Is Giving Feedback Harder Than Getting It?

Photo: iStock | FG Trade

The problem with workplace feedback is less about employees dreading the exercise and more about managers avoiding facing awkward conversations.

Research that came out last year led by Harvard behavioral scientist Francesca Gino found that across multiple experiments, individuals overestimated the negative consequences of giving feedback and underestimated the benefits to others. In one experiment, only four out of 212 people surveyed told their survey provider that they had an unsightly smudge on their face.

The researchers suggested feedback-givers should consider the perspective of the feedback receiver.

“Even if you are hesitant, take a second to ask yourself if you would want the feedback if you were them,” Prof. Gino told Harvard Business School Working Knowledge. “Most likely you would, and this realization can empower you to give better feedback. The other person likely wants it more than you think.”

Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis, co-founders and CEOs of Amazing If, a career-development consultancy, in a recent Harvard Business Review column, wrote that concerns about having difficult conversations might lead managers “to water down their feedback communication and deliver unclear messaging” with the outcome not aiding the feedback receiver’s performance.

“The flow of feedback is important for everyone, but all too often, it ends up feeling forced, formal, and infrequent. As a result, people’s development stalls and team growth is stifled,” the two wrote.

Their tips to improve feedback included creating a “shared understanding” about why regular feedback is important, making it easier to share feedback through periodic exercises, such as using “moments of praise” as a learning lesson, and focusing on “asking rather than telling.”

Brooke Vuckovic, a clinical professor of leadership at Kellogg, tells Business Insider the feedback-giver should clarify the purpose of the conversation, whether helping the organization or building trust with staff, to help them “roll over that emotional speed bump.”

Her other suggestions included preparing for conflicting views and giving the colleague a chance to respond. “You want to ensure that, by the end of your conversation, all agreements are completely clear to all parties—and that may simply be that you are going to talk about this again tomorrow,” she said.