is why it comes across as a “nice” firm to work with and to do business with.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
I love the definition of culture as “a set of filters.” Filters sort out the undesirable and bring focus to the most desirable. One word that I’d add is “patience.” Patience to invest for the long term. Patience to think it all through and invest in planned evolution versus reacting to short term surprises.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Culture is only important in so far as it positively affects customer experience — unhappy employees will lead to poorer customer interaction. Target may think they are great at this — not so much, at least here in Atlanta. Not bad, but nothing special either.
President, Spieckerman Retail
Target may strive to adhere to certain tenets that define its culture, yet Brian Cornell seems to have broken new ground in that regard. Target was a far more insular company prior to Cornell taking the helm. Under his leadership, Target has leaned into acquisitions and partnerships (and not just in fashion) and basically acknowledged that not everything can or should be home-grown. Target has evolved to become a more humble company without sacrificing the brand standards that set it apart from competitors.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
Culture is good and bad. My favorite definition of culture is “the smell of the place,” meaning culture is not something that can be put on paper, it is something that must be experienced to be understood. How people live and breathe and act is what defines culture. Management can facilitate and help create a culture — good and bad — but cannot mandate. Target has had a strong culture for years and needs to keep it up.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Culture is so important in any business, a strong company culture helps employees understand the values of the business and provides guidelines on how they are expected to operate, talk to customers and colleagues and their behaviour. A strong culture can absolutely drive a business forward and ensure consistency and performance. It is important that it is lived by all in the business, especially top management. Otherwise, other employees will not see it as important.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Branding expert Adrienne Weiss defines a brand as a country with its own unique language, customs and traditions.” Through consistent attention to brand detail, Target has created a culture so refined its customers take ownership of it too.
That brand transparency definitely played a part in the retailer’s success during pandemic and beyond. Explaining Target culture is easy. You can’t say that about many other retailers these days.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
At the start of my retail career, I worked for Dayton’s, the Minneapolis-based department store from which Target developed. Many of Target’s early leaders came from Dayton’s, and brought with them the parent company’s culture of trend merchandising and customer-centric innovation. I believe those attributes have lasted for over 60 years despite changes in management and inevitable bumps in the road along the way.
During my years at Kohl’s, we hired managers from Target who referred to “guests,” not customers. What sounded awkward to us at the time has turned out to be at the heart of Target’s cultural mindset.
Content Marketing Strategist
Target’s ongoing success stems from its focus on empathy, collaboration and putting people first. Team unity and respect kept Target agile as consumers’ needs shifted during the pandemic.
For a culture people can feel, retailers need to infuse guiding principles across all levels, systems and reward structures. Aligning people, processes and pay supports consistent cultural norms.
CEO, New Sega Home
Culture is extremely important. Happy employees make for happy customers. Target also does a good job of hiring staff that reflects its target customer base as well, which ensures the assortment is merchandised properly. They know the customer as they are the customer.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
Target has been very successful in introducing and carrying culture throughout the organization with its successful resonance with customers. While everyone talks about strategy, I am reminded that culture trumps strategy every time. Without a bona fide organizational culture, long-term success will always be a battle. Indeed, Target gets it.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Tar-zhay culture certainly has a part to play when it comes to the shopper experience. Target has backed up “culture” with a strategic vision. They pivoted well during covid to meet customers where they wanted to be met. They stood up curbside and delivery in record time. And they created a place where customers felt safe and could find the products they wanted.
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
Culture is critical to any business transformation, especially a success story such as Target. However, culture coupled with Target’s relentless focus on the customer experience and enabling that with the capabilities, tools, processes, and a product-centric way around product, store, and digital innovation have been crucial elements of Target’s successful run.
By enabling, empowering, and trusting their associates to drive the business forward, Target’s culture of innovation, hyper-focus on the customer experience, and the right merchandising mix in their stores have built a foundation for the company to continue their relentless growth and success. An outstanding associate experience is a critical enabler in driving exceptional customer experiences.