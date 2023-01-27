Is it time for retailers to radically rethink their business models?

Photo: RetailWire

The business models of many retail businesses have been unsustainable for years and all it took was the pandemic to make that undeniably clear.

Pandemic and post-pandemic complications have caused many businesses to experience “inefficiencies, stress and fatigue,” making it “impossible to ignore” fundamental issues of viability, said chef and restaurateur Vivian Howard in “Foodie Fever Dreams Can’t Keep Restaurants Afloat” published last week in The New York Times.

Ms. Howard will reopen her Chef & the Farmer Restaurant with a brand-new operating model, offerings and services designed to address all stakeholders — customers, staff, suppliers, as well as the bottom line.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in service only four days a week, with chefs serving food cafeteria-style to remove service costs. The restaurant will also sell a new line of in-house signature takeaway meals and kits, which will contribute to margin while satisfying consumers’ needs. Ms. Howard hopes this will give her customers more options, her team a better salary, quality of life and career paths, and sustainable profits for her business.

Growth in retail has traditionally been generated by expanding store networks, channels and offerings.

Home centers, office supply chains and, most recently, Walmart have entered new market segments through B2B service divisions.

High-touch experiences like a “chatter checkout” line and coffee corner for seniors at the Dutch chain, Jumbo Supermarkets, can help brands stand out from the crowd.

Technology can enable mobile apps, engagement and digital clienteling through virtual showrooms and convenience through automated checkout.

With the exception of digital ad revenue from retail media networks, which may have the ability to transform industry economics, other initiatives create incremental growth but do not change the underlying financial realities.

Retailers, brands and restaurants have operated for years using the same business model. It’s time to ensure that offerings, services and experience meet consumers’ needs and aspirations and are balanced with expense, pricing and operating models that deliver sustainable margins and profits.