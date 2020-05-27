Is Walmart about to become the king of online resale retailing?
Walmart is the biggest retailer on the planet. ThredUP bills itself as the largest online thrift store. Now, the two have announced an online partnership that will give consumers access to 750,000 pre-owned women’s and children’s items, accessories, footwear and handbags from thredUP on Walmart’s site (www.walmart.com/thredup).
Denise Incandela, head of fashion at Walmart U.S. eCommerce, writes in a company blog that the resale clothing items being sold through its site will be in “new” or “like new” condition. Accessories and handbags will come “gently used” and be sold at low resale prices. Walmart will offer free shipping on orders of $35 or more and will not impose a charge on returns to either Walmart or thredUP, a deal not previously available to the online thrift store’s customers.
Walmart’s partnership with thredUP is unusual compared to past deals the resale e-tailer has made with brick and mortar chains in that it is exclusively online. J.C. Penney and Macy’s have tested in-store thredUP shops.
“This partnership is our latest move to establish Walmart.com as a destination for fashion and offer customers the pre-owned items they might be looking for,” wrote Ms. Incandela. “We think they’ll be surprised and delighted by what they find, and we’re excited to inspire customers to look and feel their best.”
Jenn Volk, thredUP director of product management, said, the partnership with Walmart would enable the two companies “to power a sustainable, secondhand shopping experience unlike any other. From Calvin Klein and Nike to Coach and Michael Kors, this digital partnership enhances Walmart’s fashion offering with fresh brands at amazing prices that their customers will love.”
ThredUP’s 2019 annual report, conducted by GlobalData, showed that the apparel resale market has grown 21 times faster than new clothing sales over the past three years. Annual revenues are projected to reach $51 billion by 2023, up from $24 billion, driven by sustainability-minded Millennials and Gen Zers. These two groups are buying secondhand items two-and-a-half times faster than consumers in older demographics.
The deal between Walmart and thredUP comes at a time when new clothing sales have taken a hit as stores across the U.S. were forced to close beginning in March in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Retailers have engaged in deep discounting online ever since in an effort to move excess inventory created when consumers shifted their purchases to stock up on food and other essential items.
Terms of the deal were not published, but it is thought to be similar to those made with other third-party sellers on Walmart’s online marketplace.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What will the Walmart and thredUP partnership mean for each company’s business in the short- and long-term? How will this deal affect rivals to Walmart and thredUP?
7 Comments on "Is Walmart about to become the king of online resale retailing?"
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
Used is “in,” and Walmart is perfectly positioned to have a big impact. Price-conscious Walmart shoppers may appreciate the added “legitimacy” that Walmart brings to an already rapidly growing category. But instead of cool/hip shoppers, Walmart brings an everyday practicality. Walmart getting in the game means that the game will change – regardless of whether Walmart is successful or not, they will impact the category in a big way.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is an interesting play and makes sense. It could attract audiences from two completely different demographics for different reasons. Value shoppers on one hand and environmentally conscious shoppers on the other, who also happen to be younger. Good win-win as far as I can see.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
This partnership will allow walmart.com to carry premium brands that would never be seen in a Walmart store. It actually creates an even better “one stop shop” for the customer that buys her groceries and has an interest in a Michael Kors handbag – this is something other retailers can’t offer.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
I see this as a play for allowing other retailers to use the Walmart platform. The difference here is that there is a partnership with both companies working together versus one just licensing the use of the platform. With the emphasis they are making on fashion, this seems like a good partnership for both sides.
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
What an interesting idea and a smart way for Walmart to attract a different clientele to their website. Thrift shopping has grown tremendously over the past few years and, with the events of the past few months changing the way many consumers look at purchasing, is likely to become more mainstream.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
When I first started reading this article, the infamous song “Sears has everything” began ringing in my ears. This deal I believe will be giant. The power of Walmart will literally drive customers to the sales tables. And Jenn Volk? She obviously has done a marvelous job at positioning ThredUP for this business boom.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
This market is not on my beat, but that “new” or “like new” condition sure sounds like a great place for counterfeit merchandise to thrive.